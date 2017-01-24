The party with the personal touch

Like many of the 48% I woke up on the 24th June shocked and horrified by the news. Months later I realized I felt marginalized and disenfranchised. I had been a Labour supporter and voter all my life and felt the party was no longer representing my views.

I contributed (modestly) to Sarah Olney’s campaign and was emailed when she won with a link to the Lib Dem party and thought why not? They do actually represent my values and views. I signed up, a week later I received my membership pack and I thought great and forgt all about it. I’d done my bit, didn’t feel particularly engaged or good about it but hey.

A couple of weeks later I received a call from Malcolm Finlay a local member welcoming me to the party, asking questions about why I had joined? How much did I want to get involved? He explained I could do as little or as much as I wanted; no pressure. Malcolm told me about the monthly LibDem Pint and said I would be very welcome. Within weeks I was attending my 1st Lib Dem Pint, meeting and talking to likeminded, motivated people. At the weekend I joined fellow local members campaigning for EU Citizen’s rights in Kensington.

The personal touch has meant that I am now ‘involved’ not just a detached member of a large organization. Having spoken to my son, a recent member of the Labour party, where joining seems to be automated, our experience’s couldn’t be more different.

I can’t stress enough how important the personal touch is, I will now be an active member of the party. I look forward to telephone canvassing for the up coming by-elections, supporting the party in any way I can.