The indecent haste of Theresa May

Susanna Rustin argues in the Guardian that Theresa May being the first national leader to meet Donald Trump is ‘a national disgrace’. This depends on the purpose of May’s visit. If it were to urge President Trump to reconsider his flurry of illiberal executive orders, from a wall along the Mexican border, revocation of trade deals, approval of torture, reduction in UN funding, etc, then the free world would applaud her brave initiative and wish her every success. Sadly though, the pragmatic priority announced for her visit is to secure a trade deal for the UK with the US, something she desperately needs to shore up her otherwise vacuous Brexit strategy.

In this priority, May is morally compromised. Donald Trump is not only illiberal. He is vulgar. His much publicised comments about women, his mocking of disabled people, are sufficient in any decent civilised society to exclude him from public office for life. May’s insipid response to Andrew Marr’s challenge on Trump’s offence to women is that he has apologised. But this is inadequate. Trump would need to demonstrate substantial remorse to deserve such atonement.

So, we face the appalling fact that the US electorate has elected Trump as its President. That can only question the moral integrity of US society. Who wants a ‘special relationship’ with a US President who speaks and behaves as Trump does, or with a US society which elects him? Our special relationships should rather be with civilised societies who deeply share the UK’s moral positions and its Enlightenment values. Europe for example.

The Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is reported to be reconsidering his planned visit to the USA. Theresa May should cancel hers.

* Geoff Crocker is a professional economist whose book A Managerial Philosophy of Technology is published by Palgrave Macmillan.