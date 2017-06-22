Liberalism’s ideas, implemented either by Liberal Democrats or by others, have been wholly vindicated. This has been so on free trade and market economics; on the nature of social injustice and the need for a compassionate, intelligent state; on civil liberties and on foreign intervention. Whilst not always heard – and, let’s face it, often unpopular – our party has stood for the best of its traditions in the best interests of our country. With a leadership election almost underway, what is the political landscape in which we find ourselves, and what will our next leader (and the party) have to do to make an impact at the next election and beyond?

It is often stated that the politics of the 21st century will be centred around the merits of an open society versus those of one that is closed. This carries weight; indeed, any lessons to be learned from Emmanuel Macron’s recent victories in France should not ignore that it was on this basis that much of the presidential campaign was fought. The Brexit debate entailed similar arguments, with no prominent defence of liberal immigration, whilst the recent general election offered a choice only between Labour’s state socialism and protectionist, patrician Conservatism. It should, however, be noted that these visions for Britain, combined, won 82.4% of the vote.

A new liberalism, fit to meet the challenges of the 21st century, is required; one which recognises that Corbyn’s Labour Party and Conservative Brexiteers may have accurately diagnosed the UK’s disquiet, but knows their solutions have been found wanting time and time again. One which precisely because of its belief in the European ideal – rather than in spite of it – fights for as close a relationship as possible with the European Union instead of seeking to reverse, at this point, the decision made by last year’s referendum. Most importantly, this new liberalism cannot seek to face the problems of the 21st century with solutions from the 20th – fruitless ideological battles between left and right.

The challenges facing the NHS are not simply a matter of resource, important as that undoubtedly is. Social care faces similar, if not more serious, challenges. The toxic debate around welfare and work, which stems largely from Thatcher’s 1980s, must be reset, and we must keep up with the pace of new technology and its implications for employment. Our freedom is threatened without precedent: whilst protecting and enhancing civil liberties, we must make it known that we will not tolerate any limitation or extinction of the freedom of others through violence – be it physical, sexual, domestic or terror-related. Doing so does not preclude advancing the proud liberal causes of prison and drug law reform.

A new liberalism could replace the five giants of squalor, ignorance, want and idleness and commit to a new Beveridge Commission to (in addition to Norman Lamb’s original proposal to examine the future of the NHS and social care) find solutions to the housing crisis; to invigorate education, fundamentally reform welfare and eradicate poverty; and to ensure the economy is rebalanced between the north and south and between large and small business, with a labour market fit for the future. It could tackle a sixth giant – fear – to make clear, once and for all, that voters can be sure of the country’s security.

The Liberal Democrats’ aim should be to govern. To achieve it we must be credible, distinctive and, above all, driven always by liberalism. We must recognise that the process will be a long one. Optimism about our country and its people should not breed complacency about our party’s fortunes. A new leader will bear the responsibility of gaining voters’ trust with the future of the country. That trust must be earned; if we fail to do so, nothing whatsoever guarantees us a future. I look forward to hearing leadership candidates’ proposals in the coming weeks.

* Scott Smith is a postgraduate student and Lib Dem member originally from Dundee, now living and studying in Leeds.