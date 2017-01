Good news from Ilkley where, last night, we gained a Parish Council seat in the Ilkley South ward from the Greens. Congratulations to Mark Stidworthy. The result was:

Liberal Democrats 429

Labour 171

Very well done to the campaign team who kept the momentum going through the festive period, which is particularly difficult to do.

Not only is there another Lib Dem voice in local government, but they have kicked off the 2017 scoresheet for us.