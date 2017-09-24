Caron Lindsay

Talking Bournemouth and Brexit with Sam Skubala on the Politics World podcast

By | Sun 24th September 2017 - 12:48 pm

Have a listen to my chat with Sam Skubala when we talked about Bournemouth, Brexit, Vince and Jo. And about reducing inequality.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPalehorse 24th Sep - 2:48pm
    Glenn, I usually agree with all you say but I started work in a traditional heavy engineering firm on 'Red Tyneside' in the early seventies....
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 24th Sep - 2:48pm
    Lorenzo, thank you :)
  • User AvatarRoland 24th Sep - 2:44pm
    @MerseyLib - "but would have thought that maybe a yellow (!) card would have been more appropriate – so maybe give Uber 12 months to...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 24th Sep - 2:42pm
    I am really heartened to see this being highlighted by the party. There is already a lot of poverty amongst people on benefits without this....
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 24th Sep - 2:40pm
    Comments from Katharine and Catherine herein remind me why I am a Liberal Democrat. Yes indeed, for when I wonder , it is because looking...
  • User AvatarGlenn 24th Sep - 1:49pm
    Paul' Unions have declined because legislation as curbed them far too much. They're much better at raising wages and protecting rights than politicians or the...