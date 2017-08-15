The other new party of the moderate liberal centre

Hardly a day goes by on my social media feeds without some form of the following conversation:
Commentator/political has been: What we really need is a new moderate centre party in the UK, standing up for all the internationalist, tolerant liberal values that Corbyn and May have abandoned.
Liberal Democrats: Helloooooo!!!!!
Every time somebody calls for a new centre party, a puppy dies, goes the tweet.
It is always more an observation than a plan. Starting from 0% and 0 MPs and councillors is always going to be harder than starting where we are. But I don’t think the commentators and has beens are being obtuse. There are reasons they are not all saying we should join the Liberal Democrats, and I’d like to reflect on those reasons and what we can do about them. Do please all submit further articles expanding this theme.
1. Momentum
People like joining sides that are winning. That’s not unreasonable. A large part of what made Corbyn possible both in winning the leadership and then in not losing the General Election as badly as people expected, was the realisation that it could be happening.
We don’t just sit and wait for momentum, we build the fightback, and we get the other ingredients right:
2. Strength
There is a danger of appearing nice but ineffectual. It is an obvious attack line to choose against us. During the coalition, Labour changed tack to horrible and ineffectual, which is just as bad.
It is cobblers of course. Nobody who worked with Paul (now Lord) Scriven when he ran Sheffield Council would call him nice but ineffectual. He was a fearsome challenge and highly effective for it. And the actual record of coalition government was one of strength and stability provided by Liberal Democrats, with a firm hand on government decisions; in marked contrast with the chaos that followed. This is not the perception that it suited both Labour and the Tories to create: they understand the importance of appearing strong.
We don’t do ourselves any favours here when we consistently adopt and emphasise policies which send the message ‘nice and soft’. Good policies, for sure, on drugs, welfare and immigration, debatable policy on Trident, all adds up to an impression that the party doesn’t believe tough choices are ever necessary. Maybe many of us don’t even believe tough choices are ever necessary.
And one person’s tough choice is another’s sell out. See any debate on security and civil liberties. There are no easy answers, but we shouldn’t make every issue a signal of how virtuous we are: some should signal more important and popular qualities than virtue.
3. Policy and strategy in the round
Labour during the Thatcher years had a reputation for weakness. Tony Blair overcame it not least by taking on his party’s ideologues and winning. Maybe this was partly for show, but I think the perception was fair that in leading the Labour Party, Blair shifted it, and that was a positive story about him and his strength. (Clearly it didn’t last but that is not relevant to my point.)
We seem to make a virtue of being led by committees that meet in secret to which our leader is accountable, and which have the power to manipulate conference to achieve almost any result they wish. We are institutionally set up to let ideologues run riot, to prevent leadership from happening, and so to prevent an understanding of policy and strategy in the round. (Policy and strategy are even separate committees.) This is not to denigrate the people involved, they are good liberals, but the structure is built on the assumption that a committee is the democratic and the effective answer to any problem.
And we should be the last people to consider some policy a sacred cow on the basis of a bare majority or a sham debate at a party conference. Our core values as liberals are not so cheaply bought. Yes, there may be some conflict between the absolute sovereignty of conference and our ability to work constructively with others. I favour working with our allies. I even voted Remain.
When the opportunity arises for a broader coalition of the tolerant liberal centre ground, we have to be ready to take the committees to the vets and put them to sleep; to challenge our conference when it behaves like a bubble. We have the strength to do that. We might then become the new party of the liberal centre that the country can see it needs.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Unfortunately when we only have 12 MPs and around 8% of polling. We are a long way from government. This is one reason many want a new party.
I am not a ‘centrist’. A political position, by definition, entirely dictated by others. I am a Liberal & want radical change, not managerialism. The big changes in this country were implemented by radicals, not centrists.
Good article Joe .I have no interest in us becoming the soft center of British politics but the radical progressive social and economic reformers we have always been .Conviction wins elections and if we are to be the democratic reformers we claim to be then its time we got some edge on our politics and challenged once again the cozy carve up of Labour and the Tories who time after time block major reform of our governance .
Liberal Democrats shouldnt just be about taking power but sharing power with our communities enabling more local determination on matters that effect your local community.The Tories have ripped the guts out of the Localism Act and increased the power of secretaries of state to the detriment of communities.
Elephant in the room.
Student fees. Broken Pledge.
LibDems are a wounded brand until we do something about it. Who wants to join a party with millstone round its neck.
All this talk of a new centralist party is nonsense unless scores of Labour and Tory MPs defect to join it. FPTP elections necessitate polling numbers of about 18% plus with targeting, and 25% plus without, of the popular vote to achieve significant membership of the HoC. UKIP in 2015 did much better than us in terms of the popular vote, but got nowhere in terms of MPs elected. Moreover, at present there aren’t even any defectors who could complete in terms of prestige with Owen, Williams, Rogers and Jenkins who founded the SDP.
@P.J. It ain’t going to happen, so why keep mouthing the same old mantra?
Since we are a Liberal Party of the centre-left and not a liberal party of the centre, this all seems a waste of breath?
Labour were out of power for 18 years from 1979 to 1997, in part due to the SDP breakaway and the first past the post system. The Liberal Party were out of power for twenty years following defections to the newly formed Liberal Unionist Party in 1886. A new centrist party will likely have the same result and maintain Conservative hegemony fora succession of parliamentary terms.
P.J, read the economist article this week on Univerity fees and standards https://www.economist.com/news/britain/21726100-our-new-guide-answers-which-british-universities-do-most-boost-graduate-salaries
Funny, isn’t it. I believe we are a party if the centre, and that we are radical, progressive social and economic reformers. So it is a matter of perspective. The most important thing we need to do is to shape our progressive social and economic policies so they are understood and bought into by the electorate. The centre ground is our home land. Other parties only try to occupy it to try to get elected. They don’t believe in it. We have the potential to attract many from the moderate left and one nation, moderate Tories, if we communicate our policies well. Let’s not debate if our party is centre, centre left etc. anymore. We have a big task to save the country from the difficult position it is in. Let’s get after it!
@Graham Evans.
Then toll the bell.
I for one am not knocking on another door till that policy is fixed.
It’s called integrity, something this party needs to examine.
Vince Cable made a great play of saying the old had shafted the young. Well he needs to put policy where his ‘mouthing’ is.
There is a role for leadership. In the past conference was much more willing to pass policy against the wishes of the leader and the leadership team. It is no longer so willing. Therefore we need a radical leader not a moderate one, we need to have radical policies which reject the current economic orthodoxy and make reducing economic inequalities our major priority. So we can become a liberal party for the whole nation not just the middle class and those who are managing well.
P J is correct we do need to have a position and policy to fix tuition fees. We need to state we were wrong to try to implement the Browne report as Conservative changes since 2015 have made the tuition fee / loan system so bad in has to be scraped and replaced with a graduate tax. We need to state we were wrong to reject a graduate tax in 2010. It is only once this has been fixed that we can talk about the government allocating a fund for adult education and training to everyone.
What happened in 2010 was that because we had a quarter of the Vote we came to believe that we were a Party of Government, unfortunately our Voters didnt agree. Most of the Millions who voted for us thought of us either as a Party of Protest or as a means of keeping the “Real Parties” honest, they hadnt Voted for us to be in Power, doing stuff because we hadnt prepared the ground. We didnt talk, act or think like a Party designed to form a Government, our MPs signing The NUS Pledge was just a symptom of that.
We have begun to rebuild on a much firmer basis, I think, but it may well be a long road.
If a leader understands political management they can usually get what they want through Conference – eg Paddy getting the Party away from the policy of equi-distance.
There are number of reasons why Leaders sometimes lose an initiative that they have become associated with. One of these is listening to advisers who think every leader needs to have a Clause 4 moment. Another is being in a hurry and unwilling to spend time persuading and explaining.
Another is when the collective wisdom of Conference is wiser than the Leader’s team. Conference is normally able to be more flexible. Leaders get hooked on a policy and are then unable to react to ‘events’. Conference was wiser on tuition fees as collectively it had far more experience of electioneering than the new Leader and knew our supporters better. A part of Conference was more flexible on tax at the time of the Great Financial Crisis – the Leader won and went on to take part in the mistake over austerity https://mainlymacro.blogspot.co.uk/2017/08/how-did-uk-austerity-mistake-happen.html
This power of the Leader is even more true of Committees which are usually stuffed with members of the Parliamentary Party and Leader groupies.
Joe is right to be worried. But Conference is likely to be more a guardian of the Liberal flame than a liability.