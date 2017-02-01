The Radical Association: Fighting for a bolder Lib Dem future

Times are tough for liberals and liberalism internationally, and perhaps especially at the moment in the Anglosphere. It’s frustrating to be locked out of power, and to see our values attacked from all sides both at home and abroad. It’s miserable seeing the UK lurch towards a hard Brexit, and I hope that together we can fight against May’s love-in with the hardline authoritarian regime emerging across the Atlantic.

Even in the darkest and most confusing times, though, it’s important that we look to the future as well as fighting present battles. That’s why I and others have been working on setting up the Radical Association, a new ginger group hoping to build innovative new policies and strategies for the Liberal Democrats to face the challenges of the 21st century. Global warming, increasing automation in the economy, cybercrime, building a more open & accessible society, coping with an ageing population, strengthening and revitalising local communities – these and more are all issues that need a wave of fresh liberal ideas to meet them and ensure we’re ready for the challenges that the future will bring.

We’ve now got to the stage where we’re ready to lay the groundwork and put together a formal organisational structure for the Radical Association so we can carry these goals forward. We’re planning to work right along the policy pipeline, from supporting policy research and discussion groups, through to working out how we can get bold, clear policies onto the conference floor, to helping the party campaign on new ideas and get them out into the country’s wider political debate. At last conference we were active in calling for a wider rethink of the party’s social security policy, and we’re committed to building on that and working on other areas in the months ahead and helping ensure members are presented with clear choices and big new policies on the conference floor and beyond.

But for all that, we need the help and support of interested Liberal Democrat members, both just in joining the RA to have a democratic input into our new constitution and committee, and of course ultimately in getting a strong committee and volunteers to help out and create new possibilities for what we can achieve. We’ve recently published our draft constitution, on which we’re happy to hear any feedback, and we want to get as many members signed up as possible in the next few weeks so we can get a wide range of inputs as we put our first elected committee together.

By creating strong, liberal policies, by ensuring that we are – as we have historically been – undeniably the party of ideas and the party of thinking ahead, we can put both the Liberal Democrats and the country in a better place in the years and decades ahead. In every generation in this country, for over a century, people have had their lives changed for the better by big, liberal ideas. I hope you’ll join the Radical Association to ensure we have and build those ideas for the generations to come.

* James Baillie joined the party in 2015 and is a postgraduate historian at the University of Birmingham, originally hailing from East Anglia