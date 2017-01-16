The Limehouse Podcast has come about through total obsession with both politics and podcasts, the total obsession cannot be completely revealed for risk of losing any hopeful followers. Its name comes from The Limehouse declaration, the birth place of the SDP. It was decided upon whilst the podcast team were sat in a pub (how remarkably unique) awaiting the Richmond park by-election result – an omen if ever there was one. Bobby Dean PPC for Deptford can take the credit there!

We’ve constructed episodes (45-50 minutes long) that are more suited for those with their fingers not totally but somewhat on the pulse of politics. It’s entry level and lighthearted. We’ve got some fantastic interviews lined up from the likes of Norman Lamb, Paddy Ashdown and Nick Clegg. The podcast is divided into various sections. We talk about London issues then move daintily onto a featured interview with the likes of Mr Clegg after which there is a panel discussion about a national issue (NHS, PRISONS etc) where we then draw the podcast to a close.

Any new members will more than likely find it helpful at getting to know their MPs, what they stand for and what the party is more broadly about. Of course we won’t be concentrating solely on our corner of the world; interviews and conversations with charities, authors, philosophers and people from all walks of life will be coming onto the show to steer our attentions. Having only joined the party in June I feel duty bound to try and at least relax a bit, allow people to ease into The Lib Dem family and find out from the ground up what the Lib Dems stand for.

Although it’s early days things are moving really well. People are responding very positively and we’re hoping to expand on ideas and projects into 2017.

2016 was…..Yeah we all know it was not quite up to snuff for some. On the flip side I believe we can boast quite handsomely about the overwhelming amount of gains in by-elections which seem to be rising day by day. If you’re anything like Tim Farron and Co you’ll be upbeat and deeply optimistic with what is possible. Building the audience of this podcast could mean a breakthrough, and a gentle opportunity for people to engage with the party and all it’s facets . If you’re reading this and know of new members or friends and family on the verge of joining the party or looking more seriously at Liberal politics then point them in our direction, and then give it a listen yourself. Or you know, listen first, hell do whatever you like, we are liberals after all.

The Limehouse is very much in its early days so come and help build this today, enjoy yourself and help engineer a new weapon to fight rise of the right! I just realised how much of a war cry that sounded like, I’m not sure if I intended it or not, either way I hope I’m conveying my excitement. See you soon, I hope!

* William Porteous says: I've finally lifted myself from the armchair and into activism, liberal through and through.