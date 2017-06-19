The challenge in Yorkshire

Nationally it might be argued that the General Election was a moderate success for the Liberal Democrats and, maybe, even baby steps towards a revival. A net increase of 4 seats on 2015 with a marginal decrease in the national share, which could arguably be put down to significant tactical voting, could provide some evidence of this. However I would argue this masks disastrous performances regionally which should be of massive concern to the national party going forward.

I’d like to focus on my own region, Yorkshire. Yorkshire contains 51 seats. Going into the 2017 election you would have thought that the Lib Dems couldn’t do worse than their performance in 2015 where we had been reduced to just 2 Yorkshire MPs (Nick Clegg in Sheffield Hallam and Greg Mulholland in Leeds North West) and a massively reduced share of the regional vote. In 2010, the Lib Dems won 3 seats in Yorkshire with near misses in Sheffield Central (less than 200 votes away) and Hull North (less than 650 votes away). They polled 23% of the vote in Yorkshire and retained every deposit easily.

Fast forward to what many consider the nadir of Liberal Democratic performance in 2015. It still resulted in 2 MPs and saved deposits in almost half of the seats in Yorkshire and a 7.3% share of the vote. Surely this was as bad as it could get for the Liberal Democrats in Yorkshire? Unfortunately not. On 8th June the Lib Dems lost both seats they held as well as 41 of their 51 deposits. They polled in excess of 10% of the vote in only 4 of the 51 seats in Yorkshire.

In Sheffield Central, a seat Paul Scriven came within a hair’s breadth of winning in 2010, the Lib Dems only just retained their deposit, polling slightly more than 5%. In Bradford East, a seat the Lib Dems won in 2010, they lost their deposit with 2% of the vote (admittedly the ex-Lib Dem MP stood as an independent – and beat the Lib Dem candidate). In my own constituency of Penistone and Stocksbridge they dropped from 21% in 2010 to 4% in 2017.

In Yorkshire, Liberal Democrats could well be bracketed with the Monster Raving Loony party in the ‘others’ category of electoral statistics, so far have we plummeted. 81 out of every 100 people who voted Lib Dem in 2010 deserted the party in 2017 and we’ve lost two amazing MPs. There will be many and varied reasons for this but personally, the image of the Liberal Democrats as a single issue party – the party of Remain in a mainly Leave part of the country – explains much of the decline. The Lib Dems had a great manifesto but hardly anyone knew about our policies apart from the Liberal Democrats being the ‘Remoaners’ party.

We have the most polarised political spectrum I’ve experienced in my lifetime with a gaping centre ground going begging and until the Liberal Democrats change the record they won’t gain any traction outside the leafier suburbs of our metropolises. The leadership election should be about how the Liberal Democrats can appeal again to the people of Penistone, Stocksbridge, Sheffield Central, Hull North and Bradford East. I certainly will vote for the candidate who can offer a direction that can win seats in Yorkshire again.

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone