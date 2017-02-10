Paul Walter

The national treasure that is the British Library – all done in the best PAASSIBLE taste

By | Fri 10th February 2017 - 2:30 pm

A few years after broadcasting genius Kenny Everett died, I remember reading that he left his tape collection to the National Sound Archive. This sounded wonderful, but I didn’t envisage having the time to ever sample these tapes and I imagined that it would involve a trip to a chilly warehouse in Sutton Coldfield.

After a little Googling, I found that the National Sound Archive is part of the British Library. Their large building is just next to St Pancras Station in London, coincidentally just a stone’s throw from where Kenny Everett broadcast much of his work at Capital Radio’s studio in Euston Tower. (The British Library also have a place in Wetherby, West Yorkshire). After negotiating their essential processes, on Monday I proudly held my “Reader’s Ticket” and marched along to the Rare Music Books section of the British Library. There I listened for four hours to the most wondrous collection of Kenny Everett recordings.

He literally left all his tapes to the nation. This includes all his hundreds of jingles, inserts and “fiddly bits” on NAB cassettes. It includes stacks of reel-to-reel tapes. Not only does it include programmes but also tapes of him experimenting with sounds.

There were two highlights for me during my British Library visit:

There’s a recording of when Kenny Everett and Roger Scott went along to Abbey Road studios to record a trailer for a Beatles’ record. They invent ever-more crazy things for Roger Scott to say in his “butch” voice, ending up dissolved in hysterical laughter. It is very funny. (Shelf reference C586/102)

And the real gem was listening to a tape of Kenny Everett recording a multi-part harmony song message for his ansaphone. He used to manipulate two large reel-to-reel tape recorders to build up five-part harmonies. This tape allows you to listen to every stage of the process as he builds up the song. There are a lot of mistakes and the sound of tape recorders being re-wound etc etc. It really is spell-binding. (Shelf reference C723/174 C2)

Many people think of Kenny Everett as a TV performer. (He was, of course, a radio man through-and-through but, extraordinarily, also had a genius for television.) My experience of him was mostly of him on weekend programmes on Capital Radio and Radio Two.

But he had a very extensive experience of daily radio shows on Radio London, Capital and Capital Gold which carried on until his last show in 1994, which is available to listen to at the British Library also. This British Library collection made me appreciate his skill at producing excellent daily radio shows, often with his sidekick Dave Cash, who has recently passed away. If you haven’t heard Everett reading out situations vacant adverts, you haven’t lived!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and The Arts.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Chris Bertram 10th Feb '17 - 2:39pm

    Wetherby, not Wetherfield, surely, unless Coronation Street is actually a documentary rather than a soap opera?

    And how dare you traduce Sutton Coldfield. I’ll have you know that all warehouses in Sutton are fully central-heated 😉

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDav 10th Feb - 4:08pm
    It must be really agonising to be a unionist What about those unionists who voted, 'Leave' precisely because they don't want to see the UK...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Feb - 3:45pm
    And a Hmmmmm from me. One of the few advantages of advancing age is one remembers and had personal dealings with personages unfamiliar to modern...
  • User AvatarDav 10th Feb - 3:32pm
    A few questions in Arabic would quickly ascertain whether the person came from Syria or not Arabic is spoken in other places than Syria, you...
  • User AvatarWilliam Ross 10th Feb - 3:28pm
    I am still amazed by the prevailing Lib Dem view that somehow the EU/EC/EEC kept the peace in Europe. The reason we have peace in...
  • User AvatarManfarang 10th Feb - 3:17pm
    Dav " (when in reality they have never been near a war zone in their life)?" A few questions in Arabic would quickly ascertain whether...
  • User AvatarManfarang 10th Feb - 3:07pm
    The court case against Thorpe was given page after page in the Times. (until the newspaper suspended publication) Way overblown. When I met him he...