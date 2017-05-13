NewsHound

Swinson: I want to help get the country back on track

By | Sat 13th May 2017 - 12:54 pm

Jo Swinson has been talking to the local East Dunbartonshire paper the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald about why she is standing for Parliament, hoping to regain the seat she held for 10 years until 2015:

She said: “It was a really close result last time and I loved working as a local MP for my home area, a community that I love and where I’d grown up. I would love to do that again. “That is coupled with a deep concern about the direction of the country. “There are real challenges ahead such as the Brexit negotiations and the uncertainty of another independence referendum. “I’m determined to do what I can to fight against another independence referendum and get the country back on the right track.”

She also talked about the issue of tuition fees, saying that she has learned from that experience:

Ms Swinson says that she realises that people are still angry with the Liberal Democrats for going into a coalition with the Conservatives and for breaking some manifesto commitments, such as on student tuition fees. And she admits that voting to raise tuition fees was a mistake. She said: “Everyone makes mistakes. We were trying to create a policy within a set of restrictions when we should have challenged the constraints and gone to the treasury to find the money. “I take responsibility for that mistake and it has taught me to trust my instincts more in the future.”

You can read the whole interview here.

If you can help Jo regain her seat, volunteer here or donate here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Becket 13th May '17 - 1:43pm

    How refreshing to read an article from a conviction politician instead of the rubbish of predicting the polls (the latest from the New European is the worse of the lot) and a preoccupation with things Scottish.

    This campaign is so far a damp squib, and LDV has made a major contribution to that, maybe it is past its sell by. We need debates on matters of national interest, and the Lib Dem approach to those, with the occasional article from a conviction politician, not the nonsense we are being served up with

  • James80pk 13th May '17 - 2:33pm

    @David Becket I’m sure Caron and the team would welcome your constructive imput David. Maybe you could guest edit for the day….

  • theakes 13th May '17 - 2:45pm

    I trust the Lib Dem HQ is taking on board what is being said. They cannot be in denial again.
    They need a full blooded review of strategy tomorrow and then to go on the full blooded attack from Monday.

    Everything so far has been okay, but with no bite, especially the party politicals, thank goodness most people switch over when they come on. It is no good blaming others, that is a sure sign of weakness, it is down to us.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames80pk 13th May - 2:44pm
    Firstly, we don't have the cash or human resources to enable us to fight anything but a very limited target - seat operation. Secondly, being...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 13th May - 2:36pm
    @Alex Macfie "The sort of (Leave supporting) Labour voter who goes straight over to the Tories tends not to live in the areas we are...
  • User AvatarJames80pk 13th May - 2:33pm
    @David Becket I'm sure Caron and the team would welcome your constructive imput David. Maybe you could guest edit for the day....
  • User AvatarMike S 13th May - 2:33pm
    Alex Personally I suspect the Guardian "model" linked to from the electoral calculus page makes a lot of sense and explains most succinctly the real...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 13th May - 2:17pm
    @ Carom Lindsay I found this old report which states that nearly 9 million watched political broadcasts in 2010 (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2010/apr/13/party-election-broadcast-ratings). It is unlikely it has...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 13th May - 1:44pm
    @ Alex Macfie Sorry Alex, but dream on. It's going to be a Tory landslide and the Tories won't need any propping up. For better...
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds