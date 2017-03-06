Sally Symington

The future of the English Party

Mon 6th March 2017

The English Party has set out its governance review, with the aim of making it accessible to members and easy to engage with, whilst providing least distraction from current campaigning and the fighting of elections and by-elections. We recognise the importance of ensuring the party in England is relevant and accountable to members, has clarity of purpose and operation and is effective and efficient and have worked hard to embrace these ideals in the range of proposals being put to members.

The options for the future of the party in England have been complied by a review group set up in autumn 2016 by the English Council Executive and comprising representatives from all eleven regions. The members of the English Review Group, as we are known, come to the process with a range of professional and party experience, including both long-standing and relatively new members. Within the group, we have differing opinions regarding the future shape of the English Party but have all have worked together to come up with a range of proposals for consultation.

The proposals outline four options for how the future party in England might look and function, they include:

  • Evolution: The English Party remains broadly as currently constituted with a similar structure in terms of roles and responsibilities but its operation is changed to enhance its clarity of operation, delivery and relevance to members.
  • Transformation: The English Party is transformed into a streamlined campaigning-oriented organisation focused on building the numbers of councillors, London Assembly Members and MPs. It takes back responsibility for many functions it has traditionally delegated to the Federal Party and in turn transfers greater responsibility to the regions.
  • Abolition 1: The English Party will be abolished and its key functions absorbed by the regions.
  • Abolition 2: The English Party will be abolished and its key functions absorbed by the Federal Party.

Members are encouraged to read the full versions of the proposals and indicate their preference either for one option or by expressing an order of preference, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 none of the above.  There is an opportunity to comment in a free form box on the survey.

The consultation will run until Sunday 26 March.  The results and comments will be fed into the review and analysed by the English Review Group with a view to bringing a detailed governance proposal to English Council in June 2017.

There are a number of ways in which members can get involved and/ or respond:

It is vitally important we have a party and structure fit for purpose, the need for genuinely ‘liberal’ and ‘democratic’ voices to be heard is greater than any time in my lifetime; with your help, we can create that structure and work together efficiently and effectively to mobilise our party and defend our values.

* Sally is Chair of the English Review Group, Chair of West Herts Liberal Democrats and PPC for Hemel Hempstead.

