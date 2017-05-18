The Fight for LGBT+ Rights: An Unfinished Rainbow? 

By | Thu 18th May 2017 - 10:50 am

This past weekend, Kiev, Ukraine hosted the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event referred to by some as ‘Gay Christmas’, with the theme ‘Celebrate Diversity’. In celebration of this theme, the Friendship of Nations Arch was to be redecorated to form a rainbow as a symbol of equality. Unfortunately, due to protests from far-right groups, the arch was never fully covered in a rainbow, and yet somehow has become, I feel the most poignant and apt depiction of the state of Equality in our society.

On one side, the one facing the city of Kiev, the rainbow is about half complete, the bare steel a reminder of the distance left to travel. On the other side, less visible, there is much less rainbow and much more steel, a great reminder that under the surface there is much further to go, with many people here in the UK still suffering from Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia at home, at work and in the street.  

Even our healthcare system is failing the community in many ways, with many of my trans friends waiting months on end for GIC visits, and some finding their own GPs lacking in the skills, training or compassion to effectively assist with their condition. Some have even resorted to travelling abroad to have treatment done privately. There is also the blatantly discriminatory blood ban, which effectively stops myself and many other gay and bisexual men, and their partners, from donating blood at a time where we are constantly bombarded with radio and television ads calling out for new donors.

The European Convention on Human Rights, in addition to EU laws, provide massive and welcome protections to members of the LBT+ community, and the Conservative Brexit government want a blank slate to write a brand new ‘British Bill of Rights’ after leaving the EU. Who knows what protections will be included (or missed)?  In the wider world there are still over 70 countries in the world where homosexuality is illegal (the exact number varies depending on your definition of a recognised country), and 12 where it is punishable by death. When compared to the 22 countries in which same sex marriage is legal in some form, there is a long way to go.  In America there has been a struggle for marriage equality, which has been apparently settled by the supreme court but still subject to backlash from conservative communities, and in many states members of the trans community are faced with gender policing and possible arrest for using the ‘wrong’ bathroom. Trump positioned himself as an advocate of LGBT+ rights during his campaign but despite his penchant for executive orders, actions are sadly lacking.

One of the most worrying developments for the LGBT+ community is the news coming from Chechnya, where troubling reports suggest that Gay men are being rounded up and taken to compounds scarily similar to the concentration camps of WW2, and other reports suggesting that families are being forced to kill their own children for being gay. This is happening not in the far off, Daesh controlled Islamic state in the middle east but IN EUROPE.  The Liberal Democrat manifesto has made commitments to making the UK a safe harbour to those fleeing Syria, pledging to take in more Syrian refugees than any other party.

I would ask that our party, and all parties should also pledge to make the UK a safe harbour for anyone fleeing from persecution because of their sexual or gender identity, and that we should be taking action against the dangerous actions of the Russian and Chechen administrations.   I am proud to be part of a party which is Open, Tolerant and United, and it was one of my proudest moments to speak in Brighton at the almost unanimously approved PrEP motion. Let’s not stop there. Let’s make a commitment to protecting the LGBT+ community around the world and at home.

* Fraser Graham is a Liberal Democrat member in Edinburgh

