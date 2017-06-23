Tainted love?

I’ve seen people talking about the need for a leader who will be “untainted” by Coalition.
I couldn’t disagree more.
We have a strong story to tell, and the Coalition is a crucial part of it. We will never thrive by being the party of protest and pure tactical voting. As Mark Pack and others have said, we need to create a core vote of our own. The Coalition makes this more plausible.
Despite being naturally liberal, I didn’t support the Lib Dems before the Coalition because I perceived them as a protest party. I thought they were opportunists, tactical vote recipients, defined by who they were not rather than who they were. Then the 2010 General Election happened, and the Lib Dems went into Coalition and started making hard choices. They started governing. Either I had been completely wrong about the Lib Dems, or they had risen to the situation amazingly. Or quite possibly, it was a bit of both. They proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they were a true and plausible political party of Government with their own agenda and ethos, which I very much liked.
The Lib Dems achieved so much in Coalition, outpunching their weight by a huge amount. The rise in the income tax threshold made a massive difference for the just-about-managing (note how the Tories have tried to take the credit for this). The Quad – with Nick Clegg and Danny Alexander – adjusted the austerity regime to boost growth and protect the poorest and most vulnerable. Take a look at the distributional analyses of tax and benefit changes under the Coalition and compare them to those under the Tory majority rule since – it’s a horrifying change.
Mental health changes, pushed through by Norman Lamb, transformed the ground for sufferers. It’s no hyperbole to say that there are many child sufferers of mental health issues alive today solely because of those changes.
The Lib Dem Pupil Premium raised attainment amongst the poorest children, intervening and opening prospects at the most valuable time in life.
And that’s just a handful of the achievements.
The Lib Dems proved that they could govern and govern well. Yes, there were costs and damages, tuition fees above all, but the biggest reason not to ever vote Lib Dem was removed: that the Lib Dems would never be in a position to carry out their promises.
In 2015, there was no Conservative majority Government to contrast the Coalition with. There is now, and the contrast will get starker and starker. The next few years could be, for the Tories, a rerun of 1992-1997.
Next time around, if we have an articulate and credible leader, they can make the case for us as a real option as a party of Government. We could peel off whole swathes of voters, especially Tory voters, many of whom simply want competent and realistic government and currently see no real option other than the Blues. This could be an amazing opportunity, if we can tell our story well enough.
Those who were ministers last time could do it. One of the reasons behind Labour’s 1945 shock landslide was that they had major figures who were proven ministers. For the first time in a very long time, so do we.
* Andy Cooke is an ex-RAF Engineer and analyst who joined the Lib Dems after the Coalition. He has campaigned in the Richmond Park by-election, and in OxWAb and Bath in the 2017 General Election
Chris Patten, former Tory chairman, former MP for Bath, has given his view on the Tory leadership in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday 17/6/2017. May cannot last long. There are some ‘adults’, such as Phillip Hammond, whose view is that the economy should be much more important.
The Economist on 23/6/2017 has a cartoon showing Hammond as an adult, surrounded by children, including Boris Johnson, who wants to be PM but does not know why.
The right wing of the Lib Dems repesent the true centre ground. We must robustly defend the coalition and its record.
Sadly another article that wrongly portrays the success of the Liberal Democrats in the past as being down to protest votes and tactical voting. The Lib Dems prior to Nick Clegg were a party that had a clear liberal message – “We will work hard for you (our community); we will tell you as it is, not lie to you to get your vote; we will fight on your side if you are oppressed (liberty); and we will try to build a fairer more equal society. As a result we won votes from voters disillusioned with Labour and those disillusioned with the Conservatives and all of them had one thing in common, they knew that there had to be a better way of doing politics and we were doing it. Not protest votes, but progress votes.
For 50 years it had worked and we had steadily rebuilt our party’s fortunes from 6 MPs up to 65. Councillors all over the country were running councils better than the previous incumbents, whether they were Labour or Tory. We went into the 2010 general election promising a better way of doing politics and an end to broken promises.
We found that despite losing seats, the electoral arithmetic gave us the balance of power for the first and negotiations were held. However to say that they were ridiculously rushed is a massive understatement. Our leaders had effectively promised to support unconditionally a party whose main interest was its own power and our destruction.
From the very start Nick sacrificed so much in order to show coalition could work just like a one party government but they did it by being more loyal to David Cameron than the Conservatives. He sacrificed trust, students, public sector workers and so many others to show he could take tough decisions, but the one tough decision he never took was to stand up for Liberal Democracy. As a result, David Cameron trampled all over him.
Sure some things in coalition were good, but much of it wasn’t. And in the next two years when all our troops had been sacrificed and David Cameron had stabbed Nick in the back, what happened – unbridled Right wing conservatism emerged as the power, a Brexit referendum was lost and now our country is in a bigger mess than it was in 2010.
I’m sad to say it but for 50 years we worked to show people want we could do in government, but the one thing Nick proved as the one thing they didn’t want was us in government. That is much, much more than a quick five year fix.
The right wing of the Lib Dems and their Conservative allies truly misrepresent the word “centre”. We must robustly repudiate the coalition and its record.
Oh, OK, that’s letting my rhetoric carry me a little too far. But only a little. Until people forget about the coalition we will be stuck in single figures. That’s what the 2017 GE proved.
In this age of splintering mass parties (the European Socialists being a case in point: where is the Greek PASOK, the Italian PSI of Craxi?) and everybody living in “Facebook manipulated Information Bubbles”, a progressive party who say they dare think of a very different future on every policy and political issue,
*) should NOT be running scared of coalition politics,
*) but should show the way how to do it. And we LibDems did just that; after we left, a self-inflicted election disaster was needed to get Tory hobbyhorses back in the dustbin. Look at the Audit Office report on consumer risks of a new nuclear plant (today on the BBC news website), and quality school lunches…
OK, if you govern in coalition you get clobbered in the polls (that happened to D66 about four times), but Andy Cooke himself bears personal witness that people who think and care about serious politics appreciate it very much if you asre willing to make your hands dirty. And they become faithful voters.
And such serious thinking people are just the kind of voters and activists we want in our party!
Ignoring for a moment that we had already been in power in Wales and Scotland, this article offers false comfort. Hope LVD won’t mind me linking to a different site. Professor David Howarth has already addressed issues of why centrism, coalitionism, working with the Cons and ignoring evidence don’t work at http://www.socialliberal.net/david_howarth_thoughts_on_the_way_forward