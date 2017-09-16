That Lib Dem Disco set list in full

It is almost time for the Lib Dem Disco. A little bird has let us have details of the tunes our intrepid DJs will be playing.

Here is how the night will unfold

Of course, these are just the tunes. The success of a DJ set is all about the performance.

In the meantime, I have my dancing shoes on.

10:40 Tim Farron

Last Nite – the Strokes

Rock the Casbah – The Clash

This Charming Man – The Smiths

Girls on Film – Duran Duran

11:00 Kelly-Marie Blundell

Layla – Derek and the Dominos

Living on a Prayer – Bon Jovi

Back in Black – AC/DC

Killing in the Name Of – Rage Against the Machine

11:20 Sarah Ludford

Barry McGuire: Eve of Destruction

Chris de Burgh: Getaway

Chris Farlowe: Out of Time

Del Shannon: Runaway

11:40 Daisy Benson

We are family – Sister Sledge

Get lucky – Daft Punk,

Good times – Chic

Finally – Ce Ce Peniston.

