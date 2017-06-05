The day Tim Farron cooked my breakfast

Eighteen years ago today, at around 5:30 in the morning, I was being wheeled back to the ward with my new baby. Try as I might, I couldn’t sleep because I was too besotted to take my eyes off the gorgeous bundle in the little hospital cot.

At that time this morning, I was hitting the M8 to drive into Edinburgh. What could I possibly be doing at a cafe in Corstorphine at 6 am with Edinburgh Western MP Alex Cole-Hamilton and Edinburgh West Lib Dem candidate Christine Jardine?

What could I be doing in an Edinburgh cafe with @Cajardine & @agcolehamilton at 6 am? pic.twitter.com/3kQnImikxq — Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) June 5, 2017

The answer duly emerged – after a slight detour for this vehicle. There are, apparently, two establishments called Cafe Vigo in Edinburgh and, you guessed it, they went to the wrong one.

They disappeared into the kitchen surrounded by a gaggle of hungry journalists.

It’s truly election season – Tim Farron has been up for 6am making bacon sandwiches. #GE2017 live: https://t.co/1NSweZw9yb pic.twitter.com/n0b5khxliT — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) June 5, 2017

Tim made fried egg rolls, Christine made bacon rolls. And they were good, too. I had a fried egg one. Normally, I like them with a softer yolk, but it was just as well this one a tad over-cooked to avoid mess.

It’s 6.30am and @timfarron is cooking bacon & egg rolls for the lobby in an Edinburgh cafe. pic.twitter.com/QaMFNlEM9Z — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 5, 2017

Farron is wisely not eating his bacon sandwich on camera… pic.twitter.com/8RffdXlsao — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) June 5, 2017

And just as well, because I had a bit of an Ed Miliband moment with mine. And, of course, as he’s a vegetarian, it wouldn’t have been a bacon sarnie anyway.

By the way, I know that I have two rolls in front of me – but one of them belonged to Alex Cole-Hamilton.

And soon, he was talking live about counter-terrorism measures and the Prime Minister’s flawed thinking on these issues on live tv.

After his brief stint as breakfast chef, it is back to the day job for @timfarron – doing a tv interview. pic.twitter.com/Av3etmxECO — Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) June 5, 2017

It was great to see him and to have the chance to wish him well for his Question Time appearance at 9pm tonight. Bear in mind that that’s 15 hours after he cooked the bacon rolls. You need a huge amount of stamina to be a party leader at election time.

