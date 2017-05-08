The Liberal Democrats must remain the party of the Open Society

Throughout the world, the defining cleavage in elections has largely become that between those advocating the Open Society, against a new wave of parties and movements strongly propagating the Closed Society. In the UK, this is at the forefront of the current election, embodied in the debate around Brexit.

Here we see many of the standard clashes in the Open-Closed debate, including on the virtues of globalisation and of international institutions, strong disagreements on immigration, and a debate on whether to take society back to the communities of the past, or forward to the future.

In addition, with the rise of those advocates of the Closed society – Marine Le Pen in France, and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines among them in what appears to be a global phenomenon – there has been a return of authoritarianism, and strong law-and-order values where freedom and liberty have been seconded in importance to the mercurial concept of “collective security”. Carrying this message are the aforementioned populist figure, with the most notable figure within the UK having previously been Nigel Farage, although the Prime Minister has done well politically in co-opting much of this rhetoric.

With the current crisis of the Labour Party, under a leader who has traditionally been Eurosceptic and sceptical about international institutions such as NATO, it has been left to the Liberal Democrats to defend Britain’s internationalism, and the Open society.

This of course does not mean that the party should not try and appeal to those who clamour for the Closed society – in many cases, it is not so much a desire to shut off Britain from the rest of the world, nor born out of a form of xenophobia and racism. Instead, as seen in many cases across the world, it is the desire for a return of community, which, admittedly, can sometimes be a casualty of globalisation and the Open Society.

Yet it remains the goal of the Liberal Democrats to continue to promote the open, tolerant, and free society. The party should remain one that embraces globalisation in all its forms, helping to create a multicultural, international community that looks forward to the future. To those that mourn the loss of past communities, the party indeed must do more – cosmopolitanism admittedly does not appeal to everyone, and I would be curious to ask how many feel that this problem could be addressed. Yet the party remains the strongest bastion in British politics against authoritarianism, populism, and those forces that wish to close Britain’s borders to the outside world.

* Sam Skubala is a student in London, who otherwise lives in Hong Kong. He has recently joined the Liberal Democrats.