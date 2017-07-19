Swinson: BBC Gender Gap should be a wake up call

We’ll all have seen those BBC pay figures today. How senior executives must have wept into their prosecco when Chris Evans proved to be such a failure on Top Gear.

On one level, you could be appalled at someone getting paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to read the news, or spout childish banalities on the radio. On the other, you can recognise that if they didn’t pay those rates, nobody we’ve ever heard of would be on the BBC – and as soon as we had heard of them, they’d be off. Given the general high quality of the BBC’s output, I’m certainly not going to grumble too much about the fact that they have to pay high wages. I might be annoyed that Laura Kuenssberg doesn’t get near the list and a whole load of male journalists do.

The absence of certain high profile names like Mary Berry are, I’m sure, more to do with the fact that the BBC used to pay a production company for the Bake Off and they would have paid her directly.

My point about Kuenssberg is a serious one. The figures show that of the 108 people at the BBC who earn more than £150,000, just 34 are women.

Only 5 women are in the top 20 and 1 in the top 10. Claudia Winkleman, the top earning female. earns a quarter (£400,000 – £449,000) of the salary of the highest earning male, Chris Evans (£2.2m – 2.249m).

Former Equalities Minister Jo Swinson had this to say:

I hope these figures will act as a really strong wake-up call. We need to eliminate the gender pay gap as quickly possible. Making gender pay gap data transparent is vital to pierce the bubble of complacency in organisations. That is why I was so determined in 2015 to win the fight in government to introduce mandatory gender pay gap reporting. That means that not only do we know the picture in the BBC, soon we will be able to see how other media organisations compare.

These figures are truly embarrassing. What is even worse is that the BBC knew it was going to have to publish them ages ago. You would have thought they would have done something about it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings