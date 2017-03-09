The amber kickstart

The slough of despond which we find ourselves in comprises not just being severed from 49 parliamentary seats two years ago, but the backdrop to this: one where social democratic and liberal endeavours are losing their credibility throughout Western Europe. A well-timed response to the cultural aspect of this was posted last February calling for a `counter-narrative` of our own `myths and stories`. Here are some of my pointers at not letting the devil have all the best tunes.

To get some visceral appeal some have proposed that we embrace some kind of English patriotism, others that the call for `Freedom` should be our watchword. Richard Dawkins has opined that we rebrand ourselves as the` European party`. All of these ideas – as interesting as they are – strike me as a search for shortcuts. Yet, as Roland Barthes said `The key to the treasure is the treasure`.

We only need to enhance what we are – a newish party with a left but non-authoritarian ethos –and to do so with style.

Being non-conformist and rationalist type people, Liberal Democrats tend to spurn style as being pomp and circumstance. Thus along have come the trendy neo-righties – the Bo Jos and the Farages – who have been able to portray themselves as human and anti-pomposity. The liberal love of thinking aloud, of diversity and informality is just not coming across. Somehow we have to prove that being popular need not involve being populist.

Image-wise, when I think of Corbyn’s Labour I behold a `Citizen Smith` archetype: which all too many of them seem happy to live up to. The Tories meanwhile, live-in-the-real world, mate – their `real world` – and are welcome to stay there. As for the Lib Dems I get a nebulous picture of a well meaning gent….in sandals with socks.

More lately though -thank you Express/Mail! –we have been cast as Remaniacs chucking cold water over the Brextrick daydream. This lends us an edge beyond being the `Nice Party` – which we should welcome.

We have some sound bites, but we could do with a credo. A while back the Communist Party of Britain was selling mugs with the slogan `Doubt Everything` on them. Marx said that once, but I wish we had. One that sticks in my mind, from a while back, is `Freedom for All, not a Free for All` – but suggestions on a postcard.

A few cultural icons would not go amiss either. The Tories and UKIP have claimed the body of Churchill, and despite the ironies of this, they are welcome to him. There is, however, a personage who is an intrinsic part of British culture, and a Liberal Party man: Charles Dickens. And while we are talking about great British writers: did not Martin Amis once endorse us? Can we not get him back?

The statist left have been masters of conveying their historical lineage. Who does not associate the Labour Party with 1945 (and thereby the National Health Service)? We Lib Dems do sometimes mutter about 1906 – that Liberal landslide that ushered in the first old age pensions – but this is not embroidered into our conversation. Lloyd George may be still conjured up in parts of Wales, but has been forgotten about elsewhere.

Last but not least: consider our party colour. (Should anyone doubt the significance of colour to political ideas then they need to remember just what a masterstroke the Ecologists’ adoption of the colour Green was). Our own colour, amber, is a cheering and vivid one: the hue of embers, of mornings, and…getting geared up to Go.

`Style`, said Rachael Zoe, `is a way to say who you are without having to speak`.

Are you ready for the amber kick-start?

* Edward Crabtree is a Lib Dem member who lives and works in Russia.