The choice for Lib Dems – embrace radicalism or die

I’m not going to mince my words or toe the centre-line in my summary of the Liberal Democrats’ election result for reasons that will become clearer the further you read.

Our result on the 8th June was embarrassing, demoralising, and worst of all, irrelevant. 7.4% of the vote was all that our party could accrue; 40,000 votes fewer than our 2015 performance which we naively thought was our floor. When the country was crying out for a party of the centre with both Labour and the Conservatives lurching to the extremes, we didn’t answer the call.

Whilst our swelling membership and activist base can feel rightly proud of their efforts in the campaign which saw an increase in Lib Dem MPs, they should also feel aggrieved at the lack of support our national message gave to them.

As a party we have failed to broaden our support, something that would have seen unthinkable in the wake of the 2015 election or even just a few weeks ago. We must address why we are primarily appealing to the white middle-classes and not other groups. As per Lord Ashcroft’s exit poll, just 6% of BME voters lent their support to the Liberal Democrats in this election, compared to 9% of white voters.

We cannot be content with this, knowing as well as we all do that liberalism is an ideology that seeks to unashamedly champion the causes of marginalised groups – not perturb them, like the data suggests. The figures are similarly bleak for those in the C2DE social class group who are half as likely to vote Liberal Democrats as the AB group – we must begin to reach out to those social classes too.

However, whilst Ashcroft’s polling is full of problematic figures for the Lib Dems, our failure to win more than 18% of self-described ‘Brexit resisters’ is the most humiliating.

In what was supposed to be the Brexit election, you would feel it reasonable to assume that the most unabashed pro-EU party would gain votes nationally, or at least from those who cannot reconcile themselves to the idea of Brexit – but we didn’t. Among that very group, we came second – 39 points behind pro-Brexit Labour. 39 points.

And what is the cause of these problems? Lack of clarity of position? Partly. Lack of invigorating leadership? Somewhat. But the real issue is that our party has been plagued with wet lettuce centrism.

For a party who nobody is expecting to form a government in the immediate future, we are far too concerned with being sensible and moderate. Of course, centrism is a perfectly fine position to take but what we fail to understand is that whilst we applaud our restraint as reasonable and fair, those outside the party see it as weak and ‘wishy washy’.

Take Brexit as an example – why, as a pro-EU party did we not say, if we win a majority in Parliament then we will cancel Brexit – it’s not undemocratic, and it’s more exciting to resisters of Brexit than another mudslinging referendum, this time solely on trading arrangements.

Then there’s our policy on cannabis legalisation – the only party policy according to Britain Thinks that made a significant impression on the public – it was even the fifth most memorable policy of the campaign from any party. It is one we should have been milking for all it was worth.

Yet, when we did mention it in the media, we weren’t flying the bright yellow flag and fighting the good fight of returning bodily autonomy from government to individuals. Instead, were harping on about the mundane regulation detail and pontificated tax revenues it would produce. Are you starting to see my point?

Liberalism, as an ideology, is as popular around the world than it has ever been – more so in fact. But on our own shores, the liberal banner is drifting aimlessly in the breeze. Liberalism only wins when it is loud, brash and radical.

Justin Trudeau used charisma and eloquence to offer Canada a radically liberal refuge, Emmanuel Macron used his poise and desire to trump xenophobic isolationism with open liberal internationalism, and although we disagree on many things, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party used passion to ignite their own relative electoral success last week.

The return of radicalism to our party is long overdue. We have to embrace our liberal traditions of fighting for personal freedoms, open borders and fair, free-market solutions. We have to throw all of our weight behind cannabis legalisation, the Negative Income Tax, proportional representation, legalising sex work, ending the MSM blood ban, introducing blind job applications, the Land Value Tax, opposing Brexit – and all the other wonderfully radical things we stand for.

It is high time we stopped getting ourselves in a muddle by trying to be everything to everyone and ending up being nothing to no one. No longer should people be able to say that the Liberal Democrats are fence-sitters, by-standers, irrelevant. We have to change and do so now. The choice for our party is clear – embrace radicalism or face extinction.

* Chris Whiting is a 22 year old freelance journalist from Leicester. Passionate about radical liberalism, LGBT+ rights and his cat.