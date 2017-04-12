Susan Kramer: Brexit squeeze is hitting families with higher food prices

Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor, Susan Kramer, has reacted to news from the Office for National Statistics that food prices saw the biggest increase for three years in the year to March:
The Brexit squeeze of a falling pound and rising import costs is hitting families across Britain, with higher prices in the shops denting incomes and leaving us all poorer.
This is deeply worrying news for our economy, which has been propped up by consumer spending.
The Government must urgently act to reverse this growing squeeze on living standards.
The best way to protect British consumers and businesses would be to change course on Brexit and fight to stay in the Single Market.
If Theresa May chooses to plough ahead with a hard Brexit, our declining living standards will be on her watch and her head. You can’t have a hard Brexit and a strong economy.
Food and drink prices rose by 1.2% and overall consumer inflation remained at 2.3% over the three year period. Meanwhile wage growth is expected to slow, leaving people worse off in real terms.
The figures come as British retailers suffer a third consecutive month of falling sales, with takings down 1% compared to March last year.
Depends on what you mean by a “strong economy”. Brexit seems to be doing what we expected, so the question may not be how do we reverse it, but how might we gain from it. I suggest Brexit provides an ideal opportunity to downsize and move to a more sustainable economy and society ie. roll out the green agenda!
Inflation at these levels – and they are low levels – isn’t going to make much difference to anyone. They are pretty much the same level as America and many EU countries. If we could guarantee inflation staying at – or near – these rates I don’t think many people would complain.
Much of it is caused by the doubling of oil prices from January 2016 until today. We are still waiting for Armageddon, the end of Civilization, etc? Now that Article 50 is in what`s the next date?
Inflation has been much higher than this whilst in both the Common Market and the EU. Inflation in the last few years has been historically low, some would argue too low despite the devaluation of the pound through things like QE. Inflation goes up and down all the time. It was up to 10% in 1992-1993. In the early 80s it was well over 10% and was as high 25% for brief periods from 1971 to 1976.
Inflation is not great for consumers, but it really isn’t that high at the moment