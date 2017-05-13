Swinson: I want to help get the country back on track

Jo Swinson has been talking to the local East Dunbartonshire paper the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald about why she is standing for Parliament, hoping to regain the seat she held for 10 years until 2015:

She said: “It was a really close result last time and I loved working as a local MP for my home area, a community that I love and where I’d grown up. I would love to do that again. “That is coupled with a deep concern about the direction of the country. “There are real challenges ahead such as the Brexit negotiations and the uncertainty of another independence referendum. “I’m determined to do what I can to fight against another independence referendum and get the country back on the right track.”

She also talked about the issue of tuition fees, saying that she has learned from that experience:

Ms Swinson says that she realises that people are still angry with the Liberal Democrats for going into a coalition with the Conservatives and for breaking some manifesto commitments, such as on student tuition fees. And she admits that voting to raise tuition fees was a mistake. She said: “Everyone makes mistakes. We were trying to create a policy within a set of restrictions when we should have challenged the constraints and gone to the treasury to find the money. “I take responsibility for that mistake and it has taught me to trust my instincts more in the future.”

You can read the whole interview here.

If you can help Jo regain her seat, volunteer here or donate here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.