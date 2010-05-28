According to the Number 10 website (and if they don’t know, who does), here are the new Liberal Democrat peers:

Working peers list

* Floella Benjamin OBE DL – actor, presenter and campaigner for children’s issues

* Mike German OBE AM – former Deputy First Minister (Wales)

* Meral Hussein Ece OBE – Local Government Councillor in Islington, advocate of equality issues

* Sir Kenneth (Ken) Macdonald QC – former Director of Public Prosecutions

* Kathryn (Kate) Jane Parminter – former Chief Executive of Campaign to Protect Rural England

* John Shipley OBE – leading Local Government Councillor in Newcastle upon Tyne

Dissolution list

* Richard Allan – former MP for Sheffield Hallam and Chair of the Information Select Committee

* Matthew Owen John Taylor – former MP for Truro and St Austell, Chair of National Housing Federation

* George Philip (Phil) Willis – former MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Former Chair of Science and Technology Select Committee

Notable enoblements from the (much longer) Labour lists include Paul Boateng, Jack McConnell and John Prescott. Michael Howard makes it upstairs on the Conservative list and, a relief to one and all, Ian Paisley will be singing from the DUP hymnsheet in the Lords.