TfL’s Uber decision is no victory for liberalism

The decision taken by Transport for London to revoke Uber’s licence undermines a key theme of Vince Cable’s speech from just a few days ago, a belief in competitive markets. Whilst the company has only operated in the capital for a relatively short time, the benefits it has bought to London’s transport market for both Londoners and tourists alike have been numerous. Uber not only provides a cheaper, more accessible transport solution to its customers, but it has also forced its competitors to innovate, an example being black cabs now accepting card payments, freeing their users from having to carry large amounts of cash. If the Liberal Democrats are to be a proud champion of enterprise, the party should feel no shame in its support for companies such as Uber, which provide choice to consumers in what is otherwise a monopolistic market.
It is reasonable to have concerns over safety, but to pretend that these concerns should be limited to Uber and not the wider taxi market is nonsensical. Indeed, it could be argued that by providing customers with information about a driver before they have arrived, as well as providing the means to track the driver’s whereabouts, Uber is comparatively safer than the average black cab. Liberal Democrat representatives in London should now look to work with Uber and TfL to insure the swift return of the 40,000 registered Uber drivers to the city’s streets, and to guard against a protectionist stitch-up that puts the interests of established transport providers ahead of the interests of consumers.
* Andy Briggs is a Liberal Democrat member who is currently studying for a Masters degree in Governance & Policy at the University of Southampton. You can follow him on Twitter @Briggs_AndyJ.
Good victory for trade unionism, though.
As was pointed out this morning on the radio – wonder how long it will take to filter down to the young ones that their favourite taxi service has been stopped by their favourite party?
I see no mention of Uber flouting regulations, with its Greyball software, failing to report criminal offences causing the police to speak out against them, conduct proper background checks on its drivers, ensure drivers can actually speak English, not to mention the fact that drivers have appalling working conditions.
It’s not just London Uber have been banned from / pushed out of – Denmark, Bulgaria, Hungary and Alaska amongst many.
We should not be supporting bad businesses. What next, support for Ryanair, Sports Direct, G4S, Capita and Phillip Green?
“It is reasonable to have concerns over safety, but to pretend that these concerns should be limited to Uber and not the wider taxi market is nonsensical. Indeed, it could be argued that by providing customers with information about a driver before they have arrived, as well as providing the means to track the driver’s whereabouts, Uber is comparatively safer than the average black cab.”
This would be reasonable if it wasn’t for Uber’s record of 4 times the rate of assaults as the rest of the industry, AIUI.
I’m all for competition but it has to be fair and not by bypassing safety rules. Then there is Greyball, software designed to evade regulators, attempted perversion of the course of justice if proved.
So how are Uber drivers and vehicles regulated?
Or are people expected to get into a Uber taxi knowing nothing whatsoever about the competence and character of the driver and/or the safety of the vehicle?
I’m pragmatic on this but allowing Uber and others the freedom to function is both liberal and Liberal.
BUT does anyone have the facts as to whether Uber drivers have a better or worse record than other cab organisations or freelances for the various offences that can be committed by drivers for hire?
One might want to look at in terms of the few years Uber has been running as maybe all firms need time to “bed down”.
What are the trends? Are Uber and similar app-based firms getting “better” or “worse”?
And can these answers be widely publicised? To my mind the courts are not the right place for this issue to be settled. It may well be that Uber and similar need to be forced to behave better so maybe new or adjusted rules need to be put in place and then enforced.
Legal proscription – no.
Liberalism is all well and good however the Lib Dems have to learn that it works both ways. Yet then the Lib Dems don’t really have a vision for Britain that includes the sorts of rights and responsibilities that we should expect in a top ten global economy. Even without Brexit they don’t have a clue.
Response to Richard Easter – I feel MOST strongly that the regulations should be enforced
Judging from this account, suspending Uber’s licence was very definitely the right thing to do. Liberalism works both ways. It should allow business to work while ensuring that staff and customers are protected. The “while ensuring” bit was clearly going wrong.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/sep/23/over-uber-london-driver-fares-rivals-work
Companies and individuals must comply with rules and laws – especially in protecting the public who are vulnerable and unsuspecting of any unsafe behaviour of companies. This is particularly necessary on the streets where millions of “understood” behaviours [what we expect to happen] cannot remain unregulated. Another industry we take “on trust” is food production. In these cases, Liberal cannot mean hands-off laissez-faire.
The Uber system is a great idea, poorly controlled, and if Uber cannot comply with rules and laws there will be other companies which can.
Perhaps we might define “cheap” more precisely?
Perhaps we could start by differentiating between “cheapness” resulting from greater functional efficiency and “cheapness” resulting from depriving some of decent pay.
Do starving nurses, who have to use food banks and/or “survival debt”, provide a cheaper service than those who are paid enough to “eat and heat.”?