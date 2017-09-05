The European ‘refugee crisis’ and the UK’s responsibilities

More than 65.3 million people are displaced globally, including 21.3 million refugees (UNHCR data); yet the vast majority are in ‘Global South’ countries. The ‘refugee crisis’ in Europe is really a crisis of solidarity.
It is a story of the inequity of the Dublin regulation, which operates as a counter-burden sharing mechanism between frontier countries, such as Italy and Greece, and far-flung places such as the UK. Britain opted into Dublin (which enables it to return asylum-seekers to their first port of EU entry) whilst opting out of other components of the Common European Asylum System that it considers less desirable.
Crisis of solidarity, because the (commendable) attempt by the Council to adopt in September 2015 a temporary emergency relocation scheme from Greece and Italy to other EU Member States faced vociferous opposition from the ‘Visegrad Group’. In June, the EU Commission opened Infringement proceedings against Czech republic, Hungary, Poland for non-compliance with their obligations. But most other Member States, while not flagrantly rejecting the scheme, are dragging their feet: two years in, only 44,334 places (out of 160,000 envisaged) have been formally pledged. There are also post-recognition challenges arising for beneficiaries of international protection (see my recent post).
Meanwhile, realising that her praiseworthy approach to absorbing refugees in Germany has not been followed by other leading EU Member States, the German Chancellor played a leading role in reaching the legally questionable EU-Turkey statement in March 2016, turning several Greek islands into de facto detention centres for asylum-seekers whose legal status and protection in Turkey were precarious.
The reduction in crossing from Turkey to Greece following the ‘statement’ was substituted by an increase in crossings from Libya to Italy. 101,210 persons arrived irregularly in Europe via the Mediterranean in the first half of 2017. UNHCR notes that, since September 2015, at least 8,500 persons have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean. In response, the Italian government has recently announced that it will send naval forces to Libya to help reduce the flow of ‘illegal’ migration, based on an agreement with Libya’s National Consensus Government.
Why do refugees arrive in European countries illegally? First and foremost, because absent humanitarian visas, they cannot arrive legally. In X and X v. Belgium, the ECJ held that Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant humanitarian visas to persons who wish to enter their territory in order to apply for asylum (though they remain free to do so based on their national law). The Christian family from Aleppo that was refused a humanitarian visa by the Belgian embassy in Beirut will need to find an (illegal) way to reach safety. Regrettably, the ECJ did not follow Advocate General Mengozzi’s compassionate interpretation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights, contending that the right to asylum under the Charter must be effective.
Worse still, an international carrier failing to check that a traveller holds a valid visa is liable to sanctions under EU law, so an airline would not fly an Eritrean to Rome without one. Did you ever ask yourself why you and I can pay less than 100£ to cross the Mediterranean safely, but refugees pay smugglers thousands of pounds for a precarious crossing on a rubber dinghy?
Where does the UK come in? This readership will be aware of the government’s unmet obligations to absorb 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees under the ‘Dubs amendment’ (section 67 of the Immigration Act 2016). The Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary’s (LD4SOS) mini-manifesto for the 2017 General Election called to ‘offer safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees to prevent them from making dangerous journeys, which too often result in the loss of life’ and to ‘participate in EU search and rescue operations’. Regrettably, In her speech in the UN General Assembly in New York last year following the high-level meeting on refugees and migrants, the Prime Minister’s main offering was a call for stricter interpretation of the 1951 Refugee Convention, introducing a ‘safe first country’ approach that would increase the disproportionate burden already borne (in respect of Syrians) by countries such as Lebanon and Jordan. May was not invited to attend the recent Summit that President Macron held in Paris with European and African leaders to address protection needs. Was this due to her unconstructive approach to refugee protection? to Brexit? or to both?
LD4SOS will host a fringe meeting at the Autumn conference (17th September, 1945-2100, Branksome room, BIC) to discuss failed and successful approaches to refugee protection,. Professor Brad Blitz, Middlesex University, founder of the Migration Observatory in Malta, which published policy briefings based on data collection in Greece, Italy and Malta, and yours truly will chat with (hopefully) many of you. The event is kindly sponsored by LDV.
* Dr. Ruvi Ziegler is Associate Professor in International Refugee Law at the University of Reading. He is an Advisory Council member of Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary.
The migration crisis in Europe was, I believe, an influential factor in the Brexit referendum. It is still in its early stages. Tens of millions more are expected to make their way to Europe over the coming years for a variety of reasons — demography, poverty, climate change, political and ethnic strife.
We need to recognise that mass migration is here to stay – not only or even mainly refugees, but mostly economic migrants. We will have to begin to develop policies that recognise these realities of the modern world. I look forward to attending the LD4SOS fringe at Bournemouth.
Hear hear Joe B. No country – no, not even an island – can pull up the drawbridges and exclude the world because some people are a bit frightened of it. The Soviet Union for many years tried that – in the end the outside world got in, and because it was uncontrolled, often the worst tendencies had the most control (see oligarchs etc). The modern world has so many sophisticated ways of getting in using modern communications anyway.
Agree with you, Joe, that the fear of refugees / economic migrants (unlike many people I think there is a huge area of overlap between these groups) caused some people to vote Leave. People were influenced by that horrible Leave.EU poster, of course. Giving a little thought to it, surely, would say to people that a problem shared is a lot nearer being solved than a policy of the 3 Wise Monkeys!
Whilst I am most sympathetic to the sentiments expressed in this lead article – it has one noticeable flaw : it demonstrates the party’s fixation with all things European – but there is no mention of the plight of the Rohingya in Burma (at one time part of the Britiish Empire)
Today’s ‘Independent carries graphic accounts of children being ‘beheaded and burned alive’ as refugees continue to flood into Bangladesh (another former part of the British Empire) to escape violence.
Has the party nothing to say about this ?
More than a solidarity chrisis; Noam Chomsky refers to the refugee crisis as a moral crisis of the western world. Not only because of our inadequate reaction to involuntary mass migration, but also, and more importantly, because of our responsibility for it (Iraq, Afghanistan, Lybia are just the most recent cases).
He opened my eyes with the following simple truth: the USA are the result of first mass emigration, then genozide on the indigenous population, and thirdly slavery. The latter produced the raw material (cotton) which formed the basis of the British industrial revolution. This historic context underlines the shamefulness of the fate of the Dubs amendment.
It is unfair to criticise the lack of specific mention of Rohingya, although they are a good example of the ‘global south’ refugees referred to in the first paragraph. They have almost no chance of reaching the UK without passing through a ‘safe third country’, given how poor they are and that most have no papers. The current rules will not normally require them to be granted asylum (although they may well be required not to be returned). Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and India are deporting them back to Myanmar, so it really is an appalling situation but hard for the UK to solve without cooperation even if it wanted to (and the current May government doesn’t want to).
@ Jim ” It is unfair to criticise the lack of specific mention of Rohingya ”
No it’s not. It’s about getting the EU only blinkers off and looking at issues outside the EU. It’s not just about who to admit to the UK – it’s a question of human rights, foreign aid and diplomacy.
The issue of Rohingya was raised forcibly today in the Commons by Labour MP after Labour MP who gave the junior Foreign Office Minister a torrid time when he waffled. Didn’t hear any Lib Dem input. We used to be a Liberal Party not a one trick pony.
It was Emily Hobhouse who got Campbell Bannerman to talk about ‘methods of Barbarism’ in South Africa.
It was Gladstone who said of Afghanistan, “Remember the rights of the savage, as we call him. Remember that the happiness of his humble home, remember that the sanctity of life in the hill villages of Afghanistan among the winter snows, are as sacred in the eye of Almighty God as are your own. Remember that He who has united you together as human beings in the same flesh and blood, has bound you by the law of mutual love, that that mutual love is not limited by the shores of this island, is not limited by the boundaries of Christian civilisation, that it passes over the whole surface of the earth, and embraces the meanest along with the greatest in its wide scope.”
Come on Lib Dems – rediscover your Liberalism.