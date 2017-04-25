Taking on the Conservative message on ‘strength’

There’s an insightful piece by Tony Blair in the Guardian yesterday on how Theresa May has framed this election in terms of the Brexit negotiations. While aimed at Labour readers, we have the same need understand what it is we are facing.
Blair observes that
Essentially, the Tories … have hit on a way of getting votes by presenting the election as about “strengthening the prime minister’s hand in the Brexit negotiation”, ie, they have turned a partisan Tory vote into an act of national interest.
Of course, all parties run for election on the basis that a government formed by them is in the national interest. But in this Brexit context, the Tories have hit on what seems a plausible objective claim that they actually need a big majority to represent the country adequately in what is without question a really tough negotiation.
This argument has real cut-through. This is why ignoring the Brexit issue or trying to play it down as one issue out of many just won’t work.
This plays to a very primal human instinct of respect for strength. The alpha proto-human chimp who was strong in one context would be strong in another because it is just strength. Our instincts did not evolve for the reality that the UK’s bargaining position in the EU is just as weak or strong as it is, whether the prime minister of the day happens to have a majority of 10 or 100, or none at all. The UK’s strength in the EU and the PM’s strength in parliament bear little if any relation one to the other.
There’s a danger here that we look at the 48% and then add on the large chunk of the 52% who want a soft Brexit – staying in the Single Market – or whatever, and tell ourselves that with this on the Brexit issue, we have a strong message with reach. But tragically, most people aren’t too bothered by Europe one way or the other, but quite rightly want the UK to be in a strong position not a weak one.
So here’s the challenge: how do we show that a good result for the Liberal Democrats makes the UK stronger rather than weaker?
Frankly, it makes little difference to Theresa May’ strength in parliament, never mind the EU, whether she has a majority of 50 or 150. But if there are, say, 50 rather than 10 Liberal Democrats, that sends a message that there is still appetite for co-operation with Europe. It would give May a reason to accept a closer relationship than her back-benchers, intoxicated on vandalism, would otherwise tolerate. That’s a stronger PM in parliament, and a stronger UK because it has more freedom of action in the agreement it can reach.
Of course the previous paragraph credits the PM for having some interest in doing the right thing. We could just say, and may believe, that May is happy to sacrifice the national interest to score points in domestic politics. But that would be giving up on the people currently buying the strength thing and planning to vote Conservative as a result.
Blair offers a different recipe for Labour and to be honest I’m not clear how it is supposed to work. But to his credit he sees the importance of a non-partisan challenge to the Tories’ utterly partisan abasement of the national interest.
We have to expose the fact that the mandate the Tories are asking for is not for an open negotiation in the interests of the country but for a “Brexit at any cost” driven by the ideology of the right of the Tory party.
Yet if this is seen as a narrow Labour point, it will be much less persuasive. Hence the absolute necessity – in the Labour interest – of rallying people to a more reasonable and open position on Brexit across the party divide.
Maybe Labour won’t listen because of the messenger, but do they have anybody else who understands the problem? We should read this, and understand it, and compete for those ‘strength’ votes.
* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Unfortunately it’s Blair sending the message, a man few will trust after Iraq. I doubt very much he will gain us a single vote. We have to ignore him and go after the anti hard Brexit votes ourselves.
@Mick of course, you’re right but the substance is worth the LibDems reflecting on in terms of strategy/targeting of soft Tory remainers
Mick, you are probably right but we should be clear here. Blair is not telling us that he knows something we don’t and we should trust him. Nobody here has to trust him at all.
He is offering an explanation (putting Jeremy Corbyn to one side) of the Tory position in the polls – one I believe to be accurate. If anybody has a better explanation let’s hear it, otherwise we have to understand this in order to oppose it.
I have more time for Blair than many , even though I left the Labour party and later joined this one just after the Iraq war !
But there is no excuse for his phrase in this article
” Labour is the only party in favour of the union of the UK and the EU ”
No, we are that , as much or more !
This is why I get so irritated when I read of Liberal Democrats considering embracing Scottish independence because they like the EU most . They are a tiny minority who do not represent the vast , and I mean vast , majority of this party .
Only patriotic stance can counter an nationalistic one.
Macron gets it . He is running as very patriotic and very pro Europe .
Blair gets it. He just needs to stop avoiding the fact he has more in common with this party than he does with Corbyn.
Tory strength will be hard for any party to dent. In my area core Labour supporters are willing to ‘lend’ their vote to the Conservatives this election to ensure Brexit happens and to give May the strongest negotiation position possible.
Others have posted hearing similar things in traditional labour, brexit majority areas. As A poster on another site stated:
Leave voters (including nearly all UKIP) from all other parties(Labour, Scot nats, LIbs etc) are switching to vote Tory for this one election while at the same time the Tory remain voters are also still going to vote for the Conservatives.
I think there is a lot of truth in this statement and explains the huge Tory lead.
There is little alternative apart from the Lib Dems due to Corbyns unelectability and Labours shambolic positioning on brexit, defense and the rest.