Paul Walter

The ‘hit list’ of Pro-EU Tory MPs the Lib Dems are targeting in Brexit election purge – Telegraph

By | Sun 23rd April 2017 - 10:30 am

The Telegraph reports:

The Liberal Democrats have drawn up a hit-list of pro-EU Tory MPs who they want to unseat as they plot a Brexit purge for the election campaign.

The Telegraph can reveal that four Conservatives in parts of the country which most voted to stay in the European Union have been singled out.

Among those targeted will be Tania Mathias MP, whose Twickenham constituency overwhelmingly backed staying in the EU at last year’s referendum.

According to Lib Dem party analysis just one in three voters in Twickenham wanted Brexit – something the Tories are now promising to deliver at this election.

…The Lib Dems will also seek to challenge Nicola Blackwood, the Conservative MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, along with Anne Main, the MP for St Albans and Ben Howlett, MP for Bath. All three are going into the election supporting Brexit despite a minority of their constituents voting for Brexit at the EU referendum.

You can read the full article here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

7 Comments

  • William 23rd Apr '17 - 10:33am

    Not sure any Tory candidate counts as pro-EU, given the manifesto they will be standing on.

  • Alisdair McGregor 23rd Apr '17 - 10:34am

    I assume this means “Tory MPs in pro-Remain seats”, rather than actually pro-EU Tory MPs?

  • Alistair 23rd Apr '17 - 10:47am

    The headline doesnt match the article

  • David Wright 23rd Apr '17 - 10:55am

    Indeed Alistair. They know that many people will only read the headline and maybe the first paragraph, which are almost the opposite of the actual story as revealed if you read the whole thing. The Torygraph wants its readers to be confused about what the Liberal Democrats are doing.

  • Richard Hall 23rd Apr '17 - 11:08am

    It should also be targeting pro-EU Tory MP’s in areas that voted leave as well. The MP for Weston-super-Mare John Penrose was on the remain side in last years referendum but is going to be doing the Brexit shuffle just like many other MP’s for his party and Labour, and that politically convenient shift should be called out and challenged.

  • Michael BG 23rd Apr '17 - 12:06pm

    I am sure that Twickenham, Bath and OxWab are no surprise. St Albans is not in the list the top 50 seats where we were closest to the winner. It is estimated at number 79 on the most pro-Remain seats with only 38% voting Leave. We came third in 2015, and second in 2010 with 36.4% of the vote 4.4% behind the Conservatives.

    @ Richard Hall
    “Weston-super-Mare”

    This does not feature on my list of the highest pro-Remain vote seats that we should consider. This is because it is estimated that 56.66% of the electorate voted Leave! It is also not in the top 50 seats where we were closest to the winner! I don’t think we should include it on our list of targets.

    @ John McHugo
    “And let’s not forget Justine Greening in Putney”

    Putney is about 17th on the English and Welsh pro-Remain constituency list excluding seats we hold. It is not traditionally a good seat for us. The Liberals achieved 20.2% in February 1974; we achieved 16.9% and our usual third place in 2010. So let us not target this seat!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFrank Little 23rd Apr - 12:10pm
    I'm surprised nobody else has cited the "bread and roses strike". The story is in wikipedia and here: "James Oppenheim claimed his seeing women strikers...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 23rd Apr - 12:06pm
    I am sure that Twickenham, Bath and OxWab are no surprise. St Albans is not in the list the top 50 seats where we were...
  • User AvatarWilliam Hobhouse 23rd Apr - 12:03pm
    We are clearly on the up, but translating that into seats is a different matter entirely. Our target seats are perhaps best described as 1....
  • User AvatarBarry Long 23rd Apr - 12:01pm
    UKIP going down is good for us. Being in 4th place in the polls and having no MPs means the BBC will have to give...
  • User Avatarandrew burnett 23rd Apr - 11:35am
    This is the right policy. In every election the Lib dems are dominated by this question and it distracts from policy and core message. This...
  • User AvatarChris Lewcock 23rd Apr - 11:28am
    4 bank holidays for (some mythical) Christian saints? That'll really support the diversity agenda. Might have expected it from Theresa May or UKIP but Labour?