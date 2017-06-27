There’s a strange mood on Lib Dem Voice, and perhaps in the wider party, and a sense of treading water. There have been a host of explanations for why the fightback hasn’t quite materialised and you only have look through this website to find some of them. I’d like to offer here my own two-penneth and also to gently encourage members not to fall into the traps we’ve readily accused members of other parties of falling into.

Let me give a personal example of this; my mother is a longtime Liberal Democrat voter who voted for Brexit. She even toyed with the idea of joining the party at the last leadership election. I doubt very much, despite my best endeavours, that she will vote for us again. Why? Because clearly we don’t want her vote. Look about Lib Dem Voice and you’ll find people saying that we are the anti-Brexit party and that if only Theresa May hadn’t been so cunning as to call an election now. Conventional wisdom at the beginning of the year was that the Lib Dems would become the party of Remain and Labour would fall between two stools. In fact that is still conventional wisdom, only with the Labour split on the issue pushed into the future. But we should be cautious about how far we push this for four reasons:

The prize for being right isn’t necessarily popularity. I don’t think Brexit will be a success, I think that it will make us poorer or we will end up paying over the odds to keep the things we want. But let’s not fall into the habit of almost wishing Brexit will be bad so as to justify why we thought it was a terrible idea to begin with. If we get to 2022 and things look in a bad shape I’m not sure how much credit we’re going to get of being the party of “I told you so”. Which leads me to:

People don’t like being asked the same question again. I’ll be honest, when Nicola Sturgeon called for a second referendum I thought the Union was as good as done. But there has been a marked resistance to a second, divisive referendum and I’ve no doubt there would be the same for a Brexit referendum, no matter how passionately we think it to be a good thing.

Norman Lamb is right. Surely we have so many things we can talk about? If we allow ourselves to become the anti-Brexit party then we’ll just become John Redwoods or Norman Tebbits batting for the other side. If you were to ask me what the greatest threats there are to our country at the moment (which you didn’t but I will tell you anyway) I’d be inclined to say Climate Change and the rise of China, neither of relate directly with Brexit.

Related to all this is that we become a sort of perpetual project fear. And we may be right, it may be terrible, but if Jeremy Corbyn and the SNP in the last referendum have proven anything it’s the power of a little optimism.

Perhaps we ought to therefore think about cutting our losses and not either refighting the old battle or going into the next contest with the same weapons we used last time. We all know the Norway option and the EFTA is a worse option than what we have at the moment, where we get all of the rules but none of the say, but perhaps it’s the best of what’s left. Politics, after all, is the art of the possible.

* Noel Davies is a Liberal Democrat member from Lancashire