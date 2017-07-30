The need to rediscover Social Justice

So, we are to be a party of the centre; open, tolerant and united. Four adjectives for the LibDems of the future. Given that we are currently polling around 7%-8%, I feel we need to take a long hard look at ourselves. So for what it is worth, here is my take on the first of these adjectives: party of ‘The Centre’.

The problems of being a party of the centre are well known. Suffice to say that barring a massive misjudgement on the part of the Labour or Conservative parties we will never hold the centre captive, un-contested and fertile. It is absolutely essential therefore, for the LibDems to find a political territory that is distinct and independent of the Tory Labour axis and effectively communicate that territory to the electorate.

I was recently advised in a dialogue on this site to revisit the preamble to our constitution and it seemed to me that written through it, like a stick of rock, was the notion of Social Justice. The more I reflected on this issue the more it seemed to offer explanations and possibilities, not only as a guiding principle but as a strong and powerful narrative for the public imagination. But for it to work, ‘Social Justice’ cannot just be a brand or a slogan, it has to be defining, intrinsic and all pervading; a raison d’être.

Our constitutional preamble talks about Social Justice rejecting discrimination on the grounds of colour, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation but Social Justice is about more than discrimination. It is about how we distribute the benefits of our society between areas as such as north/south, urban/rural, rich/poor, individual/organisational, young/old and others that we are probably not even aware of because the pursuit of Social Justice needs to diffuse up from our communities as well as down from our principles.

We need to listen and be pragmatic as well as talk, and in so doing, make our policies relevant and realistic. The LibDems have always commanded a sort of unarticulated public respect for being socially just but we have never put a name on that characteristic, an identity, something that people can say they identify with.

Then the 2010 coalition. How could the naturally social liberals get into bed with the Tories. On top of this we presided over one of the most blatant miscarriages of justice in our history and reneged on our public pledge not to increase student fees. In one act we had not been Social and we had certainly not been Just. We had betrayed the public’s faith. Our failure to cling to our sense of Social Justice had left the Libdems diminished. Unless and until we address that miscarriage of Justice over student fees and explain our positive social influence on that government (and admitting our mistakes) we will never regain the public’s faith.

As for the now, if we are to be true to Social Justice there can be no sacred cows.

Take Brexit, for example. We have never truly examined our EU membership in the light of Social Justice. If we had, then maybe we could have fought to mitigate some of the injustices felt by the 52%, either at EU level or via domestic policies. At least we would have understood them and tuned our message to reflect that. Instead we say ‘we’re right, you’re wrong’ and still we are in denial. We talk about the negative economic impact of Brexit but for a lot of people, they feel they have so little to lose that they prefer hope over what they currently have. All the economic benefits seem to accrue to others whilst they are left short of social housing, dealing with overcrowded schools, their wages undercut and feeling diminished in their own communities. It seems that we have not been sufficiently tuned in to their reality to have seen the dangers and our response has lacked empathy.

For the future, I want the party to have a serious think about ‘Social Justice’. Where does our drive for Social Justice emanate from and how does it find form within the party? How do our policies impact on Social Justice. Will they result in a more socially just and harmonious society? It’s a mindset we need to develop and fine tune. But to change an institution there has to be a method of initiating and fixing that change via internal structures, institutions and procedures. Things like a Specified Associated Organisation (SAO) dedicated to Social Justice. This could start to offer a direction and meaning for the party and we can start to rebuild a case for the LibDems around a defining message.

P.S. Maybe somebody else can address our use of the words Open, Tolerant and United in separate articles.