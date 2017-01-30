Chris Key

The refugee ban harms not just our reputation, it will harm our armed forces too

By | Mon 30th January 2017 - 11:25 am

 

Yesterday, Tim Farron quite rightly called out the desperate situation in which Theresa May now finds herself. Like a door to door salesman selling their wares she is now desperate in terms of who she will deal with on the world stage.

The refugee ban imposed by Donald Trump goes against all of the British values we stand for as a party and has even resulted in a Conservative MP being banned from visiting the US.

The primary duty of any Prime Minister is to defend British citizens. Yet when quizzed at the press conference in Turkey she claimed it was for the US to determine the refugee policy of the United States. Imagine if Churchill had said the same about Nazi Germany in 1940 when it came to the treatment of Jews.

Secondly there is the impact this ban will have on our armed forces. Among those detained at a US airport was an Iraqi who had been a translator for the US army. He was held in handcuffs and quizzed for 17 hours before being released. If that’s how the US treats those who work for their military risking their lives it is much less likely that Iraqis or others for that matter will step forward to help. Would you do so if you knew safe passage to the US could not be guaranteed?

Last year when the UK decided to deport an Afghan translator he committed suicide so we have form too in the abysmal treatment of those who have risked everything to protect our armed forces.

The ban on refugees is not just divisive and morally repugnant but it will lead to our armed forces being less safe in the battlefield. The only way to respond as a party is for all our elected MPs and Lords to refuse to be present when Trump addresses Parliament. To do otherwise would be to condone him and history will not judge us kindly for doing so.

* Chris Key is dad of two girls, multilingual and internationalist. Lib Dem member in Twickenham who likes holding local council and MPs to account.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 30th Jan - 11:25am
    David Raw, I think you are right in your explanation of the hand holding. I can't help feeling a bit sorry for Theresa May. It...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 30th Jan - 11:23am
    ITN and BBC both announced Mr Farah would be exempt from the ban in the very early hours of this morning - so I'm glad...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 30th Jan - 11:07am
    Katherine, It's hard to be charitable to Teresa May, but there may be a different explanation for the hand holding. I've seen the video a...
  • User AvatarDav 30th Jan - 11:04am
    My question is: is there any 'deal' which Farron & co would ever find acceptable, or are they committed to, if they get this second...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 30th Jan - 10:52am
    @Little Jackie Paper "Individual polls don’t tell us very much" Spoilsport ;-)
  • User AvatarJohn 30th Jan - 10:37am
    .... at least!