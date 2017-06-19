The challenge in Yorkshire

Nationally it might be argued that the General Election was a moderate success for the Liberal Democrats and, maybe, even baby steps towards a revival. A net increase of 4 seats on 2015 with a marginal decrease in the national share, which could arguably be put down to significant tactical voting, could provide some evidence of this. However I would argue this masks disastrous performances regionally which should be of massive concern to the national party going forward.
I’d like to focus on my own region, Yorkshire. Yorkshire contains 51 seats. Going into the 2017 election you would have thought that the Lib Dems couldn’t do worse than their performance in 2015 where we had been reduced to just 2 Yorkshire MPs (Nick Clegg in Sheffield Hallam and Greg Mulholland in Leeds North West) and a massively reduced share of the regional vote. In 2010, the Lib Dems won 3 seats in Yorkshire with near misses in Sheffield Central (less than 200 votes away) and Hull North (less than 650 votes away). They polled 23% of the vote in Yorkshire and retained every deposit easily.
Fast forward to what many consider the nadir of Liberal Democratic performance in 2015. It still resulted in 2 MPs and saved deposits in almost half of the seats in Yorkshire and a 7.3% share of the vote. Surely this was as bad as it could get for the Liberal Democrats in Yorkshire? Unfortunately not. On 8th June the Lib Dems lost both seats they held as well as 41 of their 51 deposits. They polled in excess of 10% of the vote in only 4 of the 51 seats in Yorkshire.
In Sheffield Central, a seat Paul Scriven came within a hair’s breadth of winning in 2010, the Lib Dems only just retained their deposit, polling slightly more than 5%. In Bradford East, a seat the Lib Dems won in 2010, they lost their deposit with 2% of the vote (admittedly the ex-Lib Dem MP stood as an independent – and beat the Lib Dem candidate). In my own constituency of Penistone and Stocksbridge they dropped from 21% in 2010 to 4% in 2017.
In Yorkshire, Liberal Democrats could well be bracketed with the Monster Raving Loony party in the ‘others’ category of electoral statistics, so far have we plummeted. 81 out of every 100 people who voted Lib Dem in 2010 deserted the party in 2017 and we’ve lost two amazing MPs. There will be many and varied reasons for this but personally, the image of the Liberal Democrats as a single issue party – the party of Remain in a mainly Leave part of the country – explains much of the decline. The Lib Dems had a great manifesto but hardly anyone knew about our policies apart from the Liberal Democrats being the ‘Remoaners’ party.
We have the most polarised political spectrum I’ve experienced in my lifetime with a gaping centre ground going begging and until the Liberal Democrats change the record they won’t gain any traction outside the leafier suburbs of our metropolises. The leadership election should be about how the Liberal Democrats can appeal again to the people of Penistone, Stocksbridge, Sheffield Central, Hull North and Bradford East. I certainly will vote for the candidate who can offer a direction that can win seats in Yorkshire again.
* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone
I agree with you wholeheartedly about polarisation. On the one hand we have dictator May and on the other a “victorious” Marxist wing of the Labour Party. I think we should say ” let’s stay in the EU to keep the country wealthy but use that wealth to help the poorest, weakest and the sick.”
Accepting that there is a strong Yorkshire identity (Michael Parkinson driving his pregnant wife across the border to ensure that his son-to-be would be eligible to play cricket for Yorkshire, etcetera) Is there a Yorkshire party? If so when were they founded? and what effect did they have?
The hostility to ‘Remoaners’ may change as the pennies on what Brexit means start to drop. A U-turn by us on the EU would look opportunist, wouldn’t gain us a single vote, but would alienate all those who joined the party after June 23 2016.
More emphasis on the NHS and social care would help. Getting the message across via social media might mean people actually see what we stand for: worked for Labour.
6% and Leaderless, does it get any better?
Probably the Lib Dems will have to move away from being an unconditionally pro-EU party at some point. The next time we have an election we’ll probably be out. I do expect that the Govt will hold on for the next couple of years. So the choice then will to be to work at making the UK economy work outside the EU or reapplying for EU membership.
The latter will mean having to sign up for the euro and not having any special treatment like we had before. So it’s unlikely to be a popular option.
In the meantime you need to build on being a radical party. So what not do something like promise that you’ll create an economy that works for all with full employment? Remember that phrase? We used to have full employment and we could do again within or without the EU.
This is the problem with the uber-liberal core vote strategy. It effectively abandons vast swathes of the country. Seat targeting is necessary but I don’t think the national air campaign needs to focus on the minority too. It costs the same to target a wider base when using and appearing on media with a national reach.
I think the best thing to do here in Yorkshire is to keep a low-key profile for a while, improve the organisation of local parties and county structure, get more young people and social stuff involved in the party structure. Keep working to maintain harmonious communities as best we can and the hope for a more positive community attitude towards us in the medium to longer term.
Every word of this analysis applies across the E Mids too. The year long focus on opposing the 2016 Referendum decision made us a completely irrelevant single issue Party and drove our supporters away.
As an ex-pat Yorkshireman brought up in Batley & Spen close to Huddersfield I feel this keenly.
Wayne, you’ve forgotten Colne Valley, Richard Wainwright’s old stamping ground. 2010 close second with nearly 30% of the vote (16,000 votes) – 6% in 2015 and now 2,500 votes and 4%. Batley and Spen, 17.4%, to 4%, and now 2.3% – and Huddersfield ? 25% in 2010 down to 2.6% now.
Three reasons for this self-inflicted disaster
1. The old nonconformist radical vote died out with my Mum & Dad.
2. The Coalition. Why vote Liberal instead of Tory when you can vote for the real thing ? and for radicals a feeling of betrayal.
3. The Liberal Democrats had nothing to say this time other than Brexit.
As for Corbyn, he actually articulated what many ordinary folk thought and are concerned about after nearly forty years of the right wing neo-liberal economics, run down local government and public services, and rising inequality started under Thatcher.
Now I’m sorry, Sue, but Corbyn is seen as about as Marxist as Lloyd George was in 1910. The Tory broadsheets have overcooked their venom and people don’t believe it.
If the Lib Dems don’t get rid of the Coalition albatross and begin to articulate solutions to society’s ills, they’ll be as dead as a Dodo.
PS. I really must add as an ex- Batley & Spen lad, Jo Cox spoke for many of us and was in the West Yorkshire radical tradition. Much loved, much missed and still much heart ache for Brendan, Gordon, Jean & Kim and the wee ones.