The New European provides an inspiring read

Track down your nearest copy of #theneweuropean using our store locator:https://t.co/kvriI0JXJg pic.twitter.com/lgBq7u3vTt
— The New European (@TheNewEuropean) March 11, 2017
That front page persuaded me to buy a copy of The New European newspaper this week, for the first time. It’s almost Private Eye-like. Some of the small print at the bottom is hilarious. Godmother, the film, it states is:
- Featuring “Nigel Farage as the horse’s arse”
- Filmed on location in “La La Land”
- Based on a half-baked idea by David Cameron
- Directed by Unseen Forces
The current edition of the paper is a very good read, including:
- Michael Heseltine is given their “plinth” accolade (John Bercow got the award last month)
- Alastair Campbell writes about the “coming calamity” of Brexit and the ability of the people to avert it
- Owen Smith MP analyses the Hammond budget
- Michael White provides wise words on Brexit and Trump
- An interesting “Expertise” pull out, with experts opining about a range of pithy issues
The New European is on sale now.
