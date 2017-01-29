Caron Lindsay

The Oberver’s Barbara Ellen joins the Liberal Democrats

By | Sun 29th January 2017 - 12:47 am

Welcome to one of our newest newbies, Observer columnist Barbara Ellen who outs herself in today’s paper. She left Labour 14 months ago, after Jeremy Corbyn rendered the party unelectable.

On her decision to join the Liberal Democrats she says:

I did it for highly unoriginal Brexit reasons (I’m one of those Remoaners who still think there’s a lot to Remoan about). The Tories are morphing into a cartoon hydra of their own worst impulses. The Labour party seems intent on chewing on sticks of dynamite like they’re delicious lollipops.

Donald Trump is squatting in power like an angry toad stuck to an uber-Republican lily pad. Ultimately, I joined the Lib Dems because I didn’t know what else I could do. The way I see it, this is turning into Generation Compromised and you gotta do what you gotta do.

She runs through and tackles a series of criticisms of the party – many of which, to be honest, are shared by some party members – and concludes:

However, I feel it’s now time to stop sniping about a ball that started rolling back in 2010 and instead focus solely on the here and now. And right now, continuing to carp about the past sins of the Lib Dems feels akin to whingeing about the colour of the curtains while the house burns down.

I meant what I said earlier about it feeling like Generation Compromised: this may become an era that ends up defined by having to make difficult, conflicted grown-up choices – holding your nose and just getting on with it. Anything else could turn out to be self-indulgent in the extreme.

So, welcome, Barbara. And if you are reading this, you might want to check out Tim Farron’s interview with Pink News from last year. These issues affect too many people I care about and it’s vitally important to me that we have a leader who is prepared to speak out on them. And there’s a video here where he does and I trust him to do so in the future.

If what Barbara says strikes a chord with you, join us here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

