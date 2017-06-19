The case for a softer Brexit

After the UK voted to leave the EU, by only a slim majority, May’s Conservatives (and to a certain extent Corbyn’s Labour) failed to understand that a compromise needed to be made between Leave voters and Remain voters. As I write this, I feel as though I will probably be branded as a ‘remoaner’, as ‘anti-democratic’ or as ‘against the will of the people’. The truth is that I am none of those.
Even many Leave supporting politicians in the lead up to the referendum, last year, supported the prospect of a Britain outside the EU, but inside the single market.
Nobody is talking about threatening our place in the single market.
– Daniel Hannan, Conservative MEP
Only a madman would actually leave the market.
– Owen Paterson, Conservative MP
Increasingly the Norway option looks the best for the UK.
– Arron Banks, Leave.EU founder
Clearly many people voted Leave on the assumption that the UK would stay in the single market, making May’s vision for a UK, isolated from the rest of Europe, twisted and unfair. A poll, published by NatCen Social Research, found that 90% of leave voters were in favour of the UK being inside the common market and around two thirds of all voters wanted British businesses to comply with EU design and safety regulations, as well as fisheries policies.
With the Conservatives now being forced to form a minority Government (even though UKIP stood down in many seats to help them – such as North Norfolk which Lib Dem Norman Lamb won), it is surely in part testament to a rejection of the hard, extreme Brexit that they put on the table? This seems to be backed up by many Leave campaigning Conservative MPs losing their jobs in the election – James Wharton, Charlotte Leslie, Julian Brazier, Andrew Bingham, James Davies, Stewart Jackson and David Nuttall, all being examples. Add to this the fact that Ruth Davidson and the other Scottish Conservatives, the only Conservatives that had proper success at the election, seem to support membership of the single market and a softer Brexit, May’s chances of pushing through a hard Brexit agenda seem increasingly unlikely.
Is a cross party negotiating team the answer? Probably. Compromise in politics is no bad thing. It produces consensus which works for more people and would mean that everyone is taken into account when it comes to the terms of the settlement, not just the 42% of the population that voted for the Conservatives. If not that, then the people need to be given the final say on the deal, so that the politicians negotiating with the EU are held accountable to the wishes and desires of the population.
* Louis Mian is a member and supporter of the Liberal Democrats and also blogs at louismian.wordpress.com .
No. No. No. We know Brexit is bad for the UK. We know the referendum was flawed and the government just lost seats on a Brexit platform. We must oppose this madness down to the wire. No Brexit is better than Brexit.
Louis, I agree with you that a cross party approach might well arrive at a more sensible solution, and it would have been far more sensible for the Conservatives to have started with a collaborative approach after the referendum a year ago. Over the past year we have seen an arrogant and high handed approach from the Tories, not willing to allow anyone to test or challenge the way they wanted to deliver (hard) Brexit. Having been completely mauled in an unnecessary election, we now see some Conservatives reach out with a view of getting broader support for the way forward. This has challenges now. Firstly there is internal conflict in the Tory party between the hard and soft Brexiteers. Secondly, I am not sure the Labour Party is interested to collaborate with the stories for their own party political purposes, and, anyway, they do not completely share the same aims as the Conservatives in any negotiation. Thirdly, adopting a more collaborative approach to the negotiations now, would let the Tories say that it was not their fault when the negotiations break down or do not come to a satisfactory conclusion – it will be the saboteurs (our) fault So, my sense is that we should beware of getting too involved at this point. The Conservatives need to come up with plausible negotiation objectives and these should be challenged and agreed in the Houses of Parliament. Subsequently, we should be scrutinizing the agreements reached on the various elements of the negotiation, and finally the people need to sign off the concluded agreement in a referendum. Latest poll shows that this is clearly what people want. They do not trust the politicians to negotiate a good deal.
At the end of the day if May wants a deal in two years her only two options are single market membership or crashing out. We should be campaigning for full single market membership – the best option we have realistically after the election result. In the long term we should push to change public opinion and rejoin.
The only sensible approach to Brexit is to stop it.
Is a cross party negotiating team the answer? If it is, then on the dawn of a possible Tory and Labour Brexit-shambles; the last thing we should be doing is being one of those parties.
I sort of agree with Glenn Andrews. I think a cross-party team overseeing negotiations would be a much better idea and give us some chance of reaching a settlement that can be accepted and as such cease to be a matter of contention in future elections. But there’s absolutely no point including in that team a party with the clear (if not quite avowed) aim of preventing any settlement that enables the UK to leave the EU from being implemented.
Do any of these polls mean anything. Your average man in the street doesn’t know the difference between the single market, customs union, EEA, or Efta in terms of freedom of movement etc. The only question as yet unanswered is ‘is article 50 revocable?’ Otherwise I fear we are out of all the above and the politicians will just say ‘you voted for it’.
Louis,
you end your article commenting “Compromise in politics is no bad thing. It produces consensus which works for more people and would mean that everyone is taken into account when it comes to the terms of the settlement, not just the 42% of the population that voted for the Conservatives.”
This goes to the heart of the issue. When a member of Parliament is elected it should go without saying that the MP is there to represent all constituents not just those who voted for him/her. As a representative, MPs will use their own best judgement based on the values espoused by their party affiliation and more often than not this will require an element of compromise by all parties at Parliamentary level (within and without parties) if good legislation is to be achieved.
For the Libdems, as a party committed to a proportional representation voting system there is an in-built recognition that cross-party negotiation and compromise leads to better governance. The coalition government of 2010-15 is recognised by much of the voting public as an example of this better governance.
This presents a dilemma for many Libdem members that see the coalition with Cameron’s government as a mistake. In the present hung parliament, Libdems would have been the natural choice of coalition partner in preference to the DUP, and may well have been able to secure a referendum on the deal negotiated with EU as a condition of entering into a supply and confidence agreement with the May government, until such time as the Brexit deal was concluded.
Securing a referendum on the deal would almost certainly necessitate a palatable offering to the entire electorate – acceptable to the 27 EU members, leave voters and remain voters alike.
This is what Compromise in politics means. All parties putting national interest ahead of party interest and being willing to listed to dissenting views and opinions. Easier said than done but necessary when we are faced with big long term decisions nonetheless.
Riding to the aid of the Tory party under the pretext of helping the people will not end well. Avoid the calls to do the “decent thing” and let them boil in their own juices. As to the people of the UK they need a dose of reality and the sooner they have it the better.
A coalition deal with the Tories which included Proportional representation within 3 months and an EU deal which included continued membership of the single market – even that would probably be rejected by the membership. And after the experience of the last coalition I believe rightly so. 50+ seats down to 12. After another coalition, what ? 2? None? Even with PR, someone has to vote for you.
If Labour & Tories both see the advantage of working together on Brexit then we should let them get on with it, they dont need us & we would be mad to work with them. We did our stint of “Working together in the common interest” & we are still recovering from The Nations gratitude.
There are plenty of advocates for a “Soft Brexit” in other Parties. Democracy requires that there be at least one Party saying clearly that Brexit is a mad idea & should be dropped. We are that Party & we need to sharpen our Opposition to all brands of Nationalism, not soften it.
Jenny,
I think we need to be cognisant of how the membership has changed over the past two years. The party had circa 40,000 members in 2015. The first big increase came immediately after the 2015 election – many of these new members considering the coalition government to have been quite effective and dismayed at the loss of electoral support for Liberalism in that election. The second big surge came in the wake of the referendum with many of these new members supportive of the Libdem position of the EU. Today, more than 60% of the membership has joined in the last two years.
PR systems are used in the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Assembly and the London Assembly. This is the additional member system that drafts in extra members to make the results proportional. PR does not translate into automatic influence for Libdems in any of these bodies, it just gives you a voice.
Everybody is talking about a “good” Brexit, in which we have our cake and eat it, and get the best of all possible worlds. If May does anything cross-party – or even pretends to work cross-party – then we shall all soon drown in semantics over what exactly is this soft Brexit which we “all” want to see. Expect to see May’s Brexiteers swearing blind that they seek to maximise trade access, that they have made huge compromises to achieve that, and that it is only the intransigent M. Barnier who is at fault for not accepting their perfectly reasonable proposals.
Meanwhile, the EU is like the golf club which wants to charge £1000 for annual membership, or else £200 per visit for “guest” non-members. Along comes the UK, and says we want a perfectly reasonable special deal – We’ll offer to pay a fiver every time we want to play a round of golf, and what’s more, in lieu of the membership fee we’ll also buy the Chairman a bottle of Scotch at Christmas! The EU “club treasurer”, of course, tells his Chairman that he would be a mug to accept the UK’s offer, and a mug to waste his time bargaining over the terms, too. He will just re-state what the club’s standard terms of business are, and invite UK to take it or leave it. So will M. Barnier, and that is why Tusk told us our options were hard Brexit or no Brexit.
All that said – There will undoubtedly be many people expressing optimism over a soft Brexit. We must not sound churlish in response to people like Ruth Davidson and Keir Starmer, when they appear to be talking a language of moderation and common sense. What we should say is “Are you actually there yet? Can we agree access that matches Norway’s, and if we can’t, haven’t we still got a hard Brexit, and a trade disaster, on our hands? And as for all these promises that there will not be a hard Irish border – There is absolutely no way we can keep those promises, is there?”
We don’t have to rule out soft Brexit, and we don’t have to slag off those who are seeking one. But we should say that we fear the search will be futile, and that the best way to escape a Brexit disaster will be to escape a Brexit.