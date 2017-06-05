Caron Lindsay

The day Tim Farron cooked my breakfast

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 6:00 pm

Eighteen years ago today, at around 5:30 in the morning, I was being wheeled back to the ward with my new baby. Try as I might, I couldn’t sleep because I was too besotted to take my eyes off the gorgeous bundle in the little hospital cot.

At that time this morning, I was hitting the M8 to drive into Edinburgh. What could I possibly be doing at a cafe in Corstorphine at 6 am with Edinburgh Western MP Alex Cole-Hamilton and Edinburgh West Lib Dem candidate Christine Jardine?

The answer duly emerged – after a slight detour for this vehicle. There are, apparently, two establishments called Cafe Vigo in Edinburgh and, you guessed it, they went to the wrong one.

They disappeared into the kitchen surrounded by a gaggle of hungry journalists.

Tim made fried egg rolls, Christine made bacon rolls. And they were good, too. I had a fried egg one. Normally, I like them with a softer yolk, but it was just as well this one a tad over-cooked to avoid mess.

And just as well, because I had a bit of an Ed Miliband moment with mine. And, of course, as he’s a vegetarian, it wouldn’t have been a bacon sarnie anyway.

By the way, I know that I have two rolls in front of me – but one of them belonged to Alex Cole-Hamilton.

And soon, he was talking live about counter-terrorism measures and the Prime Minister’s flawed thinking on these issues on live tv.

It was great to see him and to have the chance to wish him well for his Question Time appearance at 9pm tonight. Bear in mind that that’s 15 hours after he cooked the bacon rolls. You need a huge amount of stamina to be a party leader at election time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • theakes 5th Jun '17 - 6:20pm

    I sincerely hope Edinburgh West is a gain, it seems our best shot. Again I hope it is not the only one, but ……….

