Sushilla Done

The party with the personal touch

By | Tue 24th January 2017 - 2:28 pm

Like many of the 48% I woke up on the 24th June shocked and horrified by the news. Months later I realized I felt marginalized and disenfranchised. I had been a Labour supporter and voter all my life and felt the party was no longer representing my views.

I contributed (modestly) to Sarah Olney’s campaign and was emailed when she won with a link to the Lib Dem party and thought why not? They do actually represent my values and views. I signed up, a week later I received my membership pack and I thought great and forgt all about it. I’d done my bit, didn’t feel particularly engaged or good about it but hey.

A couple of weeks later I received a call from Malcolm Finlay a local member welcoming me to the party, asking questions about why I had joined? How much did I want to get involved? He explained I could do as little or as much as I wanted; no pressure. Malcolm told me about the monthly LibDem Pint and said I would be very welcome. Within weeks I was attending my 1st Lib Dem Pint, meeting and talking to likeminded, motivated people. At the weekend I joined fellow local members campaigning for EU Citizen’s rights in Kensington.

The personal touch has meant that I am now ‘involved’ not just a detached member of a large organization. Having spoken to my son, a recent member of the Labour party, where joining seems to be automated, our experience’s couldn’t be more different.

I can’t stress enough how important the personal touch is, I will now be an active member of the party. I look forward to telephone canvassing for the up coming by-elections, supporting the party in any way I can.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mavarine Du-Marie 24th Jan '17 - 2:41pm

    I think you’re right, that something that the Libdems do well, and should be renowned for doing “The party with the personal touch.” which is very important for the community and nation to hear about more widely.

    Thank you for sharing your experience too.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 24th Jan '17 - 2:45pm

    Sushilla

    Welcome to our party , and to this excellent site ! You are going to be a real benefit to us with this approach. The personal touch is what should distinguish us , as in Liberal Democrats, and our emphasis on Liberalism and a Democracy now beyond social democracy , to embrace every aspect of it . You find, increasingly , amongst some of us who have made the journey in politics and continue to on this path, talk about and believe in, personal Liberalism. This is not libertarianism, but the view of the individual as uppermost in our thoughts, even when we put communities on our agenda as of the utmost importance .We are and should be a broad party , some want it more so, others less, but in my experience it is a very friendly party .

    I am interested to read your son recently joined the Labour party . I was in Labour as a youth and very young man, being of the Clegg age group and not a youngster, I think of those years as important imagining what motivates him. I was always on the moderate wing , so not a big jump to the Liberal Democrats well over a decade ago .Where does your son feel he is at in that party ? What drives him? Are you in agreement or disagreement much ?

    We need broad and welcome cross party conversations. Even with Tories at times !

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 24th Jan - 2:42pm
    @ George, "I have endlessly asked for definitions for neoliberal" Have you? Maybe I can oblige. How about? Neoliberalism refers primarily to the 20th century...
  • User AvatarMavarine Du-Marie 24th Jan - 2:41pm
    I think you're right, that something that the Libdems do well, and should be renowned for doing "The party with the personal touch." which is...
  • User AvatarTom Papworth 24th Jan - 2:41pm
    Richard/Lorenzo, Your rape-crisis centre example is an interesting one. It highlights that "privatise" does not necessarily mean "commercialise"; charities ARE private sector organisations. Having said...
  • User AvatarRichard Easter 24th Jan - 2:35pm
    Little Jackie Paper - I think you bring up a valid point when suggesting the use of charities. Outsourcing of rape crisis centres to G4S...
  • User Avatarmalc 24th Jan - 2:34pm
    Nick Cuningham "Do we really want to go down the route where in America where a President can simply with a stroke of a pen...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 24th Jan - 2:30pm
    Richard Easter and Little Jackie Paper I was using the word conservative with a small c because it is found on the left as well...