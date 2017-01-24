The problem with Neoliberalism

One rarely gets far in a debate about liberal philosophy or policy before somebody decries ‘neoliberalism’. This much-used term acts as a handy catch-all for every aspect of liberalism with which the commentator disagrees. And its use is likely to be met by two responses: large numbers of people will pile in to agree that ‘neoliberalism’ is terrible, while those who defend the idea under discussion will deny that it is ‘neoliberal’. This is because commentators use ‘neoliberalism’ like Justice Potter Stewart uses hardcore pornography: they don’t attempt to define it, but they feel they know it when they see it.
In fact, as Taylor C. Boas and Jordan Gans-Morse show in an academic paper from 2009, over the past 80 years it has lost all connection to its original use and has become a term devoid of meaning, acting instead as an expression of everything that the user dislikes about liberal economic reform.
The term ‘Neoliberalism’ was coined by the Freiberg School in the 1930s to refer to a view of political economy that generally favoured individual liberty, but accepted some role for government intervention in the economy in the pursuit of social ends, such as limited income redistribution and the prevention of monopolies. Also referred to as ‘ordoliberalism’, the Freiberg School presented their views as genuinely “new”, and contrasted their ‘neoliberal’ political economy with laissez-faire classical liberalism. In this they were not unlike the ‘New Liberals’ at the turn of the 20th Century. Later attempts to associate the term with a renaissance in classical liberal thinking are therefore tenuous: Friedrich Hayek was associated with, but not a member of, the Freiberg School; Milton Friedman flirted with the term (in 1951 – pdf) but quickly (1955 – pdf) abandoned it. In fact, ‘neoliberalism’ was the progenitor of Germany’s post-war Social Market Economy; in today’s term, it was more Social Market Foundation than Adam Smith Institute.
The shift in the use of ‘neoliberalism’ appears to have taken place in the 1980s, when opponents of free market reforms in South America began to erroneously associate the term with radical market reformers. Freiberg-inspired neoliberal ideas had been very influential in 1960s, but by the late-1970s pro-market reformers had abandoned the Social Market Economy model and adopted more radical market reforms that sought not only to revolutionise the economy but also to restructure politics and society. A strange inversion resulted where ‘neoliberalism’ became the term critics used for unrestrained capitalism, while unqualified ‘liberalism’ came to refer to more moderate approaches. And as the critics alone used the term, it became one solely of abuse, associated with
the new “market fundamentalism” being implemented in Chile—one which differed from classical liberalism because it dispensed with political liberty, which classical liberalism (as well as the philosophy of Hayek) had always seen as inseparable from economic freedom.
As a result, ‘Neoliberalism’
has become a vague term that can mean virtually anything as long as it refers to normatively negative phenomena associated with free markets.
The effect of this is striking. ‘Neoliberalism’ is now solely used by critics of free market policies, ideologies or paradigms; those who promote free markets or classical liberal views almost never use the term. In a review of 148 articles on neoliberalism published in leading journals between 1990 and 2004:
• none of the authors self-identify as a neoliberal;
• just four use the term positively, while nearly half (66 articles) use the term in an explicitly negative way; and
• they hardly ever define the phenomenon they are describing.
This is in stark contrast to other essentially contested concepts in the social sciences. Not only is it common practice to define what you mean when you say liberty, equality or justice; it is essential to promote meaningful debate. Even a critic of socialism should be able to come up with a definition that self-styled socialists would accept. How else could they debate? When somebody says ‘I define liberalism thus’, or ‘I aver that policy to be illiberal’, they are not simply seeking to own liberalism; they are seeking to explore its meaning, and indeed to better understand society as a whole.
‘Neoliberalism’ does not serve that purpose. It exists solely to signal the author’s distaste for some caricature of the free market. It is ‘a conceptual trash heap capable of accommodating multiple distasteful phenomena without much argument as to whether one or the other component really belongs.’ As a result, it acts not to further debate but to shut it down. And that is a problem.
* Tom Papworth is a member of Waltham Forest Liberal Democrats
I think you protest too much.
Any term can like this can be disputed. Was Margaret Thatcher a Conservative? There is a good case to be made that she wasn’t, but the term has changed its meaning over time and that applies to many similar terms.
There was a time when Liberals did not believe in LGBT rights. No one did, we did not have the modern understanding of human sexuality that we have today. Today it is unthinkable that any Liberal MP would support something like section 28.
In my experience I find I define it and it gets ignored. It is as though the person who denies being neoliberal would rather discuss that than defend his own position.
In my opinion a neoliberal can have a range of views. Certainly someone like John Redwood is a neoliberal. But so was Tony Blair who supported light touch regulation of the City institutions which led to economic disaster in 2008. For that matter so were the Orange Book Liberals who failed to stop the Tories from marketising further the NHS.
Libertarians are usually at the extreme end of neoliberalism, believing as they do that state intervention is almost invariably doomed to failure (although most make an exception of defence spending). Instead they believe the market forces are self correcting and that “meddling politicians” should keep out.
There were signs that Teresa May might be the first British prime minister since 1979 who is not a neoliberal. She actually had a critique of market forces and for me that is the test for who is or isn’t a neoliberal. Since then of course her ministers have threatened the EU with a race to the bottom on taxes and regulation if the EU proves not to be cooperative in the Brexit negotiations. That firmly puts her back on the neoliberal path again. But lets see what happens.
For far as the Liberal Democrats are concerned, I think we have turned a corner. I do not see under the leadership of Tim Farron the same outlook as Nick Clegg, and the commitment to raise taxes to pay for a better NHS I think puts that chapter to an end. I do not see neoliberalism or libertarianism resurfacing again in the Lib Dems for the foreseeable future.
I would like to add that I notice the author was permitted to greatly exceed the 500 word limit. I wonder what the rules are on that?
I’m with you to a point here. ‘Neoliberalism’ really just is a lazy term that gets lobbed around the internet like confetti as a code for, ‘something that I really don’t like.’
If anything I might even go further than you and say that I don’t event think the term has much to do with what classically was called capitalism.
However where I depart with you is where you say, ‘…used by critics of free market policies…’ That to me seems to fall in to the laziness trap you yourself decry. As much as anything the contemporary critics of neoliberalism seem to me to have what I would call ‘corporatism’ in mind – that’s very different from, ‘free market policies.’
If we are going to rightly criticise the empty use of the term neoliberal then I don’t think relating it to over simplistic ‘free market policies’ does much to advance your case.