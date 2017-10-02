The Fourth Industrial Revolution- The need for a full social and economic strategy to thrive in an age of accelerations.

At the Labour conference the Shadow Business Secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, announced a review into the effects of automation and disruption on our future economy.
What made this interesting is that in her speech she mentioned the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” which is the title of a book written by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.
In his book Schwab argues that the Fourth Industrial Revolution we are entering is fundamentally different from previous ones because it is characterised by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds and impacting all disciplines, economies and industries simultaneously. Driven by the exponential increase in computing power, we are on the cusp of a period of great promise but also great peril.
I’m going to avoid speculating on how the future could look due to this dizzying rate of advancement. You may believe that automation will lead to mass unemployment or you may be of the opinion that the economy will diversify enough as it has done during previous eras of change. But it would be difficult to argue against a need to better formulate government policy to ensure we are able to deal with the challenges.
In his book ‘Thank You for Being Late- An Optimists Guide to Thriving in an Age of Accelerations’, Thomas Friedman quotes Eric “Astro” Teller, CEO of Google’s X research and development lab:
“Our societal structures are failing to keep pace with the rate of change, everything feels like it’s in constant catch-up mode. What to do? We certainly don’t want to slow down technological progress or abandon regulation. The only adequate response is that we try to increase our society’s ability to adapt. That is the only way to release us from the society-wide anxiety around tech. We can either push back against technological advances or we can acknowledge that humanity has a new challenge: we must rewire our societal tools and institutions so that they will enable us to keep pace.”
We have already been looking at key policies on this issue, in Layla Moran’s speech to conference she spoke of life-long learning which is vital in an age of accelerations. We also discussed policy around the ‘gig economy’ which will increasingly be driven by disruptive tech companies like Uber and Deliveroo.
My concern is that there is a lack of emphasis on a longer term strategy by all parties, particularly on the potential social impacts due to an underestimation of the sheer scale and breadth of change we are entering.
The Liberal Democrats need to formulate a full strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, not just through the lens of economic policy but also looking at ways to harness the potentially revolutionary social benefits, with some radical ideas like shorter working weeks, examining how we measure growth, and a universal basic income.
* Darren Martin is the Press and Social Media Officer for the Hackney Lib Dems. He is a council candidate for next year's local elections.
“I’m going to avoid speculating on how the future could look due to this dizzying rate of advancement.”
It will look exactly how we want it to look and do make it look. Just about everything has a potential for harm and, alternatively, for human benefit. If we decide to “leave it all to the workings of the free market (so-called) ” we’ll end up in real trouble!
`I’m going to avoid speculating on how the future could look due to this dizzying rate of advancement. You may believe that automation will lead to mass unemployment or you may be of the opinion that the economy will diversify enough as it has done during previous eras of change. But it would be difficult to argue against a need to better formulate government policy to ensure we are able to deal with the challenges.`
Isn’t the best way to believe that it will lead to mass unemployment and to have policies to that effect ie planned migration and not mass migration? If you do that you can then bring people in in a planned way and not have people at the behest of the big corporates often tax registered in Luxembourg or elsewhere?
One of the many criticisms I have of economists is that they assume the world to be one economic system about which they can play their cereberal games.
It is not. It is 193 separate countries each playing their own cards to give their citizens a place in the sun.
On our current performance Britain won’t be included in the Fourth Industrial Revolution at all. We will be the victims of it.
The societal consequences won’t be long days on the golf course followed by cocktails. It will be the grinding unemployment of the Favellas and scraping food from dustbins.
Don’t believe me? The nation’s credit rating went down another notch recently. Was there a national outcry? Of course not, we have become a nation of ostriches clinging to such piffle as this op-ed.
A lot of this sounds like trendy waffle to me, tasty but not nutrituous.
There was/is One Industrial Revolution. still spreading to new territories. You can tell it was/is different from either pre-industrial or Industrial Economies because of the growth rates, typically peaking at more than 10%, as against the 2 to 2.5% usual for Mature Industrial Societies. There is no evidence of any 2nd or 3rd Industrial Revolutions.
Adapting to new technologies is just normal for Mature Economies & demands a Political response of continuous Reform.
@Palehouse, it is inescapable that those 193 countries are interconnected by a global economy. That is why Nationalism and isolationism that we are seeing is not only damaging but actually futile.
Whether economists can do anything meaningful to change it or make it better I suppose has been argued for as long as the profession has existed, although I argue for not just an economic strategy but a social one also and would say it is clear that there are economic levers will pull that clearly make a difference.
I would say the picture of the future you paint is a good reason to formulate a meaningful strategy.
@Paul Barker, I have read good arguments that there are not separate revolutions but different phases in change, but what is the difference? Regardless of whether you see it as a separate ‘revolution’ or a different phase, it is still a period of change definably different from the last.
Your point about it being normal to adapt is the point of my article, 1. Because we are struggling to adapt to the disruption already (think Uber) and 2. Because the rate and scope of change is different than previous eras due to how it is affecting all industries simultaneously.
So I argue that this underestimation is already causing us issues and will only get worse unless we address it.