The case for a softer Brexit

After the UK voted to leave the EU, by only a slim majority, May’s Conservatives (and to a certain extent Corbyn’s Labour) failed to understand that a compromise needed to be made between Leave voters and Remain voters. As I write this, I feel as though I will probably be branded as a ‘remoaner’, as ‘anti-democratic’ or as ‘against the will of the people’. The truth is that I am none of those.

Even many Leave supporting politicians in the lead up to the referendum, last year, supported the prospect of a Britain outside the EU, but inside the single market.

Nobody is talking about threatening our place in the single market.

– Daniel Hannan, Conservative MEP Only a madman would actually leave the market.

– Owen Paterson, Conservative MP Increasingly the Norway option looks the best for the UK.

– Arron Banks, Leave.EU founder

Clearly many people voted Leave on the assumption that the UK would stay in the single market, making May’s vision for a UK, isolated from the rest of Europe, twisted and unfair. A poll, published by NatCen Social Research, found that 90% of leave voters were in favour of the UK being inside the common market and around two thirds of all voters wanted British businesses to comply with EU design and safety regulations, as well as fisheries policies.

With the Conservatives now being forced to form a minority Government (even though UKIP stood down in many seats to help them – such as North Norfolk which Lib Dem Norman Lamb won), it is surely in part testament to a rejection of the hard, extreme Brexit that they put on the table? This seems to be backed up by many Leave campaigning Conservative MPs losing their jobs in the election – James Wharton, Charlotte Leslie, Julian Brazier, Andrew Bingham, James Davies, Stewart Jackson and David Nuttall, all being examples. Add to this the fact that Ruth Davidson and the other Scottish Conservatives, the only Conservatives that had proper success at the election, seem to support membership of the single market and a softer Brexit, May’s chances of pushing through a hard Brexit agenda seem increasingly unlikely.

Is a cross party negotiating team the answer? Probably. Compromise in politics is no bad thing. It produces consensus which works for more people and would mean that everyone is taken into account when it comes to the terms of the settlement, not just the 42% of the population that voted for the Conservatives. If not that, then the people need to be given the final say on the deal, so that the politicians negotiating with the EU are held accountable to the wishes and desires of the population.

* Louis Mian is a member and supporter of the Liberal Democrats and also blogs at louismian.wordpress.com .