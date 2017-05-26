The campaign starts up again

It’s the first day of national campaigning since the Manchester attack on Monday night.

For Tim Farron, it’s not an immediate return to hostilities. Instead, he’s going to Warrington to visit a Jonathan Ball/Tim Parry Peace Foundation in Warrington.

The Foundation was set up by the parents of the two boys who were killed by the Warrington Bomb in 1993.

Tim wants to learn about the charity’s work.

Later he will attend a remembrance service at a Mosque with the Ahmadiyya community in Manchester.

In Scotland, Willie Rennie will be visiting a pharmacy in Glasgow. There, he will express gratitude to EU nationals working in the NHS and will call for NHS workers who are EU nationals to be given the immediate right to continue working in Scotland, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Recent reports suggest that there are as many as 225 family GPs and thousands of nurses and care workers in Scotland who would be lost to the Scottish NHS if their rights to reside and practice were removed.