The first results in the party internal elections are in

As we have publicised a couple of times, a new round of party elections is taking place. The electorate is the Federal Board.
The following people have been elected unopposed:
Registered Treasurer & Chair of Federal Finance and Resources Committee: Peter Dunphy
Party Treasurer: Lord Mike German
Chair of Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee: James Gurling
Chair of Campaign for Gender Balance: Candy Piercy
Vice Chair of Federal Board: Neil Fawcett
Federal Board Rep on Federal International Relations Committee: Joyce Onstad
Liberal International Exec: Jonathan Fryer, Phil Bennion
The Federal Board has a new responsibility for preparing a document outlining the party’s strategy. Its first step towards doing that was to set up a group whose first task will be to draw up an initial document for consultation.
The members of that group are:
Sal Brinton (Chair)
Neil Fawcett
Gordon Lishman
Mark Pack
Caron Lindsay (Scottish Rep)
Jane Dodds (Welsh Rep)
Jeremy Hargreaves (FPC Rep)
Chris Maines (FCC Rep)
Federal Board members have until 23:59 on Monday night to cast their votes for members of the Associated Organisations Review Group, Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee, Federal People Development Committee and Federal Finance and Resources Committee.
We will let you know the results of these elections next week .
Could all the acronyms be explained for new members (and forgetful older ones!)?
There’s Federal Board and Campaign for Gender Balance in there. I’m not sure about FIRC but it sounds rude.
Sorry, Ruth. I had started to do that and must have had a senior moment and thought I’d finished it before publishing. All sorted now.
Trust you, Jennie!