The combination of food and politics can bring seismic change

What do the the French Revolution, the Irish famines of the 19th century, the Boston Tea Party and Gulliver’s Travels all have in common? I suspect you have grasped my point already. They all have food at the centre of their stories. The ancient Lilliputian dispute between big-enders and little-enders (over which end to open a boiled egg), led to, “six rebellions…wherein one Emperor lost his life and another his crown.”

Swift was parodying and satirising the British state of George l. Marie Antoinette told her people that if they had no bread they should eat cake. Down came a tumbling the ancien regime. In Ireland, the enormity of the deaths from hunger and the mass emigration in the wake of the famines fueled the resentment that saw Ireland eventually rise up against Britain and create the sovereign Irish state we know today. In 1773 in Boston harbour the idea of a tax on tea being levied without the consent of those paying the tax sparked the American revolution.

Food matters. It matters for reasons so fundamental that I won’t patronise readers by articulating them. Jonathan Swift knew his history and his politics. He knew that food shortages and the cultural importance societies attach to given foods can have profound political consequences.

Rebellion in Russia and India

Food riots helped propagate the Russian revolution. In British India, locally engaged Hindu and Muslim soldiers serving the Crown rebelled in 1857 when they heard that the cartridges for the new Enfield rifle were coated with cow and pig fat, thus offending both religions. Things might not have got out of hand were it not necessary for soldiers to tear open the cartridges with their teeth (hence “bite the bullet”), thus forcing Hindus to eat the fat of cows, which they hold sacred and never to be eaten. Muslims were being asked to put pig fat in their mouths. It is a central canon of Muslim faith that pigs are unclean and unfit for human consumption. Many thousands died before the British restored order, though the event surely marked the beginning of the long, slow, disengagement of Britain from India. As has been so often the case with political turmoil, the matter of food unlocked seething anger at some of the many insensitive behaviours of the colonial power.

And now we have Brexit. Now we have Dr Liam Fox leaping and scurrying about in bovine bowing and scrapping at the feet of Donald Trump. A free trade deal with the USA makes Brexit Tories salivate at its very prospect. It’s more than trade and jobs and Britain’s place in the world for them. For them it represents a fixed link – a permanent bridge – between the very rich and very powerful economic and social conservatives of the American Right and creating a British world of red in tooth and claw capitalism, mindless xenophobia and the rolling back of employment rights and the great triumphs won to build a socially liberal Britain. A free trade deal with the USA is for the hard Right Tories the economic equivalent of the foreign policy and defence super glue of Trident.

Pandora’s Box

Well, no sooner had Dr Fox broken in to an Atlantic-wide smile on hearing of President Trump’s continuing enthusiasm for a US/UK trade deal (“it’s going to be great”) than Pandora, in the form of her box of appeared on the scene.

“What about chicken washed in chlorine?” asked Her Majesty’s Fourth Estate, explaining that quite a few people in Britain are uncomfortable with this practice and glad it is illegal under EU law. “A mere detail,’ breezily says Dr Fox (a graduate in medicine from the University of Glasgow; a city that knows a lot about what bad diets can do to humans).

Chlorinated chicken, animals packed full of injected hormones, an endless number of foods sweetened to make them moreish (addictive, some suggest), crops sprayed and treated with chemical cocktails banned in Europe, animals kept in conditions often over-crowded, or insanitary or simply inhumane. What about genetic engineering or drugs to reduce fat content in meat, or flame retardants in soft drinks, or arsenic-laced chicken, or bread with potassium bromate? Almost all of these practices ae legal in the USA and illegal in the EU. Some will have been made illegal in the UK, independently of the EU.

Do we want to eat food produced using these techniques? Do we want food from animals treated in ways we have long rejected? Do we want our children exposed to all this? Do we want our NHS to have to meet the cost of the consequences?

In my simple way, it seems to me that the Liberal Democrats have a moral duty to lead the fight for keeping the food we eat produced to the very highest standards. We have right on our side and whilst having right on our side we may have found a persuasive way of motivating the public to seek to soften Brexit. Nobody told the parents of Britain that the health of their children could be undermined by leaving the EU. Bring back control surely did not mean giving the American food companies carte blanche to bring in food treated in ways we long ago shunned. It’s not a mere detail Dr Fox. It’s not even a mere trifle. It’s our way of life. It’s our health. It’s our children’s health. It’s the health of the nation.

Did the nation vote out to give away its sovereignty over food standards? Have we cast out Brussels only to be told what we’ll eat by the world’s most powerful food companies?

Who’ll join me in a campaign of letter writing? Will our MPs table questions, sign Early Day Motions, seek adjournment debates, build alliances of farmers and scientists, parents and educationalists, brief the press, challenge Dr Fox and his pals at every turn?

What we stand for

People ask what the Liberal Democrats stand for. Let’s leave them in no doubt that we stand on the side of British people, British families, British farmers, British food producers and British animals.

Oh yes, just one more thing. I’m a Scotsman and the law says Scotch whisky must be at least three years old before being bottled. American whiskey (I never drink anything with an e in it) need only be a year old. The very idea that we should change the rules that govern the production of the world’s greatest drink to suit Dr Fox and his good old boy buddies makes me reach for a bottle of Islay Mist, or Auchentoshan or Highland Park and pour a large measure of the amber bead. Or two, or three or more.

Food matters. To the political barricades. Save our food.

* Martin Roche is a member of Canterbury Liberal Democrats