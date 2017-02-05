The Observer agrees with us on a referendum on the Brexit deal

Well, well! The Observer has started agreeing with us again. Here’s what it had to say on this coming week’s Article 50 Bill amendments:
Any MP planning to vote against the amendments to the bill that seek to ensure this – whether or not they supported Brexit – should reflect long and hard on precisely what they think parliament is for, if not to scrutinise the government on this most momentous of decisions. Second, the British people must have the opportunity to accept or reject the deal negotiated by the government. The referendum result provided a democratic mandate for Britain to leave the EU; it did not give permission to the prime minister to negotiate any deal she sees fit.
Voters may choose to ratify the government’s deal in a second referendum or, faced with a concrete set of terms for Britain’s exit, they may choose to reject the deal and deliver a mandate for the government to seek to try to remain in the EU. But the final say should rest with them.
As the Brexit secretary, David Davis, has so eloquently argued in the past, leaving the EU is a process that requires two referendums. There are no legitimate grounds on which to oppose this additional layer of democracy. If parliament passes the bill without democratic safeguards, it would effectively be writing the prime minister, who has not even won an election, a blank cheque.
There are no legitimate grounds on which to support a second referendum in which “leave with no deal” is not even offered as an option. Large numbers of people clearly want that and they were on the winning side last June. To deny them that as an option would bring our entire democratic system into disrepute which a huge section of the population – and for that reason, the Lib Dem plan is deeply wrong.
If the Lib Dems were suggesting some kind of AV vote in which “leave with no deal”, “leave on the negotiated terms”, and “call the whole thing off and stay in the EU” were given as options (at the minimum) they might be on to something. The current plan doesn’t hold water.
Stuart – As you say, if the decision in the referendum is the first question, and the answer to that question was to leave the EU. The next question should effectively be, “Deal or no deal?” for when we leave.
If the party wants to rule out leaving with no deal, it needs to clarify why not.
Those who have read my previous comments will not be surprised if once again I compare the EU and Scottish referendums.
Can anyone imagine the Scottish government, having won a referendum on independence, then negotiating a separation deal from the UK and going back to the electorate to ask if they like the deal. And if the public did not like what had been negotiated, then saying that the original referendum result did not stand?
It is like a couple making the decision to divorce, then discussing the split of everything from who gets the cat to the CD collection. If there is no agreement over the cat, they will not call off the divorce. The result of the decision would still stand, but the details might also not suit those who made that decision.
It is clear that the decision to push for a second referendum, without the option of leaving with no deal, is nothing more than attempt to reverse the decision of last June.
If this is the case those supporting it should be honest enough to say so.
When the only obstacle was an “advisory” referendum some in the remain camp wanted parliament to have a say. Now parliament has had a say they want another referendum. If that didn’t go the right way they would then claim it was “advisory” and want parliament to have a say. But it’s just a harmless flight of fancy floating in the ether of lost causes and it isn’t going to happen.