Joe Otten

+++Supreme Court rules against government on Article 50

By | Tue 24th January 2017 - 9:53 am

In the last few minutes the supreme court has ruled that the government cannot trigger Article 50 using perogative powers but must hold a vote in Parliament. The reasoning seems to be that triggering Article 50 would cut off a dynamic source of UK law, would be a change to the UK constitutional arrangements, and this can only be done by an act of Parliament.

The court also ruled that there was no obligation on the government to consult devolved administrations.

There is a summary of the judgement on the supreme court website here.

Gina Miller, the plaintiff, has responded: The supreme court Brexit judgment isn’t a victory for me, but for our constitution.

Other reaction as it comes in:

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

