Taking on the Conservative message on ‘strength’

There’s an insightful piece by Tony Blair in the Guardian yesterday on how Theresa May has framed this election in terms of the Brexit negotiations. While aimed at Labour readers, we have the same need understand what it is we are facing.

Blair observes that

Essentially, the Tories … have hit on a way of getting votes by presenting the election as about “strengthening the prime minister’s hand in the Brexit negotiation”, ie, they have turned a partisan Tory vote into an act of national interest. Of course, all parties run for election on the basis that a government formed by them is in the national interest. But in this Brexit context, the Tories have hit on what seems a plausible objective claim that they actually need a big majority to represent the country adequately in what is without question a really tough negotiation. This argument has real cut-through. This is why ignoring the Brexit issue or trying to play it down as one issue out of many just won’t work.

This plays to a very primal human instinct of respect for strength. The alpha proto-human chimp who was strong in one context would be strong in another because it is just strength. Our instincts did not evolve for the reality that the UK’s bargaining position in the EU is just as weak or strong as it is, whether the prime minister of the day happens to have a majority of 10 or 100, or none at all. The UK’s strength in the EU and the PM’s strength in parliament bear little if any relation one to the other.

There’s a danger here that we look at the 48% and then add on the large chunk of the 52% who want a soft Brexit – staying in the Single Market – or whatever, and tell ourselves that with this on the Brexit issue, we have a strong message with reach. But tragically, most people aren’t too bothered by Europe one way or the other, but quite rightly want the UK to be in a strong position not a weak one.

So here’s the challenge: how do we show that a good result for the Liberal Democrats makes the UK stronger rather than weaker?

Frankly, it makes little difference to Theresa May’ strength in parliament, never mind the EU, whether she has a majority of 50 or 150. But if there are, say, 50 rather than 10 Liberal Democrats, that sends a message that there is still appetite for co-operation with Europe. It would give May a reason to accept a closer relationship than her back-benchers, intoxicated on vandalism, would otherwise tolerate. That’s a stronger PM in parliament, and a stronger UK because it has more freedom of action in the agreement it can reach.

Of course the previous paragraph credits the PM for having some interest in doing the right thing. We could just say, and may believe, that May is happy to sacrifice the national interest to score points in domestic politics. But that would be giving up on the people currently buying the strength thing and planning to vote Conservative as a result.

Blair offers a different recipe for Labour and to be honest I’m not clear how it is supposed to work. But to his credit he sees the importance of a non-partisan challenge to the Tories’ utterly partisan abasement of the national interest.

We have to expose the fact that the mandate the Tories are asking for is not for an open negotiation in the interests of the country but for a “Brexit at any cost” driven by the ideology of the right of the Tory party. Yet if this is seen as a narrow Labour point, it will be much less persuasive. Hence the absolute necessity – in the Labour interest – of rallying people to a more reasonable and open position on Brexit across the party divide.

Maybe Labour won’t listen because of the messenger, but do they have anybody else who understands the problem? We should read this, and understand it, and compete for those ‘strength’ votes.

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.