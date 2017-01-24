+++Supreme Court rules against government on Article 50

In the last few minutes the supreme court has ruled that the government cannot trigger Article 50 using perogative powers but must hold a vote in Parliament. The reasoning seems to be that triggering Article 50 would cut off a dynamic source of UK law, would be a change to the UK constitutional arrangements, and this can only be done by an act of Parliament.

The court also ruled that there was no obligation on the government to consult devolved administrations.

There is a summary of the judgement on the supreme court website here.



Gina Miller, the plaintiff, has responded: The supreme court Brexit judgment isn’t a victory for me, but for our constitution.

Other reaction as it comes in:

We want the people to be given a final say on the #Brexit deal in a referendum. Without that we will vote against Article 50. #SupremeCourt — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 24, 2017

NEWS! Supreme Court Brexit decision to be written on the side of a bus https://t.co/O8z0OUcNBI pic.twitter.com/E26F2OAdSZ — SLATUKIP IMP 🇪🇺 ❄ (@SLATUKIP) January 24, 2017

Govt will comply with supreme court ruling – says Attorney General Jeremy Wright — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) January 24, 2017

David Davis to make statement in Commons on supreme court ruling this afternoon — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) January 24, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn reax to supreme court -"Labour will not frustrate process of invoking Article 50" — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) January 24, 2017

