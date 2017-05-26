The Voice

The campaign starts up again

By | Fri 26th May 2017 - 7:00 am

It’s the first day of national campaigning since the Manchester attack on Monday night.

For Tim Farron, it’s not an immediate return to hostilities. Instead, he’s going to Warrington to visit a Jonathan Ball/Tim Parry Peace Foundation in Warrington.

The Foundation was set up by the parents of the two boys who were killed by the Warrington Bomb in 1993.

Tim wants to learn about the charity’s work.

Later he will attend a remembrance service at a Mosque with the Ahmadiyya community in Manchester.

In Scotland, Willie Rennie will be visiting a pharmacy in Glasgow. There, he will express gratitude to EU nationals working in the NHS and will call for NHS workers who are EU nationals to be given the immediate right to continue working in Scotland, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

Recent reports suggest that there are as many as 225 family GPs and thousands of nurses and care workers in Scotland who would be lost to the Scottish NHS if their rights to reside and practice were removed.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 26th May '17 - 9:48am

    The immigration figures have been published. They show a large number of nationals of the EU27 leaving the UK. Pardon my cynicism, a little late in the day, but is this what the Tories wanted all along when they announced that they would negotiate the future of these people as soon as possible and UKIP announced an ambition for zero net immigration over a rolling period of five years? A ban on unskilled labour would drive some businesses into bankruptcy in farming and tourism.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 26th May - 9:40am
    We should be careful to handle overlapping issues accurately. We condemn the murders and other violence associated with the IRA, but Northern Ireland has non-violent...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 26th May - 9:29am
    A good man who will be sadly missed.
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 26th May - 9:05am
    How sad. How relatively young. That Charles Kennedy chose Paul to be the Chair of his Party Leadership Campaign in 1999 speaks volumes. He was...
  • User AvatarPhilip Knowles 26th May - 8:40am
    It was a good choice. In the light of Manchester we have changed the tone of our final leaflet to a positive upbeat message of...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th May - 8:32am
    @ Thomas........... Echoes of Private Fraser in Dad's Army. We're all dooooooomeeed.
  • User AvatarJohn Barrett 26th May - 8:09am
    Very sad news. He was often a breath of fresh air in a Parliamentary Party and encouraged others to enjoy their time as MPs, which...