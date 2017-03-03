Elle Wadsworth

The Independent View: What’s the crack?

By | Fri 3rd March 2017 - 2:28 pm

As more countries and jurisdictions are relaxing their laws around cannabis, many questions have arisen. Will legalisation affect potency? Could some types of cannabis actually reduce psychosis? What are the choices in cannabis legislation, is it just prohibition or legalisation? And if cannabis is legalised, will everyone start using it? These are just a few of the questions answered by myself and two other researchers from King’s College London in the fourth episode of a new podcast; What’s the Crack.

We created the podcast with an aim to improve public awareness of the complexity and reality of addiction, policies, stigma surrounding drug use and drugs scandals in the newspapers by exploring the evidence base. We are all passionate about the drugs and addiction research field and every episode draws upon our collective knowledge and experience, addressing the health, criminal justice, social and individual side to a story. The podcast links the academic world to the public, bridging the gap and filling in the blanks with research evidence that the media have left out. Previous episodes have covered Dry January, Fabric nightclub in London, drug consumption rooms and now it tackles cannabis legalisation.

This episode introduces different policy options of cannabis legislation, providing alternatives to the usual dichotomous choice of prohibition (possession and supply is illegal) or legalisation (cannabis is freely and widely sold). Alternative legislation is discussed; decriminalisation (it is only illegal to supply) and regulation (a government monopoly). In addition, various factors in the legalisation debate are considered, such as psychosis and THC (active chemical that make users feel “stoned”)/CBD (cannabinoid with various potential medical applications) levels and the impact of legalisation on these. Cannabis is made up of the chemicals THC and CBD and emerging evidence suggests that cannabis high in CBD may mean that people experience fewer psychosis-like symptoms when using the drug. Arguably an incentive for controlling the THC/CBD ratios.

We conclude that after considering the evidence in the field and applying it to the arguments surrounding the legalisation debate, it would be better for individual and public health if cannabis was not criminalised, and there could be limits placed on the amount of THC in the drug. This realistically would require cannabis to be legally regulated by the government, an argument previously put forward in a report by the Liberal Democrat party with recommendations provided by an independent panel of experts.

The podcast is supported by funding from the Wellcome/King’s College London Public Engagement Small Grant Scheme.

Listen to What’s the Crack every fortnight here

Subscribe for future episodes here and follow on Twitter for updates @WhatTheCrackPod

The Independent View‘ is a slot on Lib Dem Voice which allows those from beyond the party to contribute to debates we believe are of interest to LDV’s readers. Please email [email protected] if you are interested in contributing.

* Elle Wadsworth is a Research Assistant at the National Addictions Centre at the Institute of Psychology, Psychiatry and Neuroscience, King’s College London. Her research is in both the field of New Psychoactive Substances and their supply chain on the deep web, and e-cigarettes. She is due to start a PhD in drug policy later this year.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and The Independent View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon mcgrath 3rd Mar - 6:33pm
    Difficult to take seriously someone who think the worls woyuld be safer if only Putin had nuclear weapons.
  • User AvatarMike S 3rd Mar - 6:31pm
    I find this hard, as a Liberal in most other ways, but I simply don't buy this pacifist argument that somehow disarming our own deterrent...
  • User AvatarMike S 3rd Mar - 6:05pm
    Outside of Brexit, what is the biggest issue of the day? It affects every man, women and child in the country, it respects no amount...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 3rd Mar - 6:04pm
    They are adorable. How do they stay so slim stuffing all that fairtrade choccie all day?
  • User AvatarMartin 3rd Mar - 5:22pm
    Cllr Mark Wright is bang on. A liberal talking sense? Well I suppose it had to happen eventually, a bit like those monkeys knocking out...
  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 3rd Mar - 5:12pm
    Article by Martin Wolf in Financial Times comments on Mrs May's declaration for "families just managing" was that her policies will mean a slight tax...