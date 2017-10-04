Caron Lindsay

The human element and the political reality – Vince on Theresa May’s speech

By | Wed 4th October 2017 - 9:50 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Well, that speech probably contained everyone’s worst nightmares.

In April this year, just after the election was called, I was one of those recording a podcast made by the excellent Engender Scotland. I ended up having the mother of all coughing fits. Of course, there were half a dozen other wonderful women to hold the fort while I left the room until the spasms subsided.

So I really felt for poor Theresa May today. She was up there on her own at the keynote occasion of the year and the germs took control. I don’t mean Boris and the rest of the Cabinet.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the P45 moment will be to her what that slip up on Brighton Beach was to Neil Kinnock and she won’t get the credit for coping well with the shock of that moment. Of course there wasn’t much of relevance about the real issues of the day. An energy price cap doesn’t really cut it when you’re about to drive the country off a cliff. And it was kind of galling to watch her apologise for the failures of the campaign yet not for the failure to build enough homes over the past 30 or 40 years since her party introduced the right to buy.

I wasn’t the only one to feel a bit of genuine empathy for the Prime Minister. Vince Cable went on Channel 4 News tonight where he showed a bit of solidarity with her as a human being. He then delivered a bit of a killer blow by pointing out, twice, that it was quite incredible that she kept going when she was surrounded by “disloyal and incompetent” colleagues trying to undermine her.

So, a sensible bit of human solidarity combined with a politically astute observation which emphasised the weakness of his opponent.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFrances Alexander 4th Oct - 10:26pm
    Spot on, Vince!
  • User Avatarpaul barker 4th Oct - 10:12pm
    I think some people are missing the point here, which is that there are subsidies to Mortgage payers which dont exist for people renting &...
  • User AvatarRoland 4th Oct - 10:03pm
    @franke - Have you actually explored equity release? Because if you had you would know that as a rule of thumb expats would have been...
  • User AvatarRoland 4th Oct - 9:48pm
    So you have made a stonking great profit in monetary terms from your housing asset by selling at £538K Yes in your terms, a stonking...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 4th Oct - 9:46pm
    My point is that in so far as there is a centralising trend, Gordon, we can resist it by remaining in the outer ring of...
  • User Avatarfrankie 4th Oct - 9:30pm
    expats, But you don't have to sell these kind people will help you out too live a life of holidays and treats What is equity...