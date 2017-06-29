Duncan Brack

The leadership of Charles Kennedy

By | Thu 29th June 2017 - 10:12 am

As nominations open for the sixth leader of the Liberal Democrats, the Liberal Democrat History Group’s meeting next Monday takes a look back at the record of its second: Charles Kennedy.

In many ways Kennedy’s period as leader, from 1999 to 2006, was a success. His opposition to the Iraq War – heavily criticised at the time by both the Labour government and the Tory opposition – proved entirely justified and in the 2005 general election he led the party to its highest vote since 1987 (22.0 per cent) and its highest number of seats since 1923 (62). He was a popular figure with the public, appreciated for his quick wit, self-deprecating manner, and careful understatement in an era when respect for mainstream politicians was rapidly eroding.

His tragically early death, less than a month after losing his seat in the SNP’s Scottish landslide of 2015, triggered an outpouring of grief and sadness seldom accorded to politicians. As Paddy Ashdown, his predecessor as leader, commented: ‘In a political age not overburdened with gaiety and good sense, he brought us wit, charm, judgment, principle and decency.’

Yet in many ways he remained an enigma. From early adulthood, as he progressed from student prodigy to precocious parliamentarian, he had been tipped as a future leader. Yet when the crown was his, he wore it uncertainly: flashes of his youthful brilliance as an orator and debater only seldom emerged. He appeared uncomfortable with the limited authority it yielded, often unhappy with the pressures it brought. Whether this was the consequence or a cause of his alcoholism – publicly admitted in January 2006 – can never be known. Although his electoral record was good, whether the party should have done even better in 2005 – against a largely unpopular government and main opposition, and in sole command of a popular issue – is, similarly, one of the great what ifs of recent Liberal politics.

The Liberal Democrat History Group invites you to discuss Charles Kennedy’s record as leader with Greg Hurst (author, Charles Kennedy: A Tragic Flaw) and Lord Dick Newby (former Chief of Staff to Charles Kennedy). Chair: Baroness Lindsay Northover. The meeting take place at 6.30pm on Monday 3 July, in the Lady Violet Room, National Liberal Club, 1 Whitehall Place, London SW1A 2HE. More details can be found here.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Pocock 29th Jun - 11:52am
    Boer war was over 100 years ago and I do not think any of the people responsible for it are alive. They would be the...
  • User AvatarGlenn 29th Jun - 11:50am
    Noncomformistliberal. I don think Britain's problem with Europe boils down to empire. I just think we're an Island that broke away from European centralised power...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 29th Jun - 11:11am
    Andrew Hickey, you demand I apologise to you for misrepresentation. I think you should apologise to Vince. That New Statesman article is seriously out of...
  • User AvatarCatherine Royce 29th Jun - 11:10am
    I'd like to see Tim stand again, alternatively we could think outside the box and go for a Leader who is not currently an MP...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 29th Jun - 11:09am
    @David Pocock "When summing up Britain on the good guy league I don’t see how colonial history can have any impact. If you wish for...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 29th Jun - 11:08am
    David's article is an insightful one which really should make us all think about what has gone so very badly wrong since 2010. A total...
Sat 1st Jul 2017
13:00
Learning from the 'lections
Mon 3rd Jul 2017
19:30
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Wed 12th Jul 2017
19:30
Liberal Drinks