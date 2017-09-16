Caron Lindsay

That Lib Dem Disco set list in full

By | Sat 16th September 2017 - 9:34 pm

It is almost time for the Lib Dem Disco. A little bird has let us have details of the tunes our intrepid DJs will be playing.

Here is how the night will unfold

Of course, these are just the tunes. The success of a DJ set is all about the performance.

In the meantime, I have my dancing shoes on.

10:40 Tim Farron

Last Nite – the Strokes
Rock the Casbah – The Clash
This Charming Man – The Smiths
Girls on Film – Duran Duran

11:00 Kelly-Marie Blundell

Layla – Derek and the Dominos
Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Back in Black – AC/DC
Killing in the Name Of – Rage Against the Machine

11:20 Sarah Ludford

Barry McGuire: Eve of Destruction
Chris de Burgh: Getaway
Chris Farlowe: Out of Time
Del Shannon: Runaway

11:40 Daisy Benson

We are family – Sister Sledge
Get lucky – Daft Punk,
Good times – Chic
Finally – Ce Ce Peniston.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

