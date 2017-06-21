The need to tackle far right extremism

Shortly before 00:20 n Monday 19th June a van mounted a pavement and drove into people near Muslim Welfare House and Finsbury Park Mosque. The police have confirmed that all the victims were Muslims and the suspect has been arrested.
Nine people were taken to hospital after the attack. Makram Ali, 51, died around the time of the attack, but whether it is directly related is unclear at the time of writing.
Thankfully, all of those who were taken to hospital with injuries are now out of critical care, but that doesn’t mean the effects won’t last with the victims for a lifetime.
The Muslim Council of Great Britain has called for increased security outside Mosques as a matter of urgency, considering we are approaching the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid. They also call for transformative action to be taken to tackle attacks on Muslims and Islamophobia.
Tim Farron, made a statement on the same day of the attack:
The Finsbury Park attack is senseless barbarism. Yet again we are rocked by a horrific incident for which there is no rhyme or reason.
People who commit these heinous acts want to divide us, force us to turn in on ourselves and fight each other. We cannot and must not let them win. Our values matter, we must stand together.
My deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families.
I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of the emergency services, who, yet again, have gone above and beyond to help those in need. In these moments while others run in the opposite direction, our emergency services run towards danger.
The perpetrator needs appropriate punishment, but the networks that promote violence and hatred of Muslims need to be targeted too. No comment inciting hatred to anyone should go unchallenged.
Please add your comments below on how we can tackle this scourge.
* Eddie Sammon is a Lib Dem supporter and a regular reader of and commenter on Liberal Democrat Voice
There are 3 suspicious factors in this attack –
1, Why did the attacker hire a van from a town 20 miles away, a town known as a centre of Far-Right activity ?
2, Where did he get the money, he was unemployed & hire firms usually want a deposit.
3, The van hire firm deny any Far-Right sympathies but the son of one of the owners has been arrested for Hate speech in a comment on the attack.
Just how much of a Lone Wolf was the attacker ?
Eddie , as ever, concentrating on the mainstream , the areas that matter.
We need to continue to promote liberal democracy, and as a party, Liberal Democracy should come easily, more than to most, though some people malice not intended, do stretch it sometimes in this party , neither Liberal, but socialist or conservative in their attitudes , and undemocratic in their behaviour !
We need to toughen up , but recognise in the desire for greater security, we do so to protect liberty.
And we need to utilise Maajid Nawaz more, whether controversial or not, he is more popular than ever also, beyond the party , a real asset in this era, onwards.
More than anything we need to unify in the centre ground on much of our agenda, it is the only way to heal our country.
Macron is doing it , we could more so, but who can emerge ?
Paul, good point about the arrest of the person believed to be the son of one of the hire firm’s bosses. Indeed, how much of a lone actor was the attacker?
Lorenzo, thanks! I Agree about Maajid Nawaz. He is strong on anti-extremism wherever it comes from and a casual observer contacted me recently saying they were impressed by him on LBC radio.