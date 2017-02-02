The first results in the party internal elections are in

As we have publicised a couple of times, a new round of party elections is taking place. The electorate is the Federal Board.

The following people have been elected unopposed:

Registered Treasurer & Chair of Federal Finance and Resources Committee: Peter Dunphy

Party Treasurer: Lord Mike German

Chair of Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee: James Gurling

Chair of Campaign for Gender Balance: Candy Piercy

Vice Chair of Federal Board: Neil Fawcett

Federal Board Rep on Federal International Relations Committee: Joyce Onstad

Liberal International Exec: Jonathan Fryer, Phil Bennion

The Federal Board has a new responsibility for preparing a document outlining the party’s strategy. Its first step towards doing that was to set up a group whose first task will be to draw up an initial document for consultation.

The members of that group are:

Sal Brinton (Chair)

Neil Fawcett

Gordon Lishman

Mark Pack

Caron Lindsay (Scottish Rep)

Jane Dodds (Welsh Rep)

Jeremy Hargreaves (FPC Rep)

Chris Maines (FCC Rep)

Federal Board members have until 23:59 on Monday night to cast their votes for members of the Associated Organisations Review Group, Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee, Federal People Development Committee and Federal Finance and Resources Committee.

We will let you know the results of these elections next week .