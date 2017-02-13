The campaign against Brexit continues

So far a majority in the House of Commons supports the advice of the British people to leave the European Union (EU). The Government, elected by 25% of voters, continues to impose its destructive hard Brexit vision on the 48% and many leavers who wanted to remain in the Single Market. We also made a decision in the 1975 referendum, and then by a far larger majority, to remain. Taken together this suggests there is no ‘settled will’ as to how we wish to associate with our European neighbours and largest export market. Democracy is much more than just one or two votes. There is no finality in any democracy. When a political party loses an election, it does not stop arguing for what it believes in. Given the losers of the 1975 referendum did not stop trying to reverse that decision, why should remainers, who are also patriots, be asked to stand down now?
We have an unelected Prime Minister speaking outside Parliament proposing what she knows to be a half-baked sketch for Brexit which is not best for Britain. The White Paper isn’t a plan either – it’s a poorly drafted wish list of desired outcomes. She says she wants a good deal with the EU. Yet Lib Dems know any deal the Government does or doesn’t conclude will not be good enough. If leaving the EU were such a good policy, the Government wouldn’t have been so afraid to subject it to full Parliamentary scrutiny.
Brexiters perpetrate a misleading, if not self-delusional, narrative on the economy and particularly trade. It is true the “sky has not fallen in” on the economy. However, the past is no guide to future performance. The last 7 months is a short time frame, and shows we are still benefiting from being in the EU Single Market. But much investment in the UK is on hold, and some financial firms are already relocating some operations out of the UK. Brexiters downplay the 15% depreciation in the pound but let’s see how the Just About Managing (JAMs) and others enjoy the resulting 3% inflation, higher energy prices and forecast decline in real living standards as Brexit bites.
Being ‘free’ to conclude free trade deals will result in less trade and employment. British citizens currently have the freedom to travel to, study in, work in and export to another 27 EU member states. Why should many who have enjoyed these benefits of EU membership over the past 40 years, deprive future generations of these very same opportunities? So for the sake of our youth in particular let’s continue opposing this Government taking its trumpeted great step forward over the precipice.
We can still hope there will be amendments to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) bill, in particular retaining membership of the Single Market. Why have a hard Brexit, when we can have an easy EEA (European Economic Area)? We should also continue to press for protecting the rights of resident EU citizens, and another referendum on the actual departure terms the Government negotiates. Voters deserve the right to confirm whether or not they are happy the Government has achieved a better deal with the EU than what we enjoy now.
Unfortunately, it seems the Government is determined to trash our economy and United Kingdom on the altar of reducing immigration. The former Home Office Minister does not seem to understand she is now Prime Minister. Leaving the EU will not stop the half of migrants who come from outside the EU. Brexit Britain’s economy and ageing population will still need immigration. EU professionals and others are particularly needed to work in services, the NHS, construction and in our countryside. We need foreign students who create employment up and down the country. Some Brexiters admit leaving the EU will not reduce overall immigration substantially, so what’s the point of making the UK poorer and disunited for the sake of some 10% fewer entrants a year?
Being a member of the Lib Dems is a key step in fighting Brexit. No other national party has such a clear position against Brexit. Other than standing as a candidate and helping local campaigning, if you want another channel for your pro-European interests and campaigning energies, why not join the Liberal Democrat European Group and our Liberal Democrat European Group Facebook group?
* Nick Hopkinson is chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group (LDEG) (website: http://ldeg.org/en/ ) and former Director, Wilton Park, Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
So much better to refer to campaigning against a hard Brexit, Brexit is happening whether we like it or not, argue it should not and you are re hashing the previous debate, and playing into the hands of those who say we want a second referendum, rather than, a first referendum on the deal !
We are not united in fighting Brexit now, we are on securing a compromise Brexit. Even a glance at this site shows that is the unity position. Many are unhappy with the government , a Liberal does not or should not swing to the complete reverse on everything , but be at least sometimes, nuanced.
Or is Liberalism now something called EUism ?!
“The Government, elected by 25% of voters, continues to impose its destructive hard Brexit vision on the 48%”
Is that really an honest way of using figures. It’s like saying the Lib Dems with less than 6% of voter support are trying to impose their will on the 52%.
“Brexiters downplay the 15% depreciation in the pound but let’s see how the Just About Managing (JAMs) and others enjoy the resulting 3% inflation….”
I don’t believe anyone wants to downplay any particular aspect of Brexit. But a major problem with UK thinking over the last few decades is that a high pound is good for everyone. There are many people who can be described as “Just About Managing” who work in the steel and other manufacturing industries which don’t manage to exist at all if the pound is too high.
We need to take a look at the German attitude to their currency. They now use the euro (to cheap for their economy) to keep their exporters happy. Previously they kept the DM as low as they could.
The best way to help the JAMs is to ensure that there is a healthy manufacturing industry to provide relatively well paid jobs. The high pound may benefit the finance industry of London but that’s not where the JAMs work!
We had a huge majority win for Brexit in our area but all of us now are regretting it. We don’t want hard Brexit, in fact we now don’t want Brexit now. We will never vote for Conservative or Labour because of Brexit. You are the only party we know that’s against Brexit The Liberal Demorats you got our vote from now on
The real risk to the economy is not the low pound but British exporters facing a barrage of red tape when they try exporting their goods to Europe. Our customs offices are woefully underprepared for this and if we do face a hard Brexit in 2 years time be prepared for business to fail as their stock sits in ports waiting to clear customs.
Frankly I’m now in the wait and see mindset. There is little we can do to stop Brexit. But if this turns out to be a massive failure then we can turn to the British people and demand they put the sword to the conservative and labour parties and my bet is they will, in a big way.
@malc – “Is that really an honest way of using figures.”
I agree, people get confused between the total electorate and votes cast. Thus a more ‘correct’ statement would be:
The Government, elected by 25% of
votersthe electorate, continues to impose its destructive hard Brexit vision on the 48%63% and many leavers who wanted to remain in the Single Market.
The first paragraph of this is, makes me feel like I am trapped in a room which is itself a massive kaleidoscope!
it is almost to the level which Sir Humphrey might be proud of… 25% imposing on the will of 48%, lets now combine referendums which are 42 years apart to form a settled will… arghhhhh…. what mad magician’s words are these?
To quote Oolon Colluphid’s book ‘well that just about wraps it up for God’.
“…..for an encore goes on to prove that black is white and gets himself killed on the next zebra crossing”
to get back to reality. We had a referendum where there were 46,500,001 registered voters. 33,577,342 people exercised their right to vote (72.21%). 17,410,742 people voted to leave (51.89%) while 16,141,241 (48.11%) voted to remain.
A difference between votes for leave and remain was 1,269,50.
The notion of combining referendum results separated by 42 years is the most laughable. Are we jut going keep running totals ad infinitum? Should we do the same with general elections and keep a running total since about 1830? The liberals might even still be in power with a continuum from the Gladstone years?
Edit to my first post:
Difference in votes was 1,269,501 (missed the 1 off the end)
41 years between referendums rather than 42.
… I’ll change my fish.