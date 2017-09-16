That Lib Dem Disco set list in full

It is almost time for the Lib Dem Disco. A little bird has let us have details of the tunes our intrepid DJs will be playing.
Here is how the night will unfold
Of course, these are just the tunes. The success of a DJ set is all about the performance.
In the meantime, I have my dancing shoes on.
10:40 Tim Farron
Last Nite – the Strokes
Rock the Casbah – The Clash
This Charming Man – The Smiths
Girls on Film – Duran Duran
11:00 Kelly-Marie Blundell
Layla – Derek and the Dominos
Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
Back in Black – AC/DC
Killing in the Name Of – Rage Against the Machine
11:20 Sarah Ludford
Barry McGuire: Eve of Destruction
Chris de Burgh: Getaway
Chris Farlowe: Out of Time
Del Shannon: Runaway
11:40 Daisy Benson
We are family – Sister Sledge
Get lucky – Daft Punk,
Good times – Chic
Finally – Ce Ce Peniston.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings