The ‘hit list’ of Pro-EU Tory MPs the Lib Dems are targeting in Brexit election purge – Telegraph

The Telegraph reports:
The Liberal Democrats have drawn up a hit-list of pro-EU Tory MPs who they want to unseat as they plot a Brexit purge for the election campaign.
The Telegraph can reveal that four Conservatives in parts of the country which most voted to stay in the European Union have been singled out.
Among those targeted will be Tania Mathias MP, whose Twickenham constituency overwhelmingly backed staying in the EU at last year’s referendum.
According to Lib Dem party analysis just one in three voters in Twickenham wanted Brexit – something the Tories are now promising to deliver at this election.
…The Lib Dems will also seek to challenge Nicola Blackwood, the Conservative MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, along with Anne Main, the MP for St Albans and Ben Howlett, MP for Bath. All three are going into the election supporting Brexit despite a minority of their constituents voting for Brexit at the EU referendum.
Not sure any Tory candidate counts as pro-EU, given the manifesto they will be standing on.
I assume this means “Tory MPs in pro-Remain seats”, rather than actually pro-EU Tory MPs?
The headline doesnt match the article
Indeed Alistair. They know that many people will only read the headline and maybe the first paragraph, which are almost the opposite of the actual story as revealed if you read the whole thing. The Torygraph wants its readers to be confused about what the Liberal Democrats are doing.
It should also be targeting pro-EU Tory MP’s in areas that voted leave as well. The MP for Weston-super-Mare John Penrose was on the remain side in last years referendum but is going to be doing the Brexit shuffle just like many other MP’s for his party and Labour, and that politically convenient shift should be called out and challenged.
And let’s not forget Justine Greening in Putney – she campaigned for Remain but now says that the country is coming together behind Brexit.
I am sure that Twickenham, Bath and OxWab are no surprise. St Albans is not in the list the top 50 seats where we were closest to the winner. It is estimated at number 79 on the most pro-Remain seats with only 38% voting Leave. We came third in 2015, and second in 2010 with 36.4% of the vote 4.4% behind the Conservatives.
@ Richard Hall
“Weston-super-Mare”
This does not feature on my list of the highest pro-Remain vote seats that we should consider. This is because it is estimated that 56.66% of the electorate voted Leave! It is also not in the top 50 seats where we were closest to the winner! I don’t think we should include it on our list of targets.
@ John McHugo
“And let’s not forget Justine Greening in Putney”
Putney is about 17th on the English and Welsh pro-Remain constituency list excluding seats we hold. It is not traditionally a good seat for us. The Liberals achieved 20.2% in February 1974; we achieved 16.9% and our usual third place in 2010. So let us not target this seat!