We must remember who we are fighting for

I’m a man. I’m cis. I’m gay. I’m middle-aged (oh come on…approaching!). I’m middle-class (yes, I can de-stone an Avocado without cutting myself).

I am also a liberal. I am also a Liberal Democrat.

We must, as liberals and LibDems, absolutely remember the most famous part of our oft-mentioned pre-amble to our constitution:

“…no one should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.”

No one. No ONE person, shall be enslaved by any of those facets of liberalism.

Every time I’ve gone to quit the party, or cause an uproar with a fiery post, I keep coming back to these 3 areas, where we believe no ONE shall be enslaved.

I oppose libertarianism, because whilst it favours the individual, it does so without a social context.

I oppose socialism, because I don’t believe it’s right for a group of people to decide what’s right for society, and then pass laws so that the rest of us do what we’re told is right for us.

I do support, and will always support, a social liberal focus on society, the being enslaved at all is wrong. Imagine being enslaved simply because you’re a woman, a man, or a gender of X or none, that you’re LGBT+, or not, of a set faith, or not. If you’re rich or middle-income, or poor, or in poverty, or homeless. Whether you are facing a mental or physical illness, or of good health, of being short, or tall, or fat, or thin, or the dreaded “in-between”, of any skin colour, race, sexual orientation, or anything else that makes us to be…human.

We support human rights without question. We are all human. So, let’s be liberal. Let’s be Liberal Democrats. Let’s ensure that no one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance, or conformity.

The state must always answer to the people. And the people are made up of “ones”.

It’s time we stopped tolerating the ones, and started accepting, loving and cherishing them. Even if, and especially if, they are different to us.

To quote a favourite tv show of mine, “The universe speaks in many language, but only one voice.”

We are that one voice. It’s time we understood that.

Let’s be liberal. Let’s be Liberal Democrats.

Please, let us be – ONE.

* Lee was Gisela Stuart’s opponent in the 2015 General Election in Edgbaston, Birmingham, and supports Norman Lamb in his campaign for mental health equality.