Like many of the 48% I woke up on the 24th June shocked and horrified by the news. Months later I realized I felt marginalized and disenfranchised. I had been a Labour supporter and voter all my life and felt the party was no longer representing my views.
I contributed (modestly) to Sarah Olney’s campaign and was emailed when she won with a link to the Lib Dem party and thought why not? They do actually represent my values and views. I signed up, a week later I received my membership pack and I thought great and forgt all about it. I’d done my bit, didn’t feel particularly engaged or good about it but hey.
A couple of weeks later I received a call from Malcolm Finlay a local member welcoming me to the party, asking questions about why I had joined? How much did I want to get involved? He explained I could do as little or as much as I wanted; no pressure. Malcolm told me about the monthly LibDem Pint and said I would be very welcome. Within weeks I was attending my 1st Lib Dem Pint, meeting and talking to likeminded, motivated people. At the weekend I joined fellow local members campaigning for EU Citizen’s rights in Kensington.
The personal touch has meant that I am now ‘involved’ not just a detached member of a large organization. Having spoken to my son, a recent member of the Labour party, where joining seems to be automated, our experience’s couldn’t be more different.
I can’t stress enough how important the personal touch is, I will now be an active member of the party. I look forward to telephone canvassing for the up coming by-elections, supporting the party in any way I can.
I think you’re right, that something that the Libdems do well, and should be renowned for doing “The party with the personal touch.” which is very important for the community and nation to hear about more widely.
Thank you for sharing your experience too.
Sushilla
Welcome to our party , and to this excellent site ! You are going to be a real benefit to us with this approach. The personal touch is what should distinguish us , as in Liberal Democrats, and our emphasis on Liberalism and a Democracy now beyond social democracy , to embrace every aspect of it . You find, increasingly , amongst some of us who have made the journey in politics and continue to on this path, talk about and believe in, personal Liberalism. This is not libertarianism, but the view of the individual as uppermost in our thoughts, even when we put communities on our agenda as of the utmost importance .We are and should be a broad party , some want it more so, others less, but in my experience it is a very friendly party .
I am interested to read your son recently joined the Labour party . I was in Labour as a youth and very young man, being of the Clegg age group and not a youngster, I think of those years as important imagining what motivates him. I was always on the moderate wing , so not a big jump to the Liberal Democrats well over a decade ago .Where does your son feel he is at in that party ? What drives him? Are you in agreement or disagreement much ?
We need broad and welcome cross party conversations. Even with Tories at times !