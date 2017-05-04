The Independent View: tackling bad landlords

With more and more people relying on the private rented sector for their housing, the Liberal Democrats will be looking to develop a workable policy that supports tenants and encourages good landlords.

Last year Caroline Pidgeon from the Greater London Assembly published startling research. It showed that in the whole of 2015/16, just 411 landlords had been prosecuted across the capital, with a quarter of all boroughs not prosecuting any landlord at all. This is despite there being over 400 regulations governing the sector.

This highlights that the problem of tackling bad landlords is in large part due to regulations not being properly enforced, rather than a lack of rules in general.

The RLA, in its election manifesto, is calling for long term funding for council enforcement supported by the new civil penalties they can charge criminal landlords under the Housing and Planning Act.

In 2014, Lord Shipley quoted a report produced for the RLA, which noted that “too much resource goes into regulating good landlords and too little in tackling bad landlords.” He was right. We need to be smarter in tackling the crooks who have no place in a modern rental market.

To enable councils to focus on rooting out the bad landlords there should be a system of co-regulation. This would enable the majority of good landlords to self-regulate, with independent dispute resolution to protect tenants. Local authorities can then identify and chase after those not registered.

We all want to see longer letting terms which give tenants more security. One of the deterrents to this is that landlords are faced with the prospect of an average of 43 weeks to repossess a property where a tenant is not paying their rent or is committing anti-social behaviour.

We need to address the long, expensive court processes that landlords and tenants face in seeking to uphold their rights. The RLA is calling for the establishment of new, specialist housing courts. Tenants could use them to ensure their contractual rights are enforced where landlords are not meeting them, and landlords could use them to more quickly regain possession of their properties where tenants are not behaving or are failing to pay their rent. This will help to give landlords the confidence they need to provide longer term tenancies and allow tenants to obtain their rights without relying on local authorities.

The manifestos for this election need to recognise the private rental market as a key part of tackling the housing crisis, with the majority of good landlords being partners, rather than scape goats.

We can then work with the next government to address the biggest issue, which is the shortage of rented accommodation in many areas which drives up rents and reduces choices for tenants. The RLA has a suite of policies to boost supply including bringing smaller plots of unused public sector land and empty properties into use for private rental homes, coupled with positive taxation policies that promote growth. We hope that they can be supported by the Liberal Democrats.

* Alan Ward is Chairman of the Residential Landlords Association. It tweets @RLA_News. Its manifesto for the private rented sector is available on its website.