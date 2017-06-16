The narrow-mindedness of Theresa May as prime minister in a transforming world

While watching the Theresa May profile by Tory and newspaper “sketch” writer Matthew Parris on BBC Newsnight on the eve of the General Election I was alarmed by hearing various people interviewed by Parris repeating objections to May’s breath of knowledge and policy interest I had earlier encountered in the Economist editorial and Bagehot column about her.

In his column in The Economist of 27th May, Bagehot writes that in the social care U-turn fiasco, two worrying trends in May’s approach of being (prime) minister and politician came together with an aspect of her policy interests and knowledge.

Firstly, he says it is an “established impression” that May knows “precious little about business and economics”, and doesn’t mind that omission, doesn’t try to remedy it. In the Economist editorial endorsing not the Tories or Labour but us Lib Dems the paper also mentions her ignoring the economic aspect (“starving the economy of the skills it needs to prosper”) of a purely numbers-based restriction of immigration.

In the Newsnight profile, the point about economics was brought forward both by her former Cabinet colleague Nick Clegg, and by baroness Camilla Cavendish, ex-McKinsey consultant and prominent journalist with The Times before being in Camerons No. 10 Policy unit (2015-‘6). Clegg said he was struck by her lack of interest in economic aspects of for example immigration policy, while obsessing about immigration numbers. Vince Cable, former business secretary, made the same point in this campaign, criticizing May’s cavalier pushing of a hard Brexit in spite of the thousands of jobs in London in branches of companies whose HQ is on the EU continent.

Secondly, Bagehot says she relies on a small group of advisers she took along from her Home Office days, and who share her neglect of economic aspects or ditto facts of life. Like the Dutch VVD (NatLib) prime minister Rutte, she’s extremely loyal to trusted advisors and party allies, but drops them when it gets too akward. She may have sacked the most notorious two, but will she amend that pattern of behaviour? She may have promised her cabinet colleagues/critics to do so, but old habits die hard. Liberal Democrat MP’s, pay attention!

In the Newsnight profile, Clegg suggested part of May’s assertive style and attitude in putting forward bold proposals could be part sublimated uncertainty. That could indeed play a role when, as Bagehot tells us, she relies more on likeminded advisors than on ministers covering the policy terrain or subject at hand; and ignores expert briefs like the Dilnot report on costing/paying for social care. Knowing how little you know yourself on a relevant terrain, and sensing your advisors are the same, should make one uncertain. Especially negotiating with a transforming (Macron), well versed European Economic Community….

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.