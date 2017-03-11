The New European provides an inspiring read

Track down your nearest copy of #theneweuropean using our store locator:https://t.co/kvriI0JXJg pic.twitter.com/lgBq7u3vTt — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) March 11, 2017



Featuring “Nigel Farage as the horse’s arse”

Filmed on location in “La La Land”

Based on a half-baked idea by David Cameron

Directed by Unseen Forces

That front page persuaded me to buy a copy of The New European newspaper this week, for the first time. It’s almost Private Eye-like. Some of the small print at the bottom is hilarious. Godmother, the film, it states is:

The current edition of the paper is a very good read, including:

Michael Heseltine is given their “plinth” accolade (John Bercow got the award last month)

Alastair Campbell writes about the “coming calamity” of Brexit and the ability of the people to avert it

Owen Smith MP analyses the Hammond budget

Michael White provides wise words on Brexit and Trump

An interesting “Expertise” pull out, with experts opining about a range of pithy issues

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.