The Fourth Industrial Revolution- The need for a full social and economic strategy to thrive in an age of accelerations.

At the Labour conference the Shadow Business Secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, announced a review into the effects of automation and disruption on our future economy.

What made this interesting is that in her speech she mentioned the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” which is the title of a book written by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

In his book Schwab argues that the Fourth Industrial Revolution we are entering is fundamentally different from previous ones because it is characterised by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds and impacting all disciplines, economies and industries simultaneously. Driven by the exponential increase in computing power, we are on the cusp of a period of great promise but also great peril.

I’m going to avoid speculating on how the future could look due to this dizzying rate of advancement. You may believe that automation will lead to mass unemployment or you may be of the opinion that the economy will diversify enough as it has done during previous eras of change. But it would be difficult to argue against a need to better formulate government policy to ensure we are able to deal with the challenges.

In his book ‘Thank You for Being Late- An Optimists Guide to Thriving in an Age of Accelerations’, Thomas Friedman quotes Eric “Astro” Teller, CEO of Google’s X research and development lab:

“Our societal structures are failing to keep pace with the rate of change, everything feels like it’s in constant catch-up mode. What to do? We certainly don’t want to slow down technological progress or abandon regulation. The only adequate response is that we try to increase our society’s ability to adapt. That is the only way to release us from the society-wide anxiety around tech. We can either push back against technological advances or we can acknowledge that humanity has a new challenge: we must rewire our societal tools and institutions so that they will enable us to keep pace.”

We have already been looking at key policies on this issue, in Layla Moran’s speech to conference she spoke of life-long learning which is vital in an age of accelerations. We also discussed policy around the ‘gig economy’ which will increasingly be driven by disruptive tech companies like Uber and Deliveroo.

My concern is that there is a lack of emphasis on a longer term strategy by all parties, particularly on the potential social impacts due to an underestimation of the sheer scale and breadth of change we are entering.

The Liberal Democrats need to formulate a full strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, not just through the lens of economic policy but also looking at ways to harness the potentially revolutionary social benefits, with some radical ideas like shorter working weeks, examining how we measure growth, and a universal basic income.

* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.