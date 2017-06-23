Tainted love?

I’ve seen people talking about the need for a leader who will be “untainted” by Coalition.

I couldn’t disagree more.

We have a strong story to tell, and the Coalition is a crucial part of it. We will never thrive by being the party of protest and pure tactical voting. As Mark Pack and others have said, we need to create a core vote of our own. The Coalition makes this more plausible.

Despite being naturally liberal, I didn’t support the Lib Dems before the Coalition because I perceived them as a protest party. I thought they were opportunists, tactical vote recipients, defined by who they were not rather than who they were. Then the 2010 General Election happened, and the Lib Dems went into Coalition and started making hard choices. They started governing. Either I had been completely wrong about the Lib Dems, or they had risen to the situation amazingly. Or quite possibly, it was a bit of both. They proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they were a true and plausible political party of Government with their own agenda and ethos, which I very much liked.

The Lib Dems achieved so much in Coalition, outpunching their weight by a huge amount. The rise in the income tax threshold made a massive difference for the just-about-managing (note how the Tories have tried to take the credit for this). The Quad – with Nick Clegg and Danny Alexander – adjusted the austerity regime to boost growth and protect the poorest and most vulnerable. Take a look at the distributional analyses of tax and benefit changes under the Coalition and compare them to those under the Tory majority rule since – it’s a horrifying change.

Mental health changes, pushed through by Norman Lamb, transformed the ground for sufferers. It’s no hyperbole to say that there are many child sufferers of mental health issues alive today solely because of those changes.

The Lib Dem Pupil Premium raised attainment amongst the poorest children, intervening and opening prospects at the most valuable time in life.

And that’s just a handful of the achievements.

The Lib Dems proved that they could govern and govern well. Yes, there were costs and damages, tuition fees above all, but the biggest reason not to ever vote Lib Dem was removed: that the Lib Dems would never be in a position to carry out their promises.

In 2015, there was no Conservative majority Government to contrast the Coalition with. There is now, and the contrast will get starker and starker. The next few years could be, for the Tories, a rerun of 1992-1997.

Next time around, if we have an articulate and credible leader, they can make the case for us as a real option as a party of Government. We could peel off whole swathes of voters, especially Tory voters, many of whom simply want competent and realistic government and currently see no real option other than the Blues. This could be an amazing opportunity, if we can tell our story well enough.

Those who were ministers last time could do it. One of the reasons behind Labour’s 1945 shock landslide was that they had major figures who were proven ministers. For the first time in a very long time, so do we.

