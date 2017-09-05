The European ‘refugee crisis’ and the UK’s responsibilities

More than 65.3 million people are displaced globally, including 21.3 million refugees (UNHCR data); yet the vast majority are in ‘Global South’ countries. The ‘refugee crisis’ in Europe is really a crisis of solidarity.

It is a story of the inequity of the Dublin regulation, which operates as a counter-burden sharing mechanism between frontier countries, such as Italy and Greece, and far-flung places such as the UK. Britain opted into Dublin (which enables it to return asylum-seekers to their first port of EU entry) whilst opting out of other components of the Common European Asylum System that it considers less desirable.

Crisis of solidarity, because the (commendable) attempt by the Council to adopt in September 2015 a temporary emergency relocation scheme from Greece and Italy to other EU Member States faced vociferous opposition from the ‘Visegrad Group’. In June, the EU Commission opened Infringement proceedings against Czech republic, Hungary, Poland for non-compliance with their obligations. But most other Member States, while not flagrantly rejecting the scheme, are dragging their feet: two years in, only 44,334 places (out of 160,000 envisaged) have been formally pledged. There are also post-recognition challenges arising for beneficiaries of international protection (see my recent post).

Meanwhile, realising that her praiseworthy approach to absorbing refugees in Germany has not been followed by other leading EU Member States, the German Chancellor played a leading role in reaching the legally questionable EU-Turkey statement in March 2016, turning several Greek islands into de facto detention centres for asylum-seekers whose legal status and protection in Turkey were precarious.

The reduction in crossing from Turkey to Greece following the ‘statement’ was substituted by an increase in crossings from Libya to Italy. 101,210 persons arrived irregularly in Europe via the Mediterranean in the first half of 2017. UNHCR notes that, since September 2015, at least 8,500 persons have died or gone missing trying to cross the Mediterranean. In response, the Italian government has recently announced that it will send naval forces to Libya to help reduce the flow of ‘illegal’ migration, based on an agreement with Libya’s National Consensus Government.

Why do refugees arrive in European countries illegally? First and foremost, because absent humanitarian visas, they cannot arrive legally. In X and X v. Belgium, the ECJ held that Member States are not required, under EU law, to grant humanitarian visas to persons who wish to enter their territory in order to apply for asylum (though they remain free to do so based on their national law). The Christian family from Aleppo that was refused a humanitarian visa by the Belgian embassy in Beirut will need to find an (illegal) way to reach safety. Regrettably, the ECJ did not follow Advocate General Mengozzi’s compassionate interpretation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights, contending that the right to asylum under the Charter must be effective.

Worse still, an international carrier failing to check that a traveller holds a valid visa is liable to sanctions under EU law, so an airline would not fly an Eritrean to Rome without one. Did you ever ask yourself why you and I can pay less than 100£ to cross the Mediterranean safely, but refugees pay smugglers thousands of pounds for a precarious crossing on a rubber dinghy?

Where does the UK come in? This readership will be aware of the government’s unmet obligations to absorb 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees under the ‘Dubs amendment’ (section 67 of the Immigration Act 2016). The Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary’s (LD4SOS) mini-manifesto for the 2017 General Election called to ‘offer safe and legal routes to the UK for refugees to prevent them from making dangerous journeys, which too often result in the loss of life’ and to ‘participate in EU search and rescue operations’. Regrettably, In her speech in the UN General Assembly in New York last year following the high-level meeting on refugees and migrants, the Prime Minister’s main offering was a call for stricter interpretation of the 1951 Refugee Convention, introducing a ‘safe first country’ approach that would increase the disproportionate burden already borne (in respect of Syrians) by countries such as Lebanon and Jordan. May was not invited to attend the recent Summit that President Macron held in Paris with European and African leaders to address protection needs. Was this due to her unconstructive approach to refugee protection? to Brexit? or to both?

LD4SOS will host a fringe meeting at the Autumn conference (17th September, 1945-2100, Branksome room, BIC) to discuss failed and successful approaches to refugee protection,. Professor Brad Blitz, Middlesex University, founder of the Migration Observatory in Malta, which published policy briefings based on data collection in Greece, Italy and Malta, and yours truly will chat with (hopefully) many of you. The event is kindly sponsored by LDV.

* Dr. Ruvi Ziegler is Associate Professor in International Refugee Law at the University of Reading. He is an Advisory Council member of Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary.