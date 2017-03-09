The other side of Brexit: What about the Leavers?

I’m increasingly conscious that one really important group has become invisible in the storm around Brexit: the people who actually voted for it.
Canvassing recently my ear was firmly bent by someone who voted Leave and is worried about the NHS. The promise of £350 million per week might have evaporated on the morning after the referendum, but her concerns have not. She’s not angry at the lie: for her this is just one more in the chain of politicians’ lies. The worry is real.
One of the memorable moments in Laura Kuenssberg’s documentary on the referendum had Leave voters in Sunderland saying “now people in London have got to listen to us”.
Instead we have a prime minister saying “Brexit means Brexit” and talking of the “will of the people”, but who reacted to being reigned in by the courts by bring a bill before parliament to give her huge powers in the Brexit process. This sounds like a land grab from No.10 rather than an attempt at listening.
What happens now to the people who felt left behind?
People who voted Leave because life is hard were not voting for it to become harder. Cornwall voted for Brexit, and now finds the London will not provide the money they have been receiving from Brussels. People were persuaded that immigrants are to blame for many of life’s woes: that doesn’t mean they voted to find out the hard way that that is not true.
Some have suggested that the Brexit vote was a form of self-harm. That’s not an irrational act: it’s what people do when the pain from things they can’t control is too great, and alleviated by a pain they can. When people are in that place, the first thing to do is to listen to them.
Many of these people are traditional Labour voters, who they now seem to be ignoring. With honourable exceptions, it feels instead as if Labour and Conservatives are competing to out-UKIP UKIP. Our system expects the opposition to be a “government in waiting”: right now it is missing in action, failing to hold the government to account over Brexit, and failing to engage with those who would lose most from a hard Brexit.
The brutal criticism of traditional socialism is that it has to keep people poor so they go on voting socialist. New Labour was a valiant attempt to get out of that space that Corbyn’s Labour rejects.
The Liberal Democrat perspective on this is a game-changer. Our emphasis on community-based politics means we start in a different place. A world where no-one is “enslaved by poverty” has a different feel from the toxic language of envying the wealthy: it’s an invitation instead to create opportunity and possibility. It’s a hope-filled message when hope (rather than fantasy) is missing.
That is a more subtle message than can be conveyed in the heat of parliamentary by-elections, but it sits naturally with the community dimension of local election campaigns.
Personally, I think the Liberal Democrat messaging on diversity is about trying to change the whole of society for the better. Freedom from “enslavement by poverty” is one important aspect of this.
The deafness and ineptness of the two big parties are creating a need for the Liberal Democrats: can we step up to it? Can we show that listening was not confined to one badly-worded question on 23 June 2016?
* "Mark Argent is PPC for Hertford and Stortford, and was formerly Chair of Cambridge LibDems
I don’t agree with everything in this article
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2016/06/27/real-economic-reform-might-have-saved-tory-remainers-from-their/
but I think it makes the point.
Whatever people in the LDP, or writing on LDV might thing an awful lot of people out there felt that at best they had no stake in the EU project (i.e they’d been left behind)and at worst that the EU agenda was exacerbating economic dislocation.
When it came to the crunch and a case for the EU had to be made it did feel a bit like the best REMAIN could come up with was – vote for the EU, it’s not all that bad. REMAIN pretty much bet the farm on economic arguments and found that they didn’t really cut through.
I’ve said it on here previously, but I think it bears repeating. Whenever I think about the referendum I really struggle to get past a sense that if 2m+ young un/underemployed UK people could all head to the Eastern states for wages/housing/welfare and send money home then we’d just have had a 95% IN vote.
I’m sure that a lot of people want hope – just I’m rather less convinced that they will see the EU as a project that gives hope. I don’t think some REMAINers have quite grasped that.
Quick quesion: how can you do that without a migration/economic policy? Sorry the terms of engagement have shifted. Leave is happening – why? because people don’t trust the old liberal elites in negotiating the global economy on their behalf and the Lib Dems have no intention of negotiating the psychological and intellectual ground to intervene in their own prejudices.
Brexit could be a fantastic opportunity for you. You could actually come out as no border immigrationists. Just think outside the EU you can argue for an complete open door policy – just like you secretly want to do.
The brutal criticism of traditional socialism is that it has to keep people poor so they go on voting socialist. New Labour was a valiant attempt to get out of that space that Corbyn’s Labour rejects
No, the brutal criticism of socialism is that it inevitably leads to totalitarianism as the state forces its way into more and more aspects of people’s lives under the guise of ‘redistribution’, and New Labour wasn’t an attempt to get out of that space, it was a leaning-into it as Gordon Brown redesigned the welfare system in order to make more people dependant on state handouts, whether in the form of tax credits or jobs in the public sector, than ever before.
As a historian of the present Andrew Marr made the point that 800 million people had the right to come to the UK, but did not do so.
Mark Argent
People who voted Leave because life is hard were not voting for it to become harder.
Yes they were. Brexit will make life harder for them, and they voted for it.
Those of us who made that point before they voted for it are now being accused of being arrogant and elitist and anti-democratic if we continue to make it.
As the right-wing elite who funded and pushed the Leave campaign have said, “Brexit means Brexit”. You voted for it, you’ve got it.