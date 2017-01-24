Tom Papworth

The problem with Neoliberalism

By | Tue 24th January 2017 - 12:03 pm

One rarely gets far in a debate about liberal philosophy or policy before somebody decries ‘neoliberalism’. This much-used term acts as a handy catch-all for every aspect of liberalism with which the commentator disagrees. And its use is likely to be met by two responses: large numbers of people will pile in to agree that ‘neoliberalism’ is terrible, while those who defend the idea under discussion will deny that it is ‘neoliberal’. This is because commentators use ‘neoliberalism’ like Justice Potter Stewart uses hardcore pornography: they don’t attempt to define it, but they feel they know it when they see it.

In fact, as Taylor C. Boas and Jordan Gans-Morse show in an academic paper from 2009, over the past 80 years it has lost all connection to its original use and has become a term devoid of meaning, acting instead as an expression of everything that the user dislikes about liberal economic reform.

The term ‘Neoliberalism’ was coined by the Freiberg School in the 1930s to refer to a view of political economy that generally favoured individual liberty, but accepted some role for government intervention in the economy in the pursuit of social ends, such as limited income redistribution and the prevention of monopolies. Also referred to as ‘ordoliberalism’, the Freiberg School presented their views as genuinely “new”, and contrasted their ‘neoliberal’ political economy with laissez-faire classical liberalism. In this they were not unlike the ‘New Liberals’ at the turn of the 20th Century. Later attempts to associate the term with a renaissance in classical liberal thinking are therefore tenuous: Friedrich Hayek was associated with, but not a member of, the Freiberg School; Milton Friedman flirted with the term (in 1951 – pdf) but quickly (1955 – pdf) abandoned it. In fact, ‘neoliberalism’ was the progenitor of Germany’s post-war Social Market Economy; in today’s term, it was more Social Market Foundation than Adam Smith Institute.

The shift in the use of ‘neoliberalism’ appears to have taken place in the 1980s, when opponents of free market reforms in South America began to erroneously associate the term with radical market reformers. Freiberg-inspired neoliberal ideas had been very influential in 1960s, but by the late-1970s pro-market reformers had abandoned the Social Market Economy model and adopted more radical market reforms that sought not only to revolutionise the economy but also to restructure politics and society. A strange inversion resulted where ‘neoliberalism’ became the term critics used for unrestrained capitalism, while unqualified ‘liberalism’ came to refer to more moderate approaches. And as the critics alone used the term, it became one solely of abuse, associated with

the new “market fundamentalism” being implemented in Chile—one which differed from classical liberalism because it dispensed with political liberty, which classical liberalism (as well as the philosophy of Hayek) had always seen as inseparable from economic freedom.

As a result, ‘Neoliberalism

has become a vague term that can mean virtually anything as long as it refers to normatively negative phenomena associated with free markets.

The effect of this is striking. ‘Neoliberalism’ is now solely used by critics of free market policies, ideologies or paradigms; those who promote free markets or classical liberal views almost never use the term. In a review of 148 articles on neoliberalism published in leading journals between 1990 and 2004:

• none of the authors self-identify as a neoliberal;
• just four use the term positively, while nearly half (66 articles) use the term in an explicitly negative way; and
• they hardly ever define the phenomenon they are describing.

This is in stark contrast to other essentially contested concepts in the social sciences. Not only is it common practice to define what you mean when you say liberty, equality or justice; it is essential to promote meaningful debate. Even a critic of socialism should be able to come up with a definition that self-styled socialists would accept. How else could they debate? When somebody says ‘I define liberalism thus’, or ‘I aver that policy to be illiberal’, they are not simply seeking to own liberalism; they are seeking to explore its meaning, and indeed to better understand society as a whole.

‘Neoliberalism’ does not serve that purpose. It exists solely to signal the author’s distaste for some caricature of the free market. It is ‘a conceptual trash heap capable of accommodating multiple distasteful phenomena without much argument as to whether one or the other component really belongs.’ As a result, it acts not to further debate but to shut it down. And that is a problem.

* Tom Papworth is a member of Waltham Forest Liberal Democrats

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper 24th Jan '17 - 12:59pm

    I’m with you to a point here. ‘Neoliberalism’ really just is a lazy term that gets lobbed around the internet like confetti as a code for, ‘something that I really don’t like.’

    If anything I might even go further than you and say that I don’t event think the term has much to do with what classically was called capitalism.

    However where I depart with you is where you say, ‘…used by critics of free market policies…’ That to me seems to fall in to the laziness trap you yourself decry. As much as anything the contemporary critics of neoliberalism seem to me to have what I would call ‘corporatism’ in mind – that’s very different from, ‘free market policies.’

    If we are going to rightly criticise the empty use of the term neoliberal then I don’t think relating it to over simplistic ‘free market policies’ does much to advance your case.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 24th Jan - 12:50pm
    Otten - 'You might reasonably have expected the four freedoms question to be a central aspect of the negotiations' Can you elaborate on that? I...
  • User AvatarJoe Otten 24th Jan - 12:26pm
    Glenn, it's not me telling you. It's what many leavers said many times. http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/open-britain-video-single-market-nigel-farage-anna-soubry_uk_582ce0a0e4b09025ba310fce You might reasonably have expected the four freedoms question to be...
  • User AvatarTony Dawson 24th Jan - 12:20pm
    @ expat appears to have some problems with the British constitutin. The people of this country voted in an advisory referendum to advise our Parliament...
  • User AvatarNick Cunningham 24th Jan - 12:19pm
    How can any democrat object to today's decision. Do we really want to go down the route where in America where a President can simply...
  • User AvatarGordon 24th Jan - 12:17pm
    Obama looked and sounded the part, an inspirational speaker, a lovely family and, as a black, the perfect embodiment of the hope and change he...
  • User AvatarAlan Depauw 24th Jan - 12:15pm
    Patrick Minford's opinion on the future of the economy seems to have shifted, as the outcome of negotiations led by this government becomes clearer. Ahead...