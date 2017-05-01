That May/Juncker dinner leak – what does it all mean and what has Tim Farron been saying about it?

So the May and Juncker dinner leak is all over the papers. “Brussels gossip” says the Prime Minister. What she didn’t say was that it was untrue.

A very useful summary of the main points appears here on The Economist’s Jeremy Cliffe’s Twitter feed. In essence, it sounds as though the Prime Minister has no clue about how Brexit is going to work. They don’t even seem to understand the basics. That already puts our country at a significant disadvantage. If you are going to have to go into a negotiation like this, it helps if you understand what you are doing.

When the story first emerged, Tim Farron had this to say:

These reports have blown a massive hole in the Conservative Party’s arguments. It’s clear this government has no clue and is taking the country towards a disastrous hard Brexit. Theresa May chose a divisive hard Brexit, with Labour’s help, and now has no idea what to do next. This election offers us a chance to change the direction of our country, keep Britain in the single market and give the people the final say over what happens next.

After May had spoken this afternoon, he added:

Theresa May’s lack of denial suggests these damning revelations about her approach to Brexit were largely accurate. This government is showing dangerous levels of complacency over an issue that will define our country for generations. Britain desperately needs a strong opposition to stop a catastrophic hard Brexit and hold this government to account. The only way to stop a hard Brexit and ensure a decent, strong opposition is to elect more Liberal Democrat MPs on 8th June.

The thing that we need to get across to the voters is that the slogan that is never far from May’s lips when she talks to her adoring fans is actually a cover for a level of incompetence that should make us weep.

Another interesting resource on this is the commentary from David Allen Green published by the FT. Overall he thinks:

What the leaks reveal is not that UK/EU disagree, but how far the UK are away from grasping the process and the issues to be addressed.

May seems to be arguing that we can walk away with no financial liabilities using the line that there is nothing in the treaties therefore they can’t make us pay. Well, it seems to me to be blindingly obvious that if we are to have a hope of getting the trade deal we desperately need, we shouldn’t land the EU in excessive financial bother by refusing to pay reasonable liabilities.

David Allen Green points out:

The ‘not in treaties’ line of May at (17) disregards the various heads of liability set out in the EC guidelines, not just budget.

To my mind, the strongest leaders cover all the bases in their strategy, they know what they are doing and they get on with doing it with confidence. They don’t passive-aggressively scream about how strong they are while accomplishing nothing.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings