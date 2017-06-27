There’s a strange mood on Lib Dem Voice, and perhaps in the wider party, and a sense of treading water. There have been a host of explanations for why the fightback hasn’t quite materialised and you only have look through this website to find some of them. I’d like to offer here my own two-penneth and also to gently encourage members not to fall into the traps we’ve readily accused members of other parties of falling into.
Let me give a personal example of this; my mother is a longtime Liberal Democrat voter who voted for Brexit. She even toyed with the idea of joining the party at the last leadership election. I doubt very much, despite my best endeavours, that she will vote for us again. Why? Because clearly we don’t want her vote. Look about Lib Dem Voice and you’ll find people saying that we are the anti-Brexit party and that if only Theresa May hadn’t been so cunning as to call an election now. Conventional wisdom at the beginning of the year was that the Lib Dems would become the party of Remain and Labour would fall between two stools. In fact that is still conventional wisdom, only with the Labour split on the issue pushed into the future. But we should be cautious about how far we push this for four reasons:
The prize for being right isn’t necessarily popularity. I don’t think Brexit will be a success, I think that it will make us poorer or we will end up paying over the odds to keep the things we want. But let’s not fall into the habit of almost wishing Brexit will be bad so as to justify why we thought it was a terrible idea to begin with. If we get to 2022 and things look in a bad shape I’m not sure how much credit we’re going to get of being the party of “I told you so”. Which leads me to:
People don’t like being asked the same question again. I’ll be honest, when Nicola Sturgeon called for a second referendum I thought the Union was as good as done. But there has been a marked resistance to a second, divisive referendum and I’ve no doubt there would be the same for a Brexit referendum, no matter how passionately we think it to be a good thing.
Norman Lamb is right. Surely we have so many things we can talk about? If we allow ourselves to become the anti-Brexit party then we’ll just become John Redwoods or Norman Tebbits batting for the other side. If you were to ask me what the greatest threats there are to our country at the moment (which you didn’t but I will tell you anyway) I’d be inclined to say Climate Change and the rise of China, neither of relate directly with Brexit.
Related to all this is that we become a sort of perpetual project fear. And we may be right, it may be terrible, but if Jeremy Corbyn and the SNP in the last referendum have proven anything it’s the power of a little optimism.
Perhaps we ought to therefore think about cutting our losses and not either refighting the old battle or going into the next contest with the same weapons we used last time. We all know the Norway option and the EFTA is a worse option than what we have at the moment, where we get all of the rules but none of the say, but perhaps it’s the best of what’s left. Politics, after all, is the art of the possible.
* Noel Davies is a Liberal Democrat member from Lancashire
The majority of op-eds and btl comments on LibDem Voice seem to have an existentialist theme now, and rightly so.
Instead of the party of Remain taking its vote share to 48% it actually fell from 2015. My perception of the political scene in France, the US and here is of a population desperately looking for someone with answers and willing to take a chance on ever more extremist voices to get them.
The LibDems should be taking huge advantage but seems split down the middle only too polite to say so. If the two wings of the party can’t find a way then maybe the game is up and the social liberals leave to follow Corby and the economic liberals become Tories.
To pretend that this fundamental schism doesn’t exist or can be be mended by endlessly repeating platitudes about “fairness” and “liberal values” will just allow the other parties to eat your remaining voters.
Come together or disappear.
Of course Liberal Democrats are the anti-Brexit party, it makes little more sense to complain of this than to complain that Labour are supportive of Trade Unions or that the Tories support private education.
The author appears to imply that Liberal Democrats would do better by reaching out for his mother’s vote. This is implausible and likely to be very incoherent. He mentions Climate Change and the rise of China as not relating directly with Brexit. Both are very much at the forefront of EU issues and there is no response in which the EU is not a key player.
‘Palehorse’, meanwhile, seems to be referring to a Social Democrat party rather than a Liberal party. He is right however that it is problematic that Liberal Democrats have not been able to tap into the 48%. At some point however people will be seeking answers to the problems created by Brexit and for many, the solutions will be hard to swallow.
I must disagree with Palehorse’s comment. The essence of this party is precisely that it transcends both social and economic liberalism. We refuse to define politics as an argument between socialism and capitalism, instead applying, yes, Liberal values to seek pragmatic solutions to alleviate disadvantage and restrict the abuse of power.
If we have a fault it is that we are too polite (see I agree there) to promote a set of radical policies that would truly advance those aims. Instead we seem to oscillate between positions that the leader’s advisors are constantly testing with imaginary focus groups.
My personal view is that we should continue to oppose Brexit, not out of project fear, but simply because it gets in the way of all the other important things we want to get on with. If we can give people like Noel’s mother positive reasons to vote for us that go above and beyond Brexit, we can win their support too, even if they disagree with us on that one issue.
I think its time to be realistic, most people want bexit sorted and done. However we should be painting a view of the future. A global, tolerant and open britiain.
We need an industrial strategy, with backing from small and medium businesses which will be sticking around the UK and the future. A long term industrial investment facility with seeding of industrial and exporting facilities throughout the Uk, with particular emphasis onareas of high unemployment…so a package of help such as training and zero tax for a set period then tax and rates be increased gradually over a period of time.
A banking strategy to make London a global lynch pin but with ideas based on rebuilding trust and also long term investment, again needs backing from city forms.
Research and Development funds, with matching funds to businesses when done by universities etc.
Unemployment, go for an individual basis so eveyone who is long term unemployed goes through a skills assessment to find out where their weaknesses are, then matching courses provided.
Education….let the child choose the education, split secondary schools into Technical education, (focusing on trade skills alongside academic skills) and normal education skills (grammar schools?) Making sure that the qualifications of both sides are both equally funded and the qualifications from both are the same level, get businesses to bed themselves into the technical education sode…so children go direct from school into work!
These are only my far fancied ideas but we need something to infuse and excite and take people with us.
All I would say, at this point, is that there are many voices in this party whose Transmit/Receive buttons are firmly welded to “Transmit”.
I accuse no one, of course, but with a party approaching electoral extinction and pinning all its hopes on a “National Brexit Attitude Reversal”, “when it all goes wrong of course, and everyone will humbly admit we were right all along” I would gently suggest a wee bit of listening.
We certainly need to focus on being anti ‘hard’ Brexit at the moment, and it is right that we shall be moving an amendment to the Queen’s Speech on Thursday calling for the country to stay in the EU internal market AND the custom’s union. Both major parties oppose that, but we will be leading minority opinion in them both, and helping to show up the equivocation of the leaders in each of them. This is our strength now, right for our party and for the country. We certainly don’t want to sink back into good old woolly liberalism, where nobody knew what we stood for!
Palehorse – totally agree. I have read LDV comments over several years. It is quite clear that there are two wings to the LibDems. They differ on economic policy and even whether the Coalition was good or bad.
The rest of the UK have moved on having delivered an emphatic answer yet still, the two wings debate the Coalition.
When was the last time the LibDems or Libs polled so small a number in a GE? The future of the party is at stake as, even given the gift of a defining issue such as Brexit, they are increasingly seen as irrelevant.
Palehorse,
“If the two wings of the party can’t find a way then maybe the game is up and the social liberals leave to follow Corby and the economic liberals become Tories.”
That could be rephrased as:
If the two wings of the Labour party can’t find a way then maybe the game is up and the social liberals follow Corby and the economic liberals become Libdems.
Or:
If the two wings of the Conservative party can’t find a way then maybe the game is up and the social liberals leave to become Libdems and the economic liberals follow Theresa May.
There is no intrinsic conflict between social and economic Liberalism. It was the platform that Tony Blair won his 1997 landslide on – the mixed economy or third way as it was then dubbed.
The political mood may swing from decade to decade but Parties need to maintain a consistency of values over a long period of time, so that voters understand what it is they are voting for.
Social Liberalism and social democracy are indistinguishable to all but political anoraks. That is why the Liberal party and the SDP merged. The SDP itself was a breakaway from an increasingly anti-European Labour party of the early eighties that Corbyn is once again reviving.
Pale horse, if we are a party facing extinction then I’m not sure we should listen to someone who’s name Death rides upon and Dave Orbison, I think you’d like us to die off so we aren’t a thorn in Corbyn’s side just like the Tories want to eliminate us too.
I think what we should be doing is standing firm in our opposition to Brexit but developing other policies based on the beliefs and values established in the Your Liberal Britain exercise. If we are wrong about Brexit, then we can be judged on our new policies, if we are right then we have no need to say I told you so, just show the electorate what we haste to offer to improve their lives and bring fairness back into British politics.
Noel, you make some very important points. I am sure that one of the main reasons for our very poor share of the vote, is that we have lost so many voters like your mother. All the “party of the 48 percent” stuff that began immediately after the referendum result, was basically telling 52 percent of the population – many of whom had voted Lib Dem in the past – that the party was not interested in them, and did not want their vote.
Also, most of the “48 percent” are not at all impressed by a party that has spent the past year talking about very little apart from trying to overturn the result of a democratic referendum – a referendum that the party called for before the Conservatives did, and which the party’s MP’s all voted for.
There seem to be three groups of voters in the UK. Those that want Brexit, those that don’t and by far the biggest those that just want it to go away. Problem for the “just go away” group is it isn’t and the only way it can do is if Brexit stops. Now as time goes by while the “just go away” group may very well grow and may even become the “just stop it please” group and if it does who will be making the case for stop it?
I agree with everything you’ve said. Our election campaign was far too negative and spread far too much fear. The Lib Dem manifesto was great, but we rarely told our vision to the public – except Brexit, legalising cannabis and the penny on income tax for the NHS.
I think that we need not drop our proposal for a referendum on the final deal, but we should certainly try to frame ourselves around more than just that.
Sue Sutherland 27th Jun ’17 – 1:58pm…
Pale Horse and Dave Orbison are bringing what this party needs most…A touch of realism.
If I had a pound for every LDV poster who has based our recovery on ‘more of the same’ and a ‘Labour/Corbyn meltdown’ my wife and I could have a nice holiday.
As a party we keep repeating the same wish-list and learning nothing from the last seven years… ‘
And how exactly is the rise of China a threat to Britain?
Joseph Bourke
There is no intrinsic conflict between social and economic Liberalism.
Yes there is. “Economic liberalism” as the term is now used: the idea of minimising the state and passing control of everything to private business, inevitably results in an increase in inequality, with the wealthy being able to use their wealth to gain more and more control of everything and eventually forcing the poor into wage slavery.
That was well understood by the Liberal Party, indeed was its principal position. That was why it defined liberalism as “none shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity” as it recognised that enslavement like this was just what “economic liberalism” would lead to. So it fully recognised that it needed to be balanced by democracy and state involvement to maintain full liberalism.
When I was first active in the Liberal Party what is now called “economic liberalism” was called “Thatcherism” and I, like many others, was active in the party because we saw it as the best opposition to that sort of politics. This is not to say that we thought the free market was wrong, of course it is the best way to provide many services and products. But it is to recognise that there needs to be a balance, and that an over-emphasis on “economic liberalism” which ignores the way that uncontrolled it causes inequality to increase is very much not true liberalism.
Those who try to pretend otherwise and make out that the prime aspect of the old Liberal Party was unrestricted support of “economic liberalism” are modern infiltrators of our party. They only started pushing this line after the Liberal-SDP merger was far enough away in time for people to have forgotten what the parties really stood for back then: the Liberal Party was actually more to the left of the SDP, not to the right as these infiltrators claim
Matthew,
I am not sure there are many who would argue that there should not be a balance, albeit there are different views on where the balance should be.
Mark Pack communicates the concepts well enough here https://www.markpack.org.uk/libdem-beliefs/ when he notes balancing social liberalism and economic liberalism is at the heart of the party’s approach.
I though ‘infiltrators’ were the Labour party entryists. I didn’t think we had such things in the Liberal Democrats.
Matthew Huntbach:
re: “Those who try to pretend otherwise and make out that the prime aspect of the old Liberal Party was unrestricted support of “economic liberalism” are modern infiltrators of our party.”
Who are these people? When did they “infiltrate”? How did they “infiltrate”?
I know it sounds stupid, but you need to accept Brexit, while pledging to oppose any other separation from the single market or the customs union, and pledging to maximise integration with Europe. You can even support rejoining the EU, you just have to accept the median voter wants to go through with the bloody stupid act of leaving it!