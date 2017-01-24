The problem with Neoliberalism

One rarely gets far in a debate about liberal philosophy or policy before somebody decries ‘neoliberalism’. This much-used term acts as a handy catch-all for every aspect of liberalism with which the commentator disagrees. And its use is likely to be met by two responses: large numbers of people will pile in to agree that ‘neoliberalism’ is terrible, while those who defend the idea under discussion will deny that it is ‘neoliberal’. This is because commentators use ‘neoliberalism’ like Justice Potter Stewart uses hardcore pornography: they don’t attempt to define it, but they feel they know it when they see it.

In fact, as Taylor C. Boas and Jordan Gans-Morse show in an academic paper from 2009, over the past 80 years it has lost all connection to its original use and has become a term devoid of meaning, acting instead as an expression of everything that the user dislikes about liberal economic reform.

The term ‘Neoliberalism’ was coined by the Freiberg School in the 1930s to refer to a view of political economy that generally favoured individual liberty, but accepted some role for government intervention in the economy in the pursuit of social ends, such as limited income redistribution and the prevention of monopolies. Also referred to as ‘ordoliberalism’, the Freiberg School presented their views as genuinely “new”, and contrasted their ‘neoliberal’ political economy with laissez-faire classical liberalism. In this they were not unlike the ‘New Liberals’ at the turn of the 20th Century. Later attempts to associate the term with a renaissance in classical liberal thinking are therefore tenuous: Friedrich Hayek was associated with, but not a member of, the Freiberg School; Milton Friedman flirted with the term (in 1951 – pdf) but quickly (1955 – pdf) abandoned it. In fact, ‘neoliberalism’ was the progenitor of Germany’s post-war Social Market Economy; in today’s term, it was more Social Market Foundation than Adam Smith Institute.

The shift in the use of ‘neoliberalism’ appears to have taken place in the 1980s, when opponents of free market reforms in South America began to erroneously associate the term with radical market reformers. Freiberg-inspired neoliberal ideas had been very influential in 1960s, but by the late-1970s pro-market reformers had abandoned the Social Market Economy model and adopted more radical market reforms that sought not only to revolutionise the economy but also to restructure politics and society. A strange inversion resulted where ‘neoliberalism’ became the term critics used for unrestrained capitalism, while unqualified ‘liberalism’ came to refer to more moderate approaches. And as the critics alone used the term, it became one solely of abuse, associated with

the new “market fundamentalism” being implemented in Chile—one which differed from classical liberalism because it dispensed with political liberty, which classical liberalism (as well as the philosophy of Hayek) had always seen as inseparable from economic freedom.

As a result, ‘Neoliberalism’

has become a vague term that can mean virtually anything as long as it refers to normatively negative phenomena associated with free markets.

The effect of this is striking. ‘Neoliberalism’ is now solely used by critics of free market policies, ideologies or paradigms; those who promote free markets or classical liberal views almost never use the term. In a review of 148 articles on neoliberalism published in leading journals between 1990 and 2004:

• none of the authors self-identify as a neoliberal;

• just four use the term positively, while nearly half (66 articles) use the term in an explicitly negative way; and

• they hardly ever define the phenomenon they are describing.

This is in stark contrast to other essentially contested concepts in the social sciences. Not only is it common practice to define what you mean when you say liberty, equality or justice; it is essential to promote meaningful debate. Even a critic of socialism should be able to come up with a definition that self-styled socialists would accept. How else could they debate? When somebody says ‘I define liberalism thus’, or ‘I aver that policy to be illiberal’, they are not simply seeking to own liberalism; they are seeking to explore its meaning, and indeed to better understand society as a whole.

‘Neoliberalism’ does not serve that purpose. It exists solely to signal the author’s distaste for some caricature of the free market. It is ‘a conceptual trash heap capable of accommodating multiple distasteful phenomena without much argument as to whether one or the other component really belongs.’ As a result, it acts not to further debate but to shut it down. And that is a problem.

* Tom Papworth is a member of Waltham Forest Liberal Democrats