The country goes a-Maying now, but is being led a merry dance

England has a long tradition of May Queens, but never before had a May who sometimes acts like a queen. ‘This is the most important election in my lifetime’ she insisted to Andrew Marr on one of his Sunday-morning BBC 1 shows. ‘It’s about the future of the country and about the national interest’. She made plain her belief that to get the ‘tough’ Brexit negotiations right the country needs her in charge, which will also ensure a strong economy and ‘a country that works for everyone’.

She put over the same message even more explicitly on a visit to Scotland on April 30, stating that ‘every vote for me and my team will strengthen the Union, strengthen the economy, and the UK and Scotland together will flourish’.

Her messages are evidently working, as the local election results seem to show. The tide of approval and trust evidenced by comments of ordinary people who may never have voted Tory before almost suggests a developing cult status for her. When she held that queenly audience outside No.10 to announce that ‘some in Brussels’ want to sabotage Brexit, try to affect the election result and harm the UK, she was not noticeably received with incredulous laughter. Her words were not generally regarded either as paranoid or manipulative, but instead brought solemn head-shaking about our erstwhile friends apparently becoming enemies, in a newly Manichean view of Europe.

The queenly stance continued, when on Friday she is reported to have spoken of ‘the evident will of the British people’, and added, ‘Only a General Election vote for the Conservatives will strengthen my hand to get the best deal on Brexit.’ Note that use of ‘my’, more telling than ‘our’ would have been just then. It is she and not her party with its failed fallen heroes of yesteryear (actually only last summer) who can save us, and this self-belief that only she can make a success of Brexit is being widely accepted.

So we Liberal Democrats have just over four weeks now to try to convince the public that Britain’s future prosperity does not actually depend on giving Mrs May a huge majority on June 8, and on handing over the Brexit negotiations to her and her minions.

No matter how big her majority is in a month’s time, she is seeking the impossible. The EU position is clear: no free trade deal can be negotiated until the rights of EU citizens in Britain are established, until Britain has accepted its monetary obligations, and until the Irish border question is settled. As was made clear at the now infamous Downing Street dinner, reneging on the debt would make a free trade agreement unlikely.

In any case our Prime Minister intends to leave the EU’s internal market and the customs union. It will be impossible for us then to have the trade advantages that we have now with the EU, and it is unlikely that trading with the rest of the world will even in the long run compensate. Without us accepting some free movement of EU workers, it will be impossible to have the access to the internal market enjoyed by EFTA countries such as Norway. The whole scenario envisaged by the government, from maintaining our manufacturing base and financial services dominance to managing legal agreements without recourse to the European Court of Justice, appears illusory,

Our new Samson, noted like the Biblical hero for outstanding strength, could be destined like him to lose her strength abruptly. Samson’s strength vanished as soon as his hair was shorn. The Delilah in Mrs May’s case could be M. Michel Barnier, the EU’s quiet-spoken lead negotiator on Brexit. On behalf of the other 27 EU nations, he can wield the decisions that prove her demands cannot be fulfilled. The danger is that, like Samson in his final act of strength, Mrs May will then bring the temple crashing down on the country, reducing us to WTO rules after a hard Brexit, and ultimately to the right-wing dream of a low-tax low-services off-shore haven for the wealthy. Her premiership will be killed too, of course, as Samson was, but that will be no comfort for the rest of us.

We need to act now ourselves, to tell the country, that however strong May is in herself, or through the increased majority she expects on June 8, the odds are stacked against her in the Brexit game she is playing,

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.