The choice for Lib Dems – embrace radicalism or die

I’m not going to mince my words or toe the centre-line in my summary of the Liberal Democrats’ election result for reasons that will become clearer the further you read.
Our result on the 8th June was embarrassing, demoralising, and worst of all, irrelevant. 7.4% of the vote was all that our party could accrue; 40,000 votes fewer than our 2015 performance which we naively thought was our floor. When the country was crying out for a party of the centre with both Labour and the Conservatives lurching to the extremes, we didn’t answer the call.
Whilst our swelling membership and activist base can feel rightly proud of their efforts in the campaign which saw an increase in Lib Dem MPs, they should also feel aggrieved at the lack of support our national message gave to them.
As a party we have failed to broaden our support, something that would have seen unthinkable in the wake of the 2015 election or even just a few weeks ago. We must address why we are primarily appealing to the white middle-classes and not other groups. As per Lord Ashcroft’s exit poll, just 6% of BME voters lent their support to the Liberal Democrats in this election, compared to 9% of white voters.
We cannot be content with this, knowing as well as we all do that liberalism is an ideology that seeks to unashamedly champion the causes of marginalised groups – not perturb them, like the data suggests. The figures are similarly bleak for those in the C2DE social class group who are half as likely to vote Liberal Democrats as the AB group – we must begin to reach out to those social classes too.
However, whilst Ashcroft’s polling is full of problematic figures for the Lib Dems, our failure to win more than 18% of self-described ‘Brexit resisters’ is the most humiliating.
In what was supposed to be the Brexit election, you would feel it reasonable to assume that the most unabashed pro-EU party would gain votes nationally, or at least from those who cannot reconcile themselves to the idea of Brexit – but we didn’t. Among that very group, we came second – 39 points behind pro-Brexit Labour. 39 points.
And what is the cause of these problems? Lack of clarity of position? Partly. Lack of invigorating leadership? Somewhat. But the real issue is that our party has been plagued with wet lettuce centrism.
For a party who nobody is expecting to form a government in the immediate future, we are far too concerned with being sensible and moderate. Of course, centrism is a perfectly fine position to take but what we fail to understand is that whilst we applaud our restraint as reasonable and fair, those outside the party see it as weak and ‘wishy washy’.
Take Brexit as an example – why, as a pro-EU party did we not say, if we win a majority in Parliament then we will cancel Brexit – it’s not undemocratic, and it’s more exciting to resisters of Brexit than another mudslinging referendum, this time solely on trading arrangements.
Then there’s our policy on cannabis legalisation – the only party policy according to Britain Thinks that made a significant impression on the public – it was even the fifth most memorable policy of the campaign from any party. It is one we should have been milking for all it was worth.
Yet, when we did mention it in the media, we weren’t flying the bright yellow flag and fighting the good fight of returning bodily autonomy from government to individuals. Instead, were harping on about the mundane regulation detail and pontificated tax revenues it would produce. Are you starting to see my point?
Liberalism, as an ideology, is as popular around the world than it has ever been – more so in fact. But on our own shores, the liberal banner is drifting aimlessly in the breeze. Liberalism only wins when it is loud, brash and radical.
Justin Trudeau used charisma and eloquence to offer Canada a radically liberal refuge, Emmanuel Macron used his poise and desire to trump xenophobic isolationism with open liberal internationalism, and although we disagree on many things, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party used passion to ignite their own relative electoral success last week.
The return of radicalism to our party is long overdue. We have to embrace our liberal traditions of fighting for personal freedoms, open borders and fair, free-market solutions. We have to throw all of our weight behind cannabis legalisation, the Negative Income Tax, proportional representation, legalising sex work, ending the MSM blood ban, introducing blind job applications, the Land Value Tax, opposing Brexit – and all the other wonderfully radical things we stand for.
It is high time we stopped getting ourselves in a muddle by trying to be everything to everyone and ending up being nothing to no one. No longer should people be able to say that the Liberal Democrats are fence-sitters, by-standers, irrelevant. We have to change and do so now. The choice for our party is clear – embrace radicalism or face extinction.
* Chris Whiting is a 22 year old freelance journalist from Leicester. Passionate about radical liberalism, LGBT+ rights and his cat.
A strong article which needs serious thought, which of our MP’s represents this viewpoint?
There seems to be a strong desire on the part of our leadership to be liked by people who would never vote for us. To gain this acceptance they have thrown voters, councillors and eventually MP’s under the bus. Note to them it doesn’t matter if they like you, in fact I’d rather they didn’t, represent the common man not the establishment.
The article is well intentioned but misses the point about what a radical policy should be.
The biggest issues facing the UK isn’t pot or prostitutes, it’s inequality and public services of all kinds. Austerity has hammered the ability of public services such as the NHS, social services, the police, the ambulance services and the fire brigade to maintain the civilised structure of our society. This has been not just in number, but in limiting public sector pay to a 1% cap (inflation is almost 3%). The cap issue unfortunately has Liberal Democrat finger marks all over it (Alexander D.) and was a major factor in the decline in what was a natural pool of support.
Most of the issues Chris raises could be dealt with as private members bills. We need to be looking at the daily bread and butter matters of the economy and maintaining a civilised society. As someone involved with a food bank, I can also say the whole welfare system creeks with unfairness and the delays involved with privatising the vetting system.
Corbyn seemed to get all that – the question is, do the Lib Dems ?
This election wasn’t just about Brexit. In fact, I thought Brexit played a very small part. I think the vast majority of people, regardless of which way they voted in the referendum, have accepted Brexit is an inevitability. Our policy of another referendum, whilst good in intent, did not resonate with the electorate, just as the SNP found out in Scotland. The question on a voters mind is “why vote Liberal, when I can vote Labour?” We are not distinctive from the two main parties.
I disagree that we need to become radical or face extinction. We are not a single-issue party like UKIP. Our problem is simply size and resources. We simply cannot put in the amount of work it requires to campaign properly in enough seats. Even in seats we deem to be out of reach, we need to run a proper campaign. Even doubling our share of the votes in a losing effort will get us more attention nationally, and set up a stronger push in the future. Unfortunately, how many seats saw little to no campaigning?
I agree David Raw.
We must promise to repeal the unpopular Health and Social Care Act 2012, and can go further than Corbyn by abolishing NHS internal market introduced by Thatcher and Co.
We must replace tuition fee by raising income tax on all bands like we do with NHS. 1% rise for basic rate, 1-2% on higher rate, and 2-5% on top rate (above £150k).
We must renationalize natural monopolies like water and railway.
Bring natural monopolies back into public ownership. Abolish NHS internal market and fund the NHS properly. Bring student loans back into government control and at a bare minimum set the interest rate on them to the rate of government guilts, currently less than 2%. Reform the voting system and launch commissions on the reform of the justice system, social care and education. If this makes the establishment queasy, well it won’t be a total waste.
In lamenting the drop in our total vote, this article misses an important point: some of this was undoubtedly due to tactical voting, which saw some of our members lending their votes to Labour in seats where they had a better chance of defeating the Tories – and so May was deprived of an outright majority. Conversely, we were lent votes by Labour supporters in some of our areas – and we increased our number of MP’s.
I agree that we need to sharpen our message, and in particular focus more strongly on proposals to repair the social damage done by Osborne’s disastrous and selective austerity program – but the dismissal of the election result as embarrassing and demoralising is too simplistic.
David Raw has a point: Of course those issues which underline our position as Liberals, cannabis et al are ones we should pursue but if you and your partner are working every day to make ends meet, you are entitled to believe there is a party which understands that and will seek in a planned affordable way to ease that burden.I am not talking about the jobless, homeless, god knows(if that is ok to say in this Liberal Party)they need all the support they can get. I am talking about the millions who currently see no release from the daily grind and feel that someone needs to speak up for them Labour persuaded them that they cared but their manifesto was like Alice in Wonderland.And there actions in opposition doesnt impress. Leaving the single market is one glaring example.What people want to see is that their efforts bring about a fairer society and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.The requirements for affordable rented accomodation is obvious but I see that nowhere in our utterances, Infrastructure projects which assist road,rail need to be prioritised and not become victims of austerity.The answer lies initially at the local level where Councils have business plans
which meet their responsibilities in a thought out rational way prioritising what is required in local communities and ensuring they lobby for the monies to achieve it. I can understand some people with Councils that have a penchant for foreign trips and vanity projects will throw their hands up but they should be bought back to basics by local auditors(remember them) In other words money well spent can provide the public services people want and need. As a Council Leader some years ago we did all that and were able to provide higher levels of public facilities and made our area a better place with a high rating from our residents, we became an Unitary and all that disappeared but the Tory and Labour parties revelled in the fact it saved money. At what cost to the people can only be seen today some years after that event. Yes lets speak up and be unapologetic for shouting that enough is enough and we want change
There have been numerous calls, on this site, over the last week, to seek change. A search to find a new meaning for the party that can be communicated with enthusiasm. The traditional center ground was hollowed out and it seems incredible that nobody found a way to fill it. But, I think we need to be careful not to knee jerk this. Far from being despondent there is a great opportunity here to fill that center ground . This was one of the most complex elections to analyse in modern times and it does need some careful analysis. I hope the party will conduct a root and branch autopsy on the campaign and produce an in depth report. In general I think we b*llsed up but whether that could have been avoided given the sequence of events I don’t know. The Labour manifesto threw a spanner into the works of both the Tories and ourselves and the response was inadequate. Cannabis should never have been a central plank policy. Too controversial. Airy fairy liberal or a turn off. That is not my projection but reaction on the doorstep. Did anybody out there get a different experience? Don’t write Liberalism off. This may be a dark hour but there could also be bright dawn on the horizon.
We got the vote we targeted. A few years back Mark Pack circulated the results of a quite sophisticated IPSOS-Mori Poll of attitudes to the EU. In short, two thirds of the UK electorate were critical of the EU (not necessarily critical enough to actually leave though). 12% were happy with the status quo and only about 10% actually wanted more Europe. It also showed that the issue cut right across party lines. More Lib Dem voters supported Cameron’s attempt to re-negotiate our membership of the EU than supported Nick Clegg’s more positive approach. Ditto Labour. By running such a pro-Brexit campaign we alienated as many as we attracted. Also, we and the Tories missed one important point. Brexit was not the be -all and end-all for many voters. Lots of people are sick of austerity and hearing of the NHS in crisis and only Corbyn offered any relief.
frankie – I also prefer student debts to be converted into public debts. Forgive me if I am too optimistic but I believe that a combination of abolishing NHS internal market and repealing Health and Social Care Act will double our votes.
Interesting – I was disappointed that Lib Dems did not take a radical stance on Brexit. I wanted them to say to the 48% that the referendum was not democratic, based on false information from a small bunch of ultra brevet Tory zealots and UKIP whipping up public on immigration, and that the margin voting for leave was too small to be acted upon. I wanted them to put forward some information/evidence as to why it was bad to leave, what it meant for the country. As a new member I felt rather let down that they did not take a strong stance – voters were probably lost because of it. I felt frustrated thinking I was joining a party who would fight!!! I joined out of frustration with Labour and resentment of right-wing Tories, I wanted centrist party but one that would fight for what they feel is right. Having said that I feel on the drug cannabis policy, it was aired and received attention for wrong reasons; many of the population seemed concerned. There has been so much support for mental health of late, trying to reduce stigma, and there are the LDs promoting something that can exacerbate and possibly even cause mental problems in some individuals. More research has to be done but until proven it does not lead to schizophrenia or at least severe depression in individuals with latent tendencies then it was not a good policy to espouse.
P.J. – Cannabis legalization must be retained, but it must be put below NHS, schools and infrastructures and it must be campaigned in young-dominated constituencies.
But abolishing snooper charter must be put in line with public services and infrastructures.
Also, I have repeatedly talked about export-oriented policies to achieve trade balance and current account balance.
I would like to praise Chris for proudly coming forward and suggesting a genuinely progressive and social liberal approach.
Lacklustre sums up for me the current and past approaches that have thwarted our Party being, offering and implementing the tenets of ‘Fairness, Equality & Justice’ at a level and opportunity for these are the things that that light the flames of hope for people.
If we ‘walked the talk’ was Chris suggests and many of us in the Party desire, I believe that we would become a Party of relevance for far more people.
With only twelve Members of Parliament what have we got to lose by really becoming the Party that many of us thought we were joining?
The candidates for leadership need to be pressed on their radical views, and asked how they are going to lance the Tuition Fee boil.
Rosemary,
The problem is there never was a fixed 48% anymore than there was a fixed 52%. Membership of the EU was a side issue for a lot of voters from all the parties. I voted Leave. but it was not big central issue for me in the general election. The problem with the Lib Dem campaign is that it focused too much on the EU to the point were it risked only attracting a protest vote.
Excellent post Chris, exactly what’s needed. David Raw – good points, but Chris’ approach is necessary to lay out WHY policies like you’ve listed matter to us. We need that kind of integrity restored in voters eyes, especially the young and marginalised. You want internationalism, electoral reform, rolling back authoritarianism – Labour can’t help you, we can.
If we go on as we have, we’ll pick up a few votes in official targets but continue dropping them everywhere else, dropping out of the national level conversation, losing more second places, and losing any chance of breaking up the 2-party state.
Corbyn’s Labour party have already occupied the territory of radical social liberalism.
The Conservatives however seem to have abandoned economic liberalism so there is an opportunity for the Lib Dems to differentiate themselves from Conservative and Labour by presenting themselves as radical about both social liberalism and economic liberalism.
Very well written.
In what was supposed to be the Brexit election, you would feel it reasonable to assume that the most unabashed pro-EU party would gain votes nationally, or at least from those who cannot reconcile themselves to the idea of Brexit – but we didn’t. Among that very group, we came second – 39 points behind pro-Brexit Labour. 39 points.
Nailed it. Why I joined and why I am so terribly disappointed now.
I agree with this article, but I’m somewhat concerned that a number of comments here seem to think a lurch to the left is radicalism.
There is simply nothing radical about “tax more and use the money for progressive purposes.” While it certainly may be admirable, it is not radical – it does not redress fundamental problems that lead to the issues faced by society today.
Things like repealing the Health and Social Care Act are anything but radical – we must build on the foundation for localism in the NHS, not simply dismiss the parts that we disagree with. There is nothing radical about simply repealing something and placing the entire NHS under bureaucratic centralised control – there’s certainly nothing liberal about it.
We should be advocating a huge change of our archaic tax and benefit system – simplification via NIT and LVT, allowing people more understanding and – thus – power over decision makings.
Left-leaning reactionaryism is as distasteful as right-wing reactionaryism.
I think we should be looking at ‘radical’ policies in conjunction with how/where the global position is moving. The effects of technological advances over the next decade are where we should be positioning ourselves.
The issue of Universal Basic Income is one such area. Although some countries; Norway, Canada etc, have started small pilot programmes, now Hawaii is seriously considering the policy: http://uk.businessinsider.com/hawaii-basic-income-bill-2017-6?r=US&IR=T
With the advances in AI technology there is going to be a profound impact on areas of employment very probably within the next decade. Advances in self-driving/autonomous vehicles is well in play. The use of drone deliveries is underway. Such advances are going to see the elimination of millions of jobs across the globe and in this country. Yes, some jobs will be created to monitor/maintain the infrastructure and technology associated with these, but there is going to be more and more people who will be surplus to requirement. With companies not having to pay for a ‘manual’ workforce there is going to be the need for realistic, if difficult discussions on how people live which cannot just fall under the remit of ‘Government’ responsibility.
As a party we should be forward thinking; looking at and formulating policies around UBI in conjunction with business as a stakeholder. I know many will take the view that such things are ‘in the future’, but the problem is the future is here and unless the planning, groundwork and formulation of policy is not started, 10 years from now whichever party is the Government of the day will be reactionary which as we know invariably leads to poor decisions. Progressive and radical thinking now, will I believe alleviate many of the issues that are already on the horizon IMHO.
An excellent article, Chris, please don’t give us up in desperation! Bring your passion to the next conference and generate a feeling of hope and possibility. I have so longed for a Macron or a Trudeau! Or Charles Kennedy – someone who could articulate our ideas! But also with the plan to make it happen! Rosemary Reynolds – good to see another woman replying on these columns! Remember that the best decisions are made when there are (at least) 40% men and 40% women in a team!
The Liberal Democrat vision as articulated in the constitution of the party is what we are about, (if not, discuss with other members are propose changes! Current policies take forward that vision of the Liberal society. It is the civilised way forward for our country and the world.